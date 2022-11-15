Introducing Rachel Rueckeret’s East Winds—It’s Great!

by

BCC Press is proud to introduce one of the most remarkable books we have ever seen, much less published. East Winds, by Rachel Rueckert—a memoir, a travel narrative, a cultural tour-de-force, a love story, and a profound meditation on the core meaning of concepts like marriage, commitment, and eternity. And that’s just in Chapter One. This book will knock your socks off (if you wear socks, which you definitely should, especially in November, because it’s getting cold).

East Winds narrates the true story of Rachel and her new husband’s year-long honeymoon trip through South America, Asia, and Europe. During this trip, Rachel studied the marriage customs of every culture they visited in an attempt to understand how human beings view and experience this universal institution. To get a sense of how this book works, and why Rachel needed to write it, take a look at this brief video trailer that she prepared for the launch:

And don’t take our word for it, or even the video. Check out this STARRED REVIEW in Kirkus that calls East Winds an “evocative travelogue and a remarkably sensitive and insightful portrait of the difficulties of modern marriage and the compromises that one makes to feel both autonomy and connection.” And also, “an engrossing exploration of a hard but ultimately exhilarating trek toward love and commitment.” Or check out the phenomenal endorsements from Laurel Thatcher Ulrich, Phillip LopateGary Shteyngart, Wendy S. Walters, Michael Greenberg, and Allison K. Williams—writers that most of us can only dream about being associated with our books.

And finally, here is our sneak peek at Chapter One. Fair warning: don’t read it unless you are prepared to be seized with an irresistible compulsion to purchase it immediately, wait for it impatiently, and do nothing else with your life until you have finished.