Rethinking Plagiarism

Last week, in the wake of General Conference, there was a mini-scandal: it appears that in Elder Bednar’s talk “Put on Thy Strength, O Zion,” he borrowed his interpretation of a parable from a 2016 article, sometimes even using that author’s precise words. He didn’t flag his intellectual debt in the oral version of his talk, though, and the original published version also failed to use quotation marks or footnotes for many of the ideas.
Now, I realize I’m idiosyncratic, but the first person who comes to mind when I hear about a plagiarism scandal is my friend and colleague Brian Frye,
Spears-Gilbert Professor of Law at the University of Kentucky Rosenberg College of Law.
Professor Frye is the preeminent plagiarism apologist in the legal academy. And his apologia pro plagiarism forces us to confront the question, why is plagiarism wrong? While the answer seems self-evident, he makes it clear that the question of the wrong of plagiarism is a lot murkier and harder to pin down.
Brian argues that, in academia at least, the norm of attribution is purely compensatory: we produce knowledge and share that knowledge broadly, without explicit compensation for our production. Except that we are compensated:
Of course, academics aren’t really altruists. We just expect compensation in a non-monetary form. We demand attribution, the coin of the scholarly realm. We fill our purse with citations, and dole them out liberally, in the hope they are fruitful and multiply, and return tenfold. Every cite is sacred, every cite is great, and if a cite is wasted, we get quite irate. We encourage copying, so long as we get credit, but if someone copies without giving credit, we consider that person a thief. Or rather, we call that person a “plagiarist,” a “kidnapper” of ideas.
Note that here I didn’t plagiarize Brian; I attributed his words to him. And he’s not against attribution (though he doesn’t demand it). Rather, he believes that attribution should be in the service of helping readers, not paying rents to landlords. After all, plagiarism doesn’t violate the law. There’s no criminal or civil cause of action. Rather, it allows academics (and presumably others) to claim property rights in ideas that we can’t claim legal property rights in.
In fact, there are areas in which we explicitly want plagiarism. The legal profession is a big one. In transactional law, when we form a new entity or draft a new partnership agreement or write a new disclosure document, we generally don’t start from scratch. Rather, we look on the network and try to find a similar document someone at the firm has used before. We take that document and make necessary changes (small and large) to fit the current transaction. And that’s what clients want! It would be insanely expensive to produce a new partnership agreement from scratch every time they wanted to form a new partnership. It would risk introducing mistakes into the document. It would be inefficient.
Do attorneys make attribution in those documents to the attorneys who came before? No. Why would they?
Norms against plagiarism, then, are situation-dependent. And it’s worth noting that, Brian’s scholarly pursuits notwithstanding, legal academia is citation-heavy. Law review articles have footnotes, if not for literally every sentence, for nearly every sentence. Other academic disciplines act similarly, albeit (in most disciplines I’ve read) with significantly fewer footnotes than I use.
But have you read a work of popular history lately? Most don’t have footnotes or endnotes; some include sources for each chapter at the end of the book. Poetry? No citations (except in critical editions written after the poet is important enough to become part of The Canon).
Jazz? None. (Seriously. One of the fun things about solos in jazz is that the soloist will often quote other melodies and songs in the course of their improvised solo. But it’s on the audience to catch the quotation and understand where it comes from.)
Now, I’m not making any judgment about whether Elder Bednar’s talk should have been better-footnoted. Honestly, I’m not sufficiently familiar with the published sermon genre to have a strong opinion. The fact that LDS General Conference talks tend to include footnotes suggests a norm toward citation, at least in the context, but even if there is such a norm, what’s the norm in service of?
If I go with Brian’s analysis—and I think he’s relatively convincing—then we want to encourage citations where those citations will help the reader’s understanding/further research/etc. But we should probably be indifferent where it’s merely the product of intellectual landlordism.
(I will note that I do think there are compelling reasons to discourage students from plagiarizing; students are developing their writing and reasoning skills, and being able to separate their ideas from others’ ideas, credit others’ ideas, and build on them is a legitimate pedagogical goal.)
