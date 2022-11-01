Two Quick Questions About Attending BYU Devotionals

by

My memories of BYU are nearly 30 years old, so I am seeking more recent information. I teach Friends University, at a small Christian (originally Quaker, now non-denominational) liberal arts college in Wichita, KS, and the university community hosts, for most of the academic year, weekly chapel services. Those chapel services have evolved a great deal over the years, and will no doubt continue to do so. In times past, a certain amount of attendance at chapel meetings (which has gone by various names; when I arrived here in 2006, it was called “Faith and Learning”) was required of the student body; that stopped a while back, but now it looks it may be coming back. I am part of a committee attempting to design attendance policies, and at our last meeting, another faculty member–one strongly opposed to any required chapel whatsoever–surprised me by citing, as part of his comparative research, BYU’s devotionals, attendance at which is not required.

Thinking back to my years at BYU (1987-1994, with a mission in there), I agreed with him–but also felt it important to emphasize that everything locked down at BYU when there were devotional speakers in the Marriott Center: the library, the Wilkinson Center, everything. Such a total shut-down of campus during devotionals is not something that has been seriously considered as part of the discussion about required chapel here at Friends, and since my colleague brought it up (and since I think, given the disposition of our Board of Trustees and the administration, I think the return of required chapel is probably inevitable), I’d like to explore it further. But I need better information to do so. And hence I seek input from the BYU-attending and BYU-graduated readers of BCC. Specifically:

1) Is my memory correct, and if it is, does that policy of the entire campus–offices, food court, buildings, etc.–locking their doors and closing, with all employees being released for an hour, during devotional hour continue today?

2) If my memory is correct, and the policy does continue today, how rigorously, in your subjective judgment, is it enforced? (My memory also includes an understanding that if you, for example, got into the Harold B. Lee Library before devotional hour, that of course you wouldn’t be kicked out; the copy center–it was in the library back then–and the check-out desk would be closed, and if you left the building you wouldn’t be able to get back in, but there would no effort to shame the folks at their desks or shoo people away from computer terminals or the book stacks.)

Thanks in advance for your assistance!