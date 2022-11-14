The Two Great Commandments for Modern Samaritans

Adapted from a RS lesson taught in the Sacramento, CA metro area on 11/13/22
Luke 10:25-28
And behold, a certain lawyer stood up…saying, Master, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?
And he answering said, what is written in the law? What readest thou?
And he answering said, thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbor as thyself
And he said unto him, Thou hast answered right: this do, and thou shalt live.
Good morning, sisters. Today’s lesson might be a little tough, so if you need to leave and get a drink of water, check on something that just came up outside the room, etc., it’s okay. No judgment.
Today we’re talking about President Oaks’ talk from the April 2022 General Conference, Divine Love in the Father’s Plan. In it, he talks a lot about laws and practices around marriage, gender and family in the church that set us apart from those outside the LDS faith and covenant path.
He introduces his talk through the lens of the two great commandments — to love God and love your neighbor — in this beautiful quote:
When Jesus was asked, “Which is the great commandment in the law?” He taught that to love God and to love our neighbors are the first of God’s great commandments. Those commands are first because they invite us to grow spiritually by seeking to imitate God’s love for us.
Luke 10:29
…And who is my neighbor?
The story President Oaks’ quote draws from is the parable of the Good Samaritan. Now, for context, Samaritans were pariahs to the Jews because they lived outside the covenant. Jews at the time considered them categorically apostate, and their religion a hollow imitation of the true Jewish faith. As a result, many Jewish people felt that the very existence of Samaritans, living and breathing as Samaritans (rather than Jews), mocked, diminished and undermined their Jewish identity and religion.
In his talk, President Oaks identifies certain religious beliefs, personal identities, and actions as categorically outside the LDS covenant path — beliefs or identities held by people we might consider to be the “Samaritans” of our day. So what does this parable mean for us today?
Luke 10:30-35
And Jesus answering said, A certain man went down from Jerusalem to Jericho, and fell among thieves, which stripped him of his raiment, and wounded him, and left him half dead.
And by chance there came down a certain priest that way: and when he saw him, he passed by on the other side.
And likewise a Levite, when he was at the place, came and looked on him, and passed by on the other side.
But a certain Samaritan, as he journeyed, came where he was: and when he saw him, he had compassion on him,
And went to him, and bound up his wounds, pouring in oil and wine, and set him on his own beast, and brought him to an inn, and took care of him.
And on the morrow when he departed, he took out two pence, and gave them to the host, and said unto him, take care of him; and whatsoever thou soundest more, when I come again, I will repay thee.
In your groups, you’ll find an envelope taped to the back of a chair. Please open it to find a scenario of one of these modern “Samaritans,” then answer these questions:
1. Who is the modern “Samaritan”?
2. Remembering that it was the Samaritan who first showed love to the Jewish man, how does the “Samaritan” in this story first show love to you?
3. What actions might you take next in the story to honor the first and second great commandments (show love) to the person in this story?
Group 1:
Scenario: Yesterday, you found your 16-year old daughter Zoe and her best friend, Connie, crying. You find out Connie is getting ready for Protestant baptism and is deeply afraid Zoe will go to hell because she had an LDS baptism. Both friends are clearly devastated – Zoe, because her best friend thinks she’s going to hell, and Connie, because she thinks she’ll lose her best friend. Connie asks if Zoe would like to come to her baptism prep classes and see what it’s like.
Group 2:
Scenario: One of the sisters you minister to just got engaged to someone who is not LDS, and who has repeatedly asked the missionaries not to visit. One day you ask her if she needs anything. She tells you she is overwhelmed with wedding planning and pressure from her parents to marry in the temple; she tells you she would love a friend to help her deal with it all.
Group 3:
Scenario: You meet with a friend from college who says she has something exciting to tell you. She tells you that she has decided she doesn’t need a partner to create a loving family, so she has decided to conceive via a sperm donor and raise the baby on her own. She says she was nervous about telling you because she knows you’re a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She says she is incredibly happy and hopes you will celebrate with her.
Group 4:
Scenario: Your sister comes out to you as gay; she tells you the roommate she has been living with for five years is her partner, and that they are deeply in love. She says she is telling you now because they are registering to become foster parents and she wants to fully include you in their extended family.
