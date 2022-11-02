by

Guest post by Taylor Kerby

I went on my mission at the high peak of the “I’m a Mormon Campaign.” We would often watch through the posted videos, ostensibly for the sake of our investigators, but also probably as a product of having no other entertainment. It was commonplace for us to play these videos during our lessons and, as a missionary assigned to a Chinese-speaking area, it was important to have something, anything, that featured a person who looked like the people I served.

Many of these videos are etched in my mind, and when I think about them, I feel a sad mix of nostalgia and longing for the sort of Mormonism they endorsed and proudly displayed in Times Square and other secular spaces. The thesis of the “I’m a Mormon Campaign” was that Mormonism represented a unified group of nevertheless very different people.

I don’t know if that thesis was actually true. I think it was. But even if it wasn’t, even if Mormonism is a great monolith of cookie-cutter personalities, it mattered that we Mormons believed it was true. It continues to matter that we do.

One video featured a stay-at-home dad. It was meant to push back against the stereotype of Mormons as relics of a 1950’s past. It was meant to say that we are more complex than that. Whether or not we actually are, it also gave us Mormons permission to be.

Another video showed a tough biker dude who confessed that he wasn’t always the best Mormon but tried his best to be. It was meant to push back against the stereotype of Mormonism as being all-consuming. Whether or not it was true, it gave us permission to have a more nuanced relationship with our religion and to more readily accept seemingly “less faithful” members as fully Mormon.

In several videos, we were introduced to people of color (and also here, here, here, here, and here) who were also faithful Mormons. It was meant to show the world that there were all sorts of people who were also Mormons. This was, and is, certainly true. But also, it mattered much more that we white members of the Church knew it. And that we knew we did not hold a monopoly on Mormonism as a heritage.

I could go on. Even now thinking back to them I feel that tender longing for that version of my faith. In the wake of President Nelson’s injunction to not use the term “Mormon” these videos have become forgotten. And I worry that the version of Mormonism they supported may also be falling away. We need to be reminded of the truths they conveyed. People outside our faith will view us however they’re going to view us. But how we view ourselves matters. In fact, I would argue it matters much, much more. And if we are serious about creating an eternal community here on earth, we must begin with accepting a version of a “Mormon us” that is bigger, and infinitely more complex, than the “Mormon me.”