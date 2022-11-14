The Two Great Commandments for Modern Samaritans

by

Adapted from a RS lesson taught in the Sacramento, CA metro area on 11/13/22

Luke 10:25-28

And behold, a certain lawyer stood up…saying, Master, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?

And he answering said, what is written in the law? What readest thou?

And he answering said, thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbor as thyself

And he said unto him, Thou hast answered right: this do, and thou shalt live.

Good morning, sisters. Today’s lesson might be a little tough, so if you need to leave and get a drink of water, check on something that just came up outside the room, etc., it’s okay. No judgment.

Today we’re talking about President Oaks’ talk from the April 2022 General Conference, Divine Love in the Father’s Plan. In it, he talks a lot about laws and practices around marriage, gender and family in the church that set us apart from those outside the LDS faith and covenant path.

He introduces his talk through the lens of the two great commandments — to love God and love your neighbor — in this beautiful quote:

When Jesus was asked, “Which is the great commandment in the law?” He taught that to love God and to love our neighbors are the first of God’s great commandments. Those commands are first because they invite us to grow spiritually by seeking to imitate God’s love for us.

*****

Luke 10:29

…And who is my neighbor?

The story President Oaks’ quote draws from is the parable of the Good Samaritan. Now, for context, Samaritans were pariahs to the Jews because they lived outside the covenant. Jews at the time considered them categorically apostate, and their religion a hollow imitation of the true Jewish faith. As a result, many Jewish people felt that the very existence of Samaritans, living and breathing as Samaritans (rather than Jews), mocked, diminished and undermined their Jewish identity and religion.

In his talk, President Oaks identifies certain religious beliefs, personal identities, and actions as categorically outside the LDS covenant path — beliefs or identities held by people we might consider to be the “Samaritans” of our day. So what does this parable mean for us today?

*****

Luke 10:30-35

And Jesus answering said, A certain man went down from Jerusalem to Jericho, and fell among thieves, which stripped him of his raiment, and wounded him, and left him half dead.

And by chance there came down a certain priest that way: and when he saw him, he passed by on the other side.

And likewise a Levite, when he was at the place, came and looked on him, and passed by on the other side.

But a certain Samaritan, as he journeyed, came where he was: and when he saw him, he had compassion on him,

And went to him, and bound up his wounds, pouring in oil and wine, and set him on his own beast, and brought him to an inn, and took care of him.

And on the morrow when he departed, he took out two pence, and gave them to the host, and said unto him, take care of him; and whatsoever thou soundest more, when I come again, I will repay thee.

In your groups, you’ll find an envelope taped to the back of a chair. Please open it to find a scenario of one of these modern “Samaritans,” then answer these questions:

1. Who is the modern “Samaritan”?

2. Remembering that it was the Samaritan who first showed love to the Jewish man, how does the “Samaritan” in this story first show love to you?

3. What actions might you take next in the story to honor the first and second great commandments (show love) to the person in this story?

Group 1:

Scenario: Yesterday, you found your 16-year old daughter Zoe and her best friend, Connie, crying. You find out Connie is getting ready for Protestant baptism and is deeply afraid Zoe will go to hell because she had an LDS baptism. Both friends are clearly devastated – Zoe, because her best friend thinks she’s going to hell, and Connie, because she thinks she’ll lose her best friend. Connie asks if Zoe would like to come to her baptism prep classes and see what it’s like.

Group 2:

Scenario: One of the sisters you minister to just got engaged to someone who is not LDS, and who has repeatedly asked the missionaries not to visit. One day you ask her if she needs anything. She tells you she is overwhelmed with wedding planning and pressure from her parents to marry in the temple; she tells you she would love a friend to help her deal with it all.

Group 3:

Scenario: You meet with a friend from college who says she has something exciting to tell you. She tells you that she has decided she doesn’t need a partner to create a loving family, so she has decided to conceive via a sperm donor and raise the baby on her own. She says she was nervous about telling you because she knows you’re a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She says she is incredibly happy and hopes you will celebrate with her.

Group 4:

Scenario: Your sister comes out to you as gay; she tells you the roommate she has been living with for five years is her partner, and that they are deeply in love. She says she is telling you now because they are registering to become foster parents and she wants to fully include you in their extended family.

*****

Luke 10:36-37

Which now of these three, thinkest thou, was neighbor unto him that fell among the thieves?

And he said, He that shewed mercy on him. Then Jesus said, go and do thou likewise.

This is hard, isn’t it? As I walked around the groups, this was a common theme I heard. Putting yourself in these stories makes you feel like something inside you is just twisting, and it hurts. This is someone you want on the covenant path with you, and they’re not, and there’s nothing you can do about it. But yet your relationship with them is still there. And it’s on the line. And you just wish it wasn’t on the line; you might wish the whole situation would go away! – but then you remember Jesus is using you as a metaphor in a story about Christlike love. What do you do?

Let’s go back to the original Good Samaritan for a minute. From what I understand (I’m not a historian!), the Jews’ hatred of the Samaritans at that time was such that some Jewish people might also have said “nah, go away; you’re a Samaritan. I’d rather die than accept help from someone like you.”

The injured man in the Jewish covenant also had to let this relationship happen. He had to show up and let the Samaritan help him as well.

As I was walking around, I heard one woman say something that I asked her permission to share with all of you. She discussed how she has a gay child, and how that child’s identity has been excruciatingly difficult for her to accept. And then, again, how very hard it was for her to accept when that child found their lifelong partner. And now again that the child is getting ready to have children of their own. She didn’t underplay or discount how hard it was for her to accept her child’s “Samaritan” identity, describing how the stress of this tension, this twisting of something inside of her, at one point left her so physically ill she needed to go to the hospital.

And what was so inspiring to me is that she then talked with just as much blunt conviction about her love and commitment to her child, and her dedication to accepting her relationship with her beloved “Samaritan.” She said she feels living in the last days is to learn God’s lesson on judgment – and she needs to focus on passing her own test. Will she judge, or will she leave judgment in God’s hands? Will she reject her child, or will she try to love them as God loves them?

And that brings us back to the President Oaks quote that frames this whole lesson. What are the two great commandments? What do they mean in context of the modern “Samaritans?”

When Jesus was asked, “Which is the great commandment in the law?” He taught that to love God and to love our neighbors are the first of God’s great commandments. Those commands are first because they invite us to grow spiritually by seeking to imitate God’s love for us.

May we do so – and may we find, in doing so, God’s love for us. Jesus Christ is the ultimate example of the man injured by the side of the road – he was wounded for our transgressions and bruised for our iniquities. We are all Samaritans at different times — and He is eager for a relationship with each one of us.

In the name of Jesus Christ, amen.