At the very least, there’s value in trying to articulate why a thing that we believe is wrong is, in fact, wrong. And there’s a ton of value in being forced to confront our assumptions and realize that those things we think are self-evident are, in fact, not objective Truth but, instead, cultural norms.
And there’s definitely value in reading Professor Frye’s provocative art/scholarship.
(If you’re interested in his quick take on this mini-scandal, it’s worth noting that he was scandalized … that the plagiarism was at best half-hearted.
Comments
I can’t get worked up about this. I’m fine with him using someone else’s ideas, or even words, to convey principles he thought the audience would benefit from. That’s fine. But if he was borrowing those ideas and words in an effort to look smart and insightful to his audience, I’m not OK with that. I don’t accuse him of that, though.
I know I resent the amount of time I am forced to spend paying those landlords by citing their work. And having to do so really does constrain the effectiveness of the writing. I could be much more direct and clear if I could write unencumbered by the requirements of citations (most places I publish aren’t keen on footnotes, which can be more flexible). I find that I’m not as bothered by those who don’t cite my work as I am by those who cite my work but mostly misrepresent my ideas and twist them to support an argument that is not consistent with my work. I wish they wouldn’t cite me at all. I imagine many of those cited by our General Authorities might also wish they weren’t cited, at all, in the arguments being made.
I’ll bite. Granted that plagiarism is a complicated subject and I wouldn’t make it a one-word condemnation, the reason I want attribution in this case is two-fold:
1. John O. Reilly’s religious home was the Church of the Great God, which appears to be derivative of Herbert Armstrong’s Adventist Worldwide Church of God. I have watched Adventist, Evangelical, and Christian Fundamentalist thinking creep into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the last forty or fifty years. As a matter of opinion, I don’t like it. As a matter of talks in General Conference, I want to know when and where it happens.
2. I disagree with some of the use the parable of the wedding feast was put to. I want to know who I’m disagreeing with.
Thank you for writing this. I was just thinking in relation to this but also a recent academic plagiarism scandal (the professor was cleared of wrongdoing) that we both punish plagiarism too harshly and define it too broadly.
Clearly, there are instances where plagiarism is flat-out wrong, but I don’t think reciting an idea almost word-for-word in General Conference exactly comes close. Everyone steals to some degree. Very few original ideas truly exist, and it would be impossible to attribute everything.
And lest anyone think I’m just defending Elder Bednar, I would have you know that he was the first general authority I decided I didn’t like. Going to BYU-I will do that to you.
Of course, given the academic standards Bednar demanded of students there, one can certainly condemn him for hypocrisy! And we probably should.
Is there any reason to think Bednar actually wrote the talk? When I was at BYU, I heard several profs in the religion department boast of having ghostwritten conference talks.
I just checked Elder Bednar’s talk following your link, and I see in ftnt. 12 a reference to “See John O. Reid, “Many Are Called, Few Are Chosen,” Forerunner, Mar.–Apr. 2016, 8, cgg.org.” Was this a response to your post?
Hogarth, nothing to do with me. It seems to have been in response to Jana Riess’s reporting. (Sorry, I meant to include that in the post, but I was writing it quickly as I waited for my kids’ practice to end.)
I think the published versions of General Conference talks should include footnotes where other people are cited, but I’m content to see them added after the fact. Even an academic talk has to go light on verbal attribution, and it’s easy for things to get lost if you take a talk prepared for oral delivery and then turn it into published content.
The footnoting practices of legal academia are barbaric, however.
In reading any genre of writing, you have to understand the genre’s norms. You have to know how writers in that genre typically handle matters of form. If a writer departs from the norms, something might be up. Maybe the writer is incompetent. Maybe the writer is trying to put one over on us. Maybe the writer is artfully playing with form. It’s on the reader to figure that stuff out. Reading is hard!
In the case of general conference sermons, I don’t think the norms are cast in concrete when it comes to attributing quotes or ideas. But there’s a reasonably well-established practice of citing sources. The fact that citations have now been supplied in the published version of the talk suggests that Elder Bednar agrees with that practice.
