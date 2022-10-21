On Choosing Each Other and Eating the Fruit

by

Taylor Kerby is an alumnus of Claremont Graduate University where he received master’s degrees in Religious Studies and Education. He is currently finishing his dissertation at Grand Canyon University in Arizona where he is a full-time educator. He has published his memoir, Scrupulous, with BCC Press. A father of two girls, he teaches Sunday school to the 12 and 13-year-olds in his ward

When I turned twelve, my uncle gave me a copy of Joseph Fielding Smith’s Answers to Gospel Questions. For most twelve-year-olds this would (rightly) be a dud of a gift, but for me (see my gripping memoir Scrupulous ) this was perfect. It was the full five-volume set bound in faux leather. As the title implies, each of the five volumes was written in a question/answer format, and often investigated painfully granular doctrinal issues, both of which made it all the easier for twelve-year-old me to indulge in the sort of morally superior trivial pursuit I craved.

It was in the pursuit of this “higher” spiritual knowledge I was first introduced to our interpretation of the Eden story which, joking aside, remains a cherished part of my faith. As Joseph Fielding taught me, Adam and Eve were given two contradictory commandments:

Multiply and replenish the earth. Don’t eat the forbidden fruit.

After the fruit was eaten by Eve, Adam is left in an impossible position. In either case, he is destined for disobedience. In the end, he decides that God’s injunction that it is “not good for man to be alone” is more important and leaves, with Eve, into the world.

Strangely, or at least it was so for a twelve-year-old me who was obsessed with doing the right thing (for real, read my book), according to Joseph Fielding both Adam and Eve made the right choice. It was good that they made a bad choice. As Eve puts it in the Pearl of Great Price:

Were it not for our transgression we never should have had seed, and never should have known good and evil, and the joy of our redemption, and the eternal life which God giveth unto all the obedient.

This story brings more nuance to an approach to keeping God’s commandments than is often present in our Sunday school discourse. This story invites the receiver to think carefully about what commandments are most important. Adam and Eve recognized that being together was more important than the fruit, that people are more important than rules. They understood that it was better to eat the fruit than to be alone. Their purity wasn’t worth their loneliness. And as I learned from my five-volume Answers to Gospel Questions set, the restoration agrees. Thanks be to God.

Recently, I’ve been thinking about this story in relation to the church’s current approach to gay relationships (and LGBT+ issues generally). Currently, we are left with several contradictory ideas.

Same sex realtionships are not to be had by church members.

However…

The Family is the basic unit of society. We are called to gather together “all people” in one. We are all literal spirit children of a Heavenly Father who, plagiarizing Max Lucado’s children’s book, “doesn’t make mistakes.”

And of course…

It is not good for man to be alone.

I could go on with the list of restored truths that contradict the first statement on the list. But I think enough is present to make the following point. We Mormons are left with an Edenic Choice. Thus far, we have opted to not eat the fruit at the expense, in my view, of people. We have allowed loneliness and stigmatization to persist in the interest of our own purity. Whereas Adam and Eve chose each other over the “right” choice, we have “chosen the right” at the expense of one another.

Some church members have made the argument that we are wrong to consider same sex relationships sinful at all. I agree with them. Strongly. But I would also suggest that the restoration teaches us that it doesn’t actually matter either way. The God of the restoration does not tolerate loneliness even at the expense of our purity. In other words, the God of the restoration, the one I worship, picks people over forbidden fruit every time. So much so that He celebrates the breaking of His own laws when we choose people over them.

Whatever comes next for the institutional church, I hope our leaders will consider its future in the same spirit that Adam and Eve did theirs.