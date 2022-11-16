The LDS Church Supports the Respect for Marriage Act

You may have heard that yesterday the church came out in support of the Respect for Marriage Act. For reasons I’ll describe in a minute, this support is, in my humble opinion, a big deal.
But before we get to why it’s a big deal, it’s probably worth looking and what and why the Respect for Marriage Act is.
In broad strokes, the Respect for Marriage Act is a replacement for the Defense of Marriage Act from the 1990s. (And I mean that literally—Section 3 of RfMA repeals a provision of federal law added by DOMA that expressly allows states and the federal government to decline to recognize same-sex marriages enacted in other states.)
RfMA replaces that with its opposite: under the RfMA, states must give full faith and credit to marriages performed in other states, and cannot deny marriage benefits on the basis of the “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin” of the married persons.
But, you might ask, why would something like RfMA be necessary? Didn’t the Supreme Court say that bans on same-sex marriage violate the U.S. Constitution? Well, yes. It did. But its recent Dobbs decision called into question whether the Supreme Court will follow its precedent and whether it will continue to recognize rights grounded in the Fourteenth Amendment. True, Justice Alito dismisses concerns that Dobbs will lead to the overruling of Obergefell and Lawrence as “unfounded.” But Alito’s assurances certainly ring hollow, both in light of the substance of the opinion and in Justice Thomas’s concurrence, where he urges the Court to reconsider all of its substantive due process decisions, including Lawrence and Obergefell. So while the bill is not currently relevant, it provides significant protection to same-sex married couples if the Court continues with its skepticism of substantive due process.
I’ll note here that I’ve seen some criticism of RfMA on Twitter, asserting that it doesn’t go far enough. While it requires recognition of same-sex marriages, it doesn’t require states to perform same-sex marriages; in a world without constitutional protection of same-sex marriage, states could ban same-sex marriage. LGBTQ couples who lived in one of those states would have to cross state lines to marry, a not-insignificant burden to place on them. These critics would prefer that the federal government codify same-sex marriage.
So why doesn’t it do that? Because it lacks the constitutional authority to do so. Since I’m not a con law person, I reached out to a friend and colleague last night who is, and he explained why my intuition was right. Essentially, he explained, the 14th Amendment enforcement clause powers are limited. If the Supreme Court overrules Obergefell, the federal government doesn’t have the power to force states to issue marriage licenses, because there would be no underlying constitutional violation to remedy.
So the best Congress can do is require states to recognize other states’ marriages. It’s not a perfect solution, but in the event Obergefell goes away, it provides important protections to married couples.
So why is it a big deal that the LDS Church came out in support? At least three reasons. The first is, this is, afaik, the first time the church has acknowledged the civil legitimacy of same-sex marriage. In the past, the church has recognized some fundamental individual dignity of LGBTQ people, but made a normative argument against same-sex marriage. Here, it recognizes the legitimacy of such marriages and publicly supports legislation that requires that civil recognition.
Second, it didn’t have to say anything. The church doesn’t comment on every piece of legislation out there. It could have stayed silent and nobody would have been surprised. I don’t think virtually anybody expected, much less demanded, that the church weigh in on this.
And third, as my friend points out, the support of an institution that has historically opposed same-sex marriage sends a signal. That signal goes to members of the church, but it also goes to other institutions that have historically opposed same-sex marriage and to Mormon politicians and to Mormon and non-Mormon LGBTQ individuals.
Now, just like the RfMA, the church’s response isn’t perfect. I really wish it didn’t preface everything with the fact that, for religious purposes, it will still decline to perform or recognize same-sex marriage. Like, we know that; it’s not a surprise. And it’s mostly irrelevant to the church’s support for RfMA.
But it definitely represents a step forward by the church. And I’ll always applaud steps forward.
(This post is already too long, so I’ll only mention in passing that the current version of the bill—which apparently has broad bipartisan support!—has a carveout for religious entities. I doubt the carveout is necessary, since the bill only requires state-level recognition of marriage and the First Amendment almost certainly already provides these particular protections to religious organizations. But politics being what politics are, this added language may be what it takes to get enough bipartisan support in the Senate to overcome the filibuster.)
Photo by Maico Pereira on Unsplash
Comments
My baseline belief or prior is that our current church leaders (as a group, allowing for individual opinions) are fundamentally opposed to marriage equality as a religious or moral or principled matter. I believe they are also essentially pluralists, not dominionists, and are not intent on imposing their religious views on the world. (For what it’s worth, that is the message I will repeat.) Yesterday’s release supports or is consistent with my baseline. But I’m still curious why there was a need or desire to say anything.
Sam, I think you give the littlest attention to the biggest reasons for the church’s support. First, this bill is potentially a way for the church to call a cease-fire and walk away from the fight with everything it wants intact: namely religious exemptions for itself, BYU and to the extent it covers individuals, the broader membership. Yes, these exemptions are elsewhere in our law, but that they will be renewed here.