I’m with christiankimball on the reasons for giving citations in conference talks. I don’t think failing to cite sources is inherently evil. I do think the expectation for citing sources ought to follow the reader’s needs. Citations belong in conference talks.
If I were in a snarky mood, I would express surprise that he didn’t find a way to attribute it to President Nelson. But I’m not. Instead, I will simply note that demands for citations in politics and religion would make normal discourse utterly impossible, given that lack of fresh ideas in either field. Wait–did I say I wasn’t in a snarky mood?
As a former president of BYU-I, Elder Bednar definitely knows about plagiarism, and wouldn’t make some excuses for his students. He gave a whole talk on ethics and integrity during his time as president that was rather harsh about any form of ethical failing.
https://www.byui.edu/devotionals/president-david-a-bednar-speaker-summer-2002
He said that “students across this country increasingly think cheating on tests and assignments “is no big deal.”
He talked about his grand mother Matilda that didn’t want to use a two cent stamp without permission.
Then he said this, and remember that plagiarism is a form of stealing and has serious academic consequences: “Cheating in academic work is unprincipled, dishonest, and a form of self-deception and betrayal. No university student can hope to ultimately succeed in a career or profession if he or she builds upon a foundation of fraud.”
He said this which sounds like a good response to a plagiarism apologist: I believe the definitive test of our integrity and honesty is when we personally enforce in our own lives that which ultimately cannot be enforced.
Then he concludes:
“Let me now be just as direct and clear as I know how to be. If you leave this university with knowledge and skills and a degree but lacking integrity and honesty, then you have failed. And the sacred tithing funds from all over the earth that make it possible for you and all students to study here will have been wasted. Conversely, if during your time at BYU-Idaho you make meaningful progress toward becoming a person of integrity and honesty, and having done your very best academically you are considered only an average student, then you will have nonetheless succeeded magnificently. And you will be well protected against the effects of the latter-day disease of dishonesty and the epidemic of ethical failures.”
His ethical discussion at BYU-I seemed especially harsh about any form cheating, even the kind done by immature students about stuff involving literal pennies and behaviors that can’t be enforced. So it seems only fair we should hold him, a former university president and apostle, to an even higher standard and not make apologies for plagiarism (Matthew 7:2). As such, I’m extremely disappointed in his behavior.
Morgan D., that’s kind of the whole point of my post: he’s writing in a different genre than academic work. Like I said in the post, an academic historian may have one set of norms when writing for an academic press and a different set writing for a popular press. I have one set of citation norms writing for law reviews, a different set of norms writing for an academic press, and yet another blogging and perhaps a fourth in practice.
So is it disappointing that the piece wasn’t footnoted? I sincerely don’t know, but I take Brian’s point that the question has to be whether citation provides some benefit to the people reading his talk. A couple commenters have made pretty good arguments for how it might benefit the reader (knowing who to rail against, knowing where the ideas are derived). And there seems to be a rough (though not strict) norm of citation in the written form of GC talks.
But I don’t buy the “He’s a former academic so he’s a hypocrite” argument. Like I said in the OP, there may be a reason for anti-plagiarism norms for students that don’t apply to a church leader delivering a sermon. The affirmative need to cite in a sermon has to be founded on something more solid than academic norms meant to apply to undergrads.
Exactly, Sam. Plagiarism norms have always been context-specific, but it’s easy to forget. I think their context-specificity reflects their basis in cartel norms. Social groups create the plagiarism norms most beneficial to insiders of those groups, irrespective of the interests of outsiders.
And your point in this case is well-taken. After all, university presidents don’t write their own speeches any more than politicians. They hire ghostwriters. But no one objects, unless the ghostwriters “plagiarize.” Oh, the irony!
Still, Morgan has a good point. The hypocrisy is troubling. I think powerful people who “plagiarize” all the time should be more sympathetic to students accused of the same “sin.” After all, the students are just trying to learn. Maybe copying is helping them learn more? It does in many disciplines (music, drawing, dance) why not writing? In any case, why not be forgiving? It certainly doesn’t help students learn to expel them for an offense that hurts no one, except theoretically themselves.