Luke 10:36-37
Which now of these three, thinkest thou, was neighbor unto him that fell among the thieves?
And he said, He that shewed mercy on him. Then Jesus said, go and do thou likewise.
This is hard, isn’t it? As I walked around the groups, this was a common theme I heard. Putting yourself in these stories makes you feel like something inside you is just twisting, and it hurts. This is someone you want on the covenant path with you, and they’re not, and there’s nothing you can do about it. But yet your relationship with them is still there. And it’s on the line. And you just wish it wasn’t on the line; you might wish the whole situation would go away! – but then you remember Jesus is using you as a metaphor in a story about Christlike love. What do you do?
Let’s go back to the original Good Samaritan for a minute. From what I understand (I’m not a historian!), the Jews’ hatred of the Samaritans at that time was such that some Jewish people might also have said “nah, go away; you’re a Samaritan. I’d rather die than accept help from someone like you.”
The injured man in the Jewish covenant also had to let this relationship happen. He had to show up and let the Samaritan help him as well.
As I was walking around, I heard one woman say something that I asked her permission to share with all of you. She discussed how she has a gay child, and how that child’s identity has been excruciatingly difficult for her to accept. And then, again, how very hard it was for her to accept when that child found their lifelong partner. And now again that the child is getting ready to have children of their own. She didn’t underplay or discount how hard it was for her to accept her child’s “Samaritan” identity, describing how the stress of this tension, this twisting of something inside of her, at one point left her so physically ill she needed to go to the hospital.
And what was so inspiring to me is that she then talked with just as much blunt conviction about her love and commitment to her child, and her dedication to accepting her relationship with her beloved “Samaritan.” She said she feels living in the last days is to learn God’s lesson on judgment – and she needs to focus on passing her own test. Will she judge, or will she leave judgment in God’s hands? Will she reject her child, or will she try to love them as God loves them?
And that brings us back to the President Oaks quote that frames this whole lesson. What are the two great commandments? What do they mean in context of the modern “Samaritans?”
When Jesus was asked, “Which is the great commandment in the law?” He taught that to love God and to love our neighbors are the first of God’s great commandments. Those commands are first because they invite us to grow spiritually by seeking to imitate God’s love for us.
May we do so – and may we find, in doing so, God’s love for us. Jesus Christ is the ultimate example of the man injured by the side of the road – he was wounded for our transgressions and bruised for our iniquities. We are all Samaritans at different times — and He is eager for a relationship with each one of us.
In the name of Jesus Christ, amen.
What a great way to understand these scriptures. Thank you so much for sharing.
This may get moderated, but wasn’t Elder Gong the Levite who passed by on the other side when he asked his gay son not to take pictures of himself, his gay partner, and Elder Gong together for supper and put them on social media? And wasn’t Elder Oaks the high priest who passed by on the other side when he taught that we shouldn’t have pictures of our gay children and partners proudly displayed in our home?
Anna, I knew about the Elder Gong thing, but somehow missed the Elder Oaks one. I’m aghast, but not surprised. Actually, I’m more than aghast. I’m devastated. Do you know where I can find a source for that? I’d love to have it handy to point to others. And yes, I would agree with your assessment. I’ve been refraining from bringing up other references to Oaks and his supposed ‘conflict’ between the two commandments. Perhaps later when I have more than a phone to type on.
And thank you, Laura, for sharing the lesson and responses. For me, a Samaritan, Elder Oaks is the one I would be asked to help. I don’t know if I would help. No, even in writing that, I know that I would.
