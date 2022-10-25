Vampires, Mormons, and Werewolves

by

Jack’s Back–this time with fangs.

When we met Jack Hardy of the Salt Lake City police in Vampires in the Temple, he was mainly worried about vampires. Not the Bella Lugosi types who dress in evening suits and seduce young ladies, or even the Nosferatu types who walk menacingly up the stairs and look like giant rats. These vampires are a separate humanoid species that the Mormons of Mette Harrison’s world found inhabiting Utah when they arrived in 1847, and now they have been confined to Vampire Island—a place that, in our world, was named after Antelope.

After Jack traced a conspiracy involving vampires to the highest echelons of the Mormon hierarchy, Jack finds himself off the force and trying to eek out a living as a private investigator. It is time for him to deal with his own problems—not the least of which is that he is a werewolf. And getting to the heart of this problem will require him to trace his ancestry back to the earliest days of Mormonism—and to a surprising ancestor who still casts a shadow over his family’s life.

