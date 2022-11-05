by

The Policy regarding the children of same-sex couples introduced in November of 2015 and later rescinded in April of 2019 was a watershed moment in modern Mormonism. Many of my friends in the church left over the policy and, strangely enough, its recension did not tempt them back. I didn’t leave, but I was tempted.

I had always told myself that if the church was doing more harm than good in the world, I would leave. I am not entirely sure that isn’t the case right now. But something keeps me embedded, like a tick. I’ve seen and felt things that, if I were to deny them, it would mean that, earlier in my life, I had some sort of psychotic break. I’m not ready to adopt that paradigm, but I can sympathize with the early members who forever were calling Joseph Smith a fallen prophet. To declare it all false is to admit to a very thorough foolishness; easier to accept that what was once compelling no longer moves.



But it does move me. I am deaf to 90% of what I hear or see in Church. It is mostly fried froth, drivel disguised as dessert. But sometimes the truth, the Spirit, the glory, and the grace shine through. I don’t know that it happens more than in other traditions, but it at least happens here more than a little. The truth is the grace, the Spirit, and the divine that I have experienced are tied to the church. Yet, I cannot endorse joining it. Not yet.



The church has not repented of the Nov 2015 policy. It has not repented of the policy that excluded people of African descent from bearing the priesthood. It has not repented of its systematic dismantling of women’s autonomy and reduction to the satellites of some man. It hasn’t repented of building storehouses instead of spreading its wealth, of denigrating the world while turning its back on serious scripture study. It hasn’t repented of polygyny, attempting to bury it’s history rather than reckon with it. I don’t think it is false, because I feel the Spirit in it, but its claims to a unique moral authority simply don’t hold up. A church that sees the dangers in an apostle’s picture with a gay son, but is oblivious to its associations with MLMs and other grifts is not a church that can boast of its clear moral vision. I’m not saying it is blind or unable to do good, but it doesn’t seem any better than other denominations at deciding what is wheat and what is tare. Not yet.



So, I couldn’t leave the church. I won’t, I don’t think. But, sitting in Stake Conference, hearing about how I ought to share the gospel, I just can’t. Not because I don’t believe in the good news of Christ, but because I’m not sure the church does. At least not yet. I’m not who I was before the Nov 2015 policy. The church isn’t what it was either. That we both may make our way to repentance, to the covenant path, and to the good grace of God is my prayer. Amen.