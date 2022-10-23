The New FTSOY: Let Them Govern Themselves(?)

by

M. David Huston lives and works in the Washington DC metro area. He is a husband and father of four who has previously written for poetry, international affairs, and LDS-related publications.

Like many, I was genuinely pleased when I reviewed the recently released For the Strength of Youth (FTSOY) pamphlet. As Elder Deiter F. Uchtdorf explains, the new “guide”—a word that did not appear on the cover of older versions of FTSOY—“focuses on values, principles, and doctrine instead of every specific behavior.” Gone are the specific lists of “standards” to which youth are encouraged to adhere. (See here for a very good comparison of the 2011 and 2022 versions of FTSOY.) Of this shift, Uchtdorf states, “Is it wrong to have rules? Of course not. We all need them every day. But it is wrong to focus only on rules instead of focusing on the Savior.” Fundamentally, it seems, the new FTSOY is premised on an idea as old as the restoration itself: prophets teach people correct principles and the people govern themselves.

But letting go of lists can be so hard — especially when the items on those lists have become a visible part of our culture.

Many dress and appearance standards (some of which go as far back as 1965 when the first FTSOY was released) are now part of the fabric of Mormon life. Multiple generations of LDS members have lived with, and have a personal stake in, some variation of these dress and appearance standards. For a sizeable portion of the church, young women covering their shoulders and only wearing one set of earrings (as just two examples) are more than just dress and appearance standards, they are markers of cultural identity. Between 1965-2022 FTSOY served to outline, in fairly detailed language, what it looked like to be a good and faithful church member. Dress and appearance standards were a way to both metaphorically and literally wear your faith on your sleeve.

And because dress and appearance standards have become a marker of cultural identity, transitioning to this new principles-based approach will probably be difficult for many. My experience is that there is currently, and I think will remain for some time, the feeling that the old FTSOY list of dress and appearance standards are still in full force. The sentiment is something like: “Sure, young women could get another set of earrings (or wear tank-tops, again just examples), but you still shouldn’t even if the new FTSOY doesn’t bar them expressly bar them. The new FTSOY is not an excuse to try to get away with something. Good church members, who respect their bodies, still won’t do those things.” From this view, the old dress and appearance standards remain, not as a list which should be followed, but as an indication of the ‘proper’ application of the new FTSOY principle-based approach.

But there are two potentially damaging aspects to layering the old FTSOY dress and appearance standards lists on top of the new FTSOY principles-based approach: First, in the past, the FTSOY dress and appearance standards were often discussed in the context of obedience to prophetic guidance.[1] But if members see youth who now choose to deviate from the past dress and appearance standards as ‘trying to get away with something,’ then these youth are more than just non-compliant to list of dos and don’ts, they are apparently unable to ‘properly’ apply gospel principles. Viewing these youth in this way could call into question their ability to ‘properly’ engage in any gospel-related scenario (after all, if they can’t be trusted to ‘properly’ apply gospel principles tied to dress and appearance, how can they be trusted in other contexts?).

Second, reading into the new FTSOY the same old list-based-standards approach misses entirely the point of what I think the new FTSOY is trying to do. The new FTSOY’s approach to dress and appearance seems to be: (1) it may not actuallymatter that much in the eternal scheme of things (and may have never really mattered as much as we culturally believed it did) whether youth wear tank-tops or have one set of earrings or two (for instance); (2) the most important thing is that youth are making thoughtful, intentional, prayerful decisions about how they dress and how treat their bodies; and (3) that youth are and should remain empowered to make those choices as part of their own spiritual journey, consistent with their understanding of gospel principles and their faith in God and Jesus, and with the advice of trusted adults. That is a remarkable and empowering vision for decision making. It shows profound trust in our youth. But we chop it all off at the knees if we add to it “…. but you still shouldn’t show your shoulders or wear two sets of earrings…”.

From my seat, trying to put the “old wine” of past dress and appearance standards into the “new vessel” of the FTSOY’s give-them-principles-and-they-govern-themselves approach works against the very thing that the new FTSOY seeks to foster: an empowered rising generation who are more focused on the two great commandments than anything else. That’s a vision we should all get behind.

[1] Mary N. Cook, “Be an Example of the Believers,” General Conference, October 2010; Jeffrey R. Holland “To Young Women” General Conference, October 2005; and Thomas S. Monson, “The Lighthouse of the Lord,” General Conference, October 1990. These are three examples of General Conference addresses among a multitude of others that take this approach. This is not to say where was no general scriptural nor theological reasoning, only that obedience to the specific dress and appearance standards as part of following prophetic guidance was an important part of the previous discourse on FTSOY.