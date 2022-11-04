Church Finances in Canada and Australia

Over the last week or so, a number of people have pointed me to investigative journalism regarding the church’s finances in Canada and Australia and asked my opinion on them. Which is flattering but, unfortunately, right now I don’t have a ton of spare time. So rather than go through in detail, I’m going to try to contextualize a little bit of what I think is going on.
And what I think is going on is two things. First, the church thinks of itself and, to the extent it legally can, operates as a single economic entity. Over the last several decades or so, it has consolidated its finances in Salt Lake (which significantly diverges from most religious organizations I’m familiar with, including other hierarchical religions like the Catholic church).
Second, the church is obsessed with being financially opaque. It values its financial privacy to a degree that it can be harmful to the public’s perception. (I’m sure I’ve blogged about this, but I’ve also written about the history of the church’s varying levels of financial transparency/opacity for Dialogue.)
And these two things, I believe, underlie the stories coming out of Canada and Australia. And frankly, my quick blog post (written between getting kids up for school, getting them breakfast, and getting ready for work) may or may not be satisfying. It’s not meant to convict or exonerate the church. And pretty much everything I know about this comes from two articles. And I believe that the church should be more financially transparent, and that such transparency would be good for it in both the short and the long run.
Canada
The news out of Canada is that the Canadian church has sent about C$1 billion to the BYUs over the last fifteen years.
Which, I have to admit, I found kind of unsurprising. More on that in a minute.
The church has a separate corporate existence in Canada (and Australia, when we get there). Like in the US, my understanding is that Canadians who donate to the (Canadian) church get a charitable deduction. But Canadian law (at least according to the article–I’m not an expert in Canadian tax law) requires a Canadian charity to use the money for charitable purposes or to give it to another qualified charity. The US church is not a qualified charity for these purposes, which undercuts the church’s general financial organization. Like, in the US, when you hand your $100 of tithing to the bishop, he deposits it in a bank account that goes to Salt Lake, then Salt Lake distributes that money back according to its own criteria. (This is, on net, probably a good thing. Otherwise, poorer wards would have fewer resources, while richer wards could fund massive parties or ski trips or whatever.)
That’s not an option in Canada. But good news! Money is fungible. So if the Canadian church can’t remit tithing to the Salt Lake church, economically it does exactly the same thing by paying expenses that the Salt Lake church would have to pay. If the BYUs are qualified recipients and the church would have put at least C$1 billion into them over those 15 years, the church is indifferent to whether it pays directly or the payment comes through Canada or Australia or the UK or Brazil or whatever.
Secondarily, Canadian law requires some level of disclosure of how Canadian charities spend their money. By transferring all except some administrative expenses to the US and letting the US pay expenses directly, it circumvents the detailed reporting.
So what should we think of this? It’s ultimately up to you. The journalist points out that this is perfectly legal. Of course, perfectly legal is not the same as normatively good. And frankly, this issue would go away if the worldwide church were transparent about its finances, a thing entirely within its power.
That said, honestly, this feels like the church trying to shove the square peg of Canadian charity law into the round hole of its preferred corporate/economic regime. It really wants to act like a unified economic entity and, because Canadian law makes that hard, it has adjusted. But again, the fungibility of money means that, by structuring its expenditures to meet Canadian law, it can effectively include its Canadian revenue within its unified vision of church finances.
Australia
An Australian newspaper reports that the church has massively overstated its humanitarian giving. (Okay, it says “charitable,” but legally, charitable includes religious—it’s using “charitable” to mean “relief of poverty,” so I’m going to stick with “humanitarian.”) Several years of leaked financial statements suggest that Latter-day Saint Charities has made significantly less humanitarian donations than the church claims. (Apparently there’s also a 60 Minutes Australia TV segment? but I don’t watch US 60 Minutes—in fact, the only TV news-like show I watch is the Last Week Tonight segment that goes on YouTube—and I don’t plan on starting now.)
Is it plausible? Absolutely. Like I’ve said way too many times already, the church is far too opaque with its finances. But in evaluating the articles claims, I did have a couple questions.
First, the article says that the church:
“the church has claimed its global giving through its charity arm, Utah-based Latter-day Saint Charities increased by $US1.35 billion between 2008 and 2020. The church says it funds programs through organisations such as the Red Cross, Water For People and the World Food Program.
“But an analysis of the Latter-day Saint Charities own accounts — which have never been released or reported previously — show it only provided $US177 million in total charitable support over the same period, a discrepancy of $US1.18 billion ($1.82 billion). Latter-day Saint Charities uses global accounting firm PwC as its auditor.”
But here’s the thing: it doesn’t link to that claim. And in the church’s 2021 disclosure, it doesn’t mention anything about Latter-day Saint Charities in connection with its giving. And frankly, here the opacity gets in my way. I don’t know the purpose of LDS Charities. I don’t know whether the church does the bulk of its humanitarian giving through LDS Charities or if it just uses LDS Charities for particular endeavors. But without knowing whether LDS Charities is the exclusive font of church humanitarian aid or not, its financial statements don’t tell us much.
Again, it is clearly possible that the church is overstating its humanitarian aid. Its lack of transparency means that’s something we can’t objectively evaluate. But the Australian story doesn’t give us a ton of information about that question, either way.
And again, this is within the power of the church to resolve. It could be—and should be—more transparent.
And with that, it’s time to get kids to school and start the work day.