Brian, Oak’s comments came from a talk or some kind of answers to questions that was quite a while ago. I wouldn’t have used something that old as an example, except it was used in a way that really hurt and caused a ten year rift in my family of origin. I don’t even remember if it was a conference talk or where it came from. It was published, so you might be able to find it. I must admit that I have avoided actually reading it as I had enough grief over it from my sister in law at a really bad time in our lives. I have heard other people quote it online, so maybe someone here knows more than I do. It was probably about 15 years ago, because it was the photos thing that was quoted to me by a sister in law who saw our family pictures with my daughter and her wife along with my other children and spouses. She lectured us starting with the picture. We ended up cutting her and my brother out of our lives for over ten years over the bunch of Oak’s quotes about how parents of openly gay children should treat those children. Basically his advice was things like no prolonged visits, no over night stays, the partner should not even be welcome in your home. Don’t let your friends assume you might approve of your child’s life style. No pictures of the happy couple displayed in your home. Be careful of being seen in public. But keep loving them, while constantly demonstrating how much you disapprove and acting like you are ashamed of them. It was really horribly unloving advice, given as how to continue to love gay children.
Anna, perhaps this is the interview you were referencing
A 2006 interview:
That’s a decision that needs to be made individually by the person responsible, calling upon the Lord for inspiration. I can imagine that in most circumstances the parents would say, ‘Please don’t do that. Don’t put us into that position.’ Surely if there are children in the home who would be influenced by this example, the answer would likely be that. There would also be other factors that would make that the likely answer. I can also imagine some circumstances in which it might be possible to say, ‘Yes, come, but don’t expect to stay overnight. Don’t expect to be a lengthy house guest. Don’t expect us to take you out and introduce you to our friends, or to deal with you in a public situation that would imply our approval of your “partnership.”
How should we respond to this scenario:
Your sister comes out to you as a polygamist; she tells you the roommates she has been living with for the last few years are actually her sister wives, and that they are married to the same man. She says she is telling you now because she is pregnant and she wants to fully include you in their extended family when the baby comes.
To anyone wondering how to pronounce the name “bagofsand” . . . I have it on good authority that the correct pronunciation is “troll.”
Yes! I’ve been trolling these parts since 2004. ;>)
Actually, Hunter, the reason I posted that scenario was to present a situation that might be an equal challenge to both sides of the spectrum–progressive and orthodox. Would we have as much difficulty with the idea of an apostle not wanting to be portrayed on social media as being sympathetic with polygamists–even if they were extended family?
That’s an easy one, bagofsand. The response would be, “Congratulations on the pregnancy! That’s exciting. I would be honored to be part of your life as you raise your child. What can I do to help?”
By thr way… that would also be the response if my sister was gay and she and her partner were having a child through IVF, or if she was a drug addict, or if she had left the Church, or if she had voted for Trump (she did), or if she didn’t know who the father was, or if she…
It is not appropriate to equivocate addiction with being gay, Turtle.
Interesting scenarios but wasn’t the point of the Good Samaritan that he found himself in that situation because of the actions of others (“… fell among thieves”) and not his own and the Lord was saying he needed to be helped with the difficulties caused by others despite the fact he may be viewed as the “enemy”.
There was nothing in that parable about the need to condone actions that were chosen by individuals that were inconsistent with behaviors that the Lord had said were acceptable. The point was you needed to love these individuals and help them out of the difficulties caused by others but said nothing about condoning unacceptable behaviors they had chosen themselves to undertake. The Lord made that point when dealing with the woman caught in adultery. He loved her and forgave her but told her to sin no more so he didn’t condoning her unacceptable behavior, rather he was telling her it was wrong.
You can love someone and help them without condoning the decisions they make.
This comment is not to be taken as saying I don’t think you should help any of the individuals in the four scenarios because that would not be true. Rather my point is that I don’t think this is a good application of the Good Samaritan parable.
Laura, a wonderful discussion. Thanks.
Ojisan, I don’t know about you, but for me it’s not mine to judge how someone got where they are (even if by a 15-year old quotation that they’ve clearly moved beyond). Loving is not necessarily condoning. And if it is, who cares? Who cares? My job is to love, not judge. We do a great deal of damage by “not condoning.”
Needs screen name- I was not equating any of the things in that list with each other. Learn to be more generous in your reading.
bagofsand,
If it helps to add context, President Oaks is himself an (eternal) polygamist.
How about your sister is in a heavily abusive marriage and suffering from untreated bipolar. Only a few people know. There are kids and too many pregnancies involved. She calls for help all the time but won’t leave him.
What should one do?
The national abuse help line (who I spent hours and hours discussing this with on multiple occasions), says love her, support her, make sure she knows that regardless of everything else I’m there, don’t try to push her to leave her husband unless she brings it up and decides to do so. If in a situation that extreme (again with kids involved) the answer is love without judgements against her choices, something like polygamy is a no brainer. And I say that as someone with a deep horror of polygamy.
More generous, Turtle, within a culture that treats LGBTQ+ as unclean sinners? Seriously?
Thank you Laura, both for taking the time to lead a substantial and thoughtful discussion in Relief Society and for sharing it here.
> This is someone you want on the covenant path with you, and they’re not, and there’s nothing you can do about it. But yet your relationship with them is still there.
I’m reminded of conversation Father Greg Boyle related years ago about his ministry in helping LA gang members re-integrate into non-gang society. Some people — even prospective donors, if I recall correctly — asked why he wasn’t doing more to “bring people to christ” (ie an explicit christian conversion). His response was something like “they bring *me* to christ, every day.”
From my point of view, there is a man who understands the covenant path — where the people we meet along the way are not a ball to get into a goal, but each a revelation and call of their own.
Our relationship with our neighbor *is* the covenant path. There may be more, but there is certainly not less.
John C., yes, that (eternal) context does help. ;>)
But really–my main point was to push back against the little flurry of comments at the beginning of the thread. Would we be as quick to criticize the apostles if they were as guarded with relatives who practiced polygamy?
The NT repeatedly presents Christ going to, engaging with, and ministering to people who were considered by the religious society at the time as socially unacceptable. Hard to see how one could read those stories as somehow implying Christ’s acceptance of sinful behavior; rather, the clear message is that the value of a person is not diminished by contagious uncurable illness, or detested profession, or unrighteous choices.
When we’ve reached a point where a religious leader doesn’t want to be seen having dinner with their own child, I just don’t think you can square that with Christ’s example as recorded in the NT.
“Our relationship with our neighbor *is* the covenant path. There may be more, but there is certainly not less.”
I think our love of God marks the path. But if we’re not loving our neighbor it means we’re going nowhere fast.
Not going to go the rounds on this with you, Needs screen name. If you want to read that into my comment and impute meaning that wasn’t there, you’re beyond reach. Not interested in moving this discussion off the main point of the OP, so I’m stepping out. Loved the lesson, Laura. Hope it was received well.
“Our relationship with our neighbor *is* the covenant path. There may be more, but there is certainly not less.”
I think our love of God marks the path. But if we’re not loving our neighbor it means we’re going nowhere fast.
Well, I just outed myself.
‘bagofsand’ == ‘Jack’ ?
Yeah–that’s me.
A Turtle Named Mack and bagofsand/Jack—I didn’t pick the examples. President Oaks did. And I stand by them because they are extremely relevant — not just to our actions, but to the mindset of our discipleship. It’s a question as old as Eve: what do you do when two of your guiding principles conflict?
Ojiisan— your comment suggests we are the Samaritan in these parables. We’re not — we’re the man, in the covenant, by the side of the road. The Samaritan is fine — they’re just walking along, minding their own business, and then they see us and reach out the hand of a relationship. Questions like: How did we get to the side of the road? What makes the Samaritan a Samaritan? Totally moot in this scenario. Whatever the reason, they’re outside the covenant, we’re inside the covenant, and they are offering us a relationship within that framework.
The relevant question is: What do we do? Does accepting a relationship with a “Samaritan” mean condoning whatever sets them apart from the covenant? Or does it exemplify Christlike love?
It’s a tough question to answer when you’re talking about the people you *truly* feel are Samaritans, and are *truly* trying to be Christlike (I used Pres. Oaks’ examples, but there are obviously more). But it’s an important concept to engage with: thus the parable, thus the lesson (and even thus the comments).
Laura, just to be clear–you’re saying that the four scenarios were developed from examples Elder Oaks gave in his talk?
Re: what do you do when two of your guiding principles conflict?
Left to our own devices — like Eve — we should err on the side of compassion.
However, if we get inspiration (on how to handle the conflict) that tells us differently then we should follow Abraham’s example and place our loyalty to the first commandment ahead of the second.