Comments
Sam, thanks for taking the time on this. I acknowledge that the Australian article is not a model of clarity. But their charge against the church is pretty straight forward: that it overstated its humanitarian giving by more than a billion dollars. The reporters apparently gave the church a chance to articulate the obvious potential defense you note above : i.e. that LDS Charities is not the organization’s sole vehicle for humanitarian giving, but the church decided not to respond–instead, referring the newspaper and its readers to the church’s opaque public statements.
In its 2021 report, for example, the church claims $906 million in “expenditures,” but doesn’t define expenditure. It is clear, however, that these “expenditures” include “donated clothing” from DI as well as “church operations,” which include family services counseling, employment centers, and DI. https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/bc/content/shared/english/charities/pdf/2021/PD60013504-CaringForThoseInNeed-Annual-Report-2021-mobile-eng.pdf?lang=eng
In other words, some expenditures are non-monetary. How much of them are non-monetary, we’ll never know, but it seems very possible, that the church is assigning high dollar values to non-monetary “expenditures,” which could account for the discrepancies these reporters uncovered.
So yeah, “the Australian story doesn’t give us a ton of information about that question,” but it’s not for lack of trying and, as you emphasized, the church could easily fill the vacuum of information.
Finally, I think you included your own thoughts in the final block quote of your article.
Aargh. Thanks, Jesse. The WordPress blockquote was giving me so much trouble this morning, but it looks fixed now. I appreciate your pointing that out!
As to your substantive point: like I said, I agree: this is largely self-inflicted. The church has the information and ability to correct the record.
That said, I don’t put much weight on church PR issuing a non-answer, because historically, it’s been terrible at engaging with the press. And I don’t know why. Does it see the press as hostile and antagonistic? does it want to fully control the narrative in a way inconsistent with an outside journalist writing? does it think that its intended audience will ignore the news? (Also, we don’t know what precisely the paper asked or how much lead time they gave—it could be at least partly on the paper, too.)
That’s well beyond the scope of this particular post. And honestly, having known a couple people who worked for church PR who were perfectly competent, I have to assume this kind of approach is driven by the church, not its PR arm.
But ultimately, that would probably merit its own discussion. For these purposes, the church has all the power to clarify. And if it prospectively made financial disclosure, these questions wouldn’t come up in any event.
I wish the church would be more transparent with its finances. Allowing Church PR people to make claims and spin the story is setting us up for a PR disaster when clarification eventually comes. Opacity breeds mistrust. This mistrust works against the religious liberty arguments being put forward by church leadership.
Thanks to both Sam and Jesse in helping me wrap my head around these issues. I was hoping if anyone could add a bit more clarity to three areas I’ll try to summarize below:
1. (Logistical Tithing)
Just wondering Sam if you could help those of us who do not have the tax/legal background that you do, better understand just how do the Canada or Australia tithing situations look in a practical sort of way for a typical member in these two nations? That is, when a Canadian member writes a monthly tithing check, how does some of it literally land in Provo for the BYU budget? Surely, they still have to indicate the name of the church on the check rather than sending it to BYU? But how would that member be able to do a tax deduction literally?
So, I guess I’m also confused on the notion of the concept of missed-out Canadian tax revenue. Does this imply that if there were no such legal loophole of a university donation, how exactly would the tithing ended up being taxed before heading to Salt Lake City? It’s the logistics that throws me off in both articles you mentioned. Surely Australian members aren’t writing their tithing checks directly to Latter-day Saints Charities Australia (LSCA) correct? (And if writing checks is the antiquated method nowadays, how is it done digitally?)
2. (Transparency)
After clicking on each of the annual reports from latterdaysaintcharities.org and taking note of any financial disclosures, a pattern seems to have been broken in the 2021 report. For the first time ever, the church revealed in the 2021 report (that President Oaks surely must have quoted from in his general conference talk) an estimated annual expenditure whereas all the other reports only indicate a cumulative expenditure starting in 1985 (when President Kimball motivated all of us to fast and contribute on behalf of the Ethiopian famine). If one simply does a subtraction from year-to-year, the annual expenditures turn out to be $690M (2016), $180M (2017), $150M (2018), $100M (2019), $200M (2020), and $906M (2021).
So did we really spend practically five times more in 2021 than the previous year, or did our definition of what constitutes a humanitarian expenditure get modified as Jesse is pointing out in the first comment to your post? And I was also wondering why would the church be transparent enough to publish a cumulative amount but not an annual amount until suddenly last year? Is there some practical reason for the secrecy that I’m not seeing? It seems to only get a bit more cloudy when the in-kind donations that Jesse is calling our attention to are suddenly thrown into the mix.
3. ($100 Billion)
I’m still totally confused on why no one has yet to question the 2019 Washington Post article in the context of the Nielson brothers’ claim that at least 100 billion dollars are tied up in stock investments (both tithing and interest on tithing throughout the years). When you google the SEC and Ensign Peak Advisors, you do get access to quarterly reports of the portfolio, but it’s been typically less than $50 billion. So where is the other half invested? No one ever seems to question this number and it’s starting to get on my nerves.
Thanks readers for your patience with my questions that are meant to be asked in humility and a desire for better understanding on the issues. I really appreciate your essays Sam and the dialogue that you help guide in a professional way.
Warm regards.
Thank you.
Does anyone remember which country was assured that Tithes offered in their country would stay in their country? I’ve heard that before somewhere.