Second, the church’s stance on SSM is very relevant to its support of this bill and they mentioned it to make sure no one confused their support of the bill with a chance in doctrine. It’s THE reason it supports it. The church wants to continue to hold to that position forever.
“We believe this approach is the way forward” should be read in light of President Oaks’ speech at the University of Virginia, where he argued that conflicts between religious freedom and non-discrimination are best handled through the legislative process, where people of good will can negotiate practical compromises, rather than through the legal system. This bill does exactly that.
That speech also strongly supports christiankimball’s belief that Church leaders are (or at least President Oaks is) “essentially pluralists, not dominionists.”
The statement never quite says “We support this bill.” But the Church saying anything good about it will have pretty much the same effect, and I’m sure they knew that.
When the House of Representatives voted on this bill in July, five the six LDS members of the House voted for it. They were among the 47 Republicans who voted for it. (The only LDS Representative to vote against it was Andy Biggs, of Arizona, who is one of the most radical, reality-denying conservatives in the House.) This suggests two things. First, the least feverish and most centrist part of the Republican Party has calculated that opposing same-sex marriage is an absolute loser in political terms. Second, as early as this past summer, Church leaders had decided to support the bill. The LDS members of the House quietly received the word on the Church’s position, and they voted accordingly because they knew they would be politically safe.
christiankimball is astute to ask what the Church gains by making this statement now. Maybe part of it is that the Church is following through on giving political cover to the LDS House members who voted for the bill. I think Church leaders are also feeling their way forward, trying to establish a new status quo on what Chris calls their pluralism. They may be trying to signal quietly to Church members that pluralism is the policy. If Church leaders stick to this position, we might get to see whether it calms some of the partisan political conflict within the Church.
Who knows how this secular pluralism will affect the Church’s internal anti-queer policies, which I believe are contradictory and unsustainable for reasons that have been discussed at length elsewhere on this site. When I say that Church leaders are feeling their forward, this is part of what I mean. Church leaders may be trying to restore a position of pluralism in secular politics, but how the internal situation will develop is a huge unknown for everyone.
The statement’s first paragraph cannot be true given what’s said in the other two.
The “doctrine related marriage between a man and a woman” includes, as spelled out repeatedly in scripture and other church resources, that homosexual relations are “abominable” and contrary to “divine design.” The Lord commanded that Israel prohibit homosexual relations within its borders for “any of your own nation, [and] any stranger that sojourneth among you.” By legitimizing such “abominable” behavior, gay marriage contributes to “the disintegration of the family” inviting “calamities foretold by ancient and modern prophets” upon our nations.
Contrast that with the second and third paragraphs of yesterday’s statement where gay marriage is described as a “right” deserving of legal protection. The Church’s role, “the way forward,” is to cooperate in preserving gay marriage alongside religious liberty.
Quite an about-face.
The first is, this is, afaik, the first time the church has acknowledged the civil legitimacy of same-sex marriage.
One could argue that FamilySearch’s decision to allow same-sex parents in its pedigree chart was the first time. (I don’t know if the implementation of that decision is complete.)
“Under the RfMA, states must give full faith and credit to marriages performed in other states.”
See also, the US Constitution Article IV, Section 1.
Interesting, Sam. If passed, is there a chance the Supreme Court could just strike down this act instead of or in addition to Obergefell, on the basis of states rights or something?
Bro. B, I wouldn’t put anything past a motivated Supreme Court. But with broad support and a good constitutional hook (full faith and credit, I assume, though it’s not my area and there could certainly be other justifications), I feel like this has at least a decent shot at surviving.
Many years ago as blog time goes, at Times & Seasons, pre-Obergefell, Nate Oman wrote a post about the potential benefits of same-sex marriage AS PUBLIC POLICY without in the slightest calling for any change in our religious life. I didn’t at all like the post at the time, but it worked on me for a year or more until I could finally distinguish between public policy and religious doctrine and practice. We don’t try to ban through legislation other things that are contrary to our religious doctrine and practice (the use of tobacco and alcohol, offensive use of the Lord’s name in vulgar speech, depictions of angels with wings). We might join with others in regulating some of those things (age of drinking, where/when/to whom sales may be made, blood alcohol level for drivers) when actual likely harm is predictable, but we have adopted a live-and-let-live policy where imposing our internal rules on the broader world is either demonstrably unjust, or at best pits us fruitlessly again a broader world that has decided otherwise.
That’s how I’m interpreting this, and I hope it signals the same live-and-let-live attitude beyond this single bill and its consequences. As long as it doesn’t impose on us some condition that infringes on our own doctrines and internal religious practices, society has moved in a direction some may not like but which we have no legitimate right to oppose.
Especially if this allows us as a Church to move beyond an obsessive focus on same sex marriage, a focus that has sucked all the air out of our ecclesiastical room and prevented us from addressing other far more important (to me, at least) issues.
Agreed, Ardis. Thanks for that perspective!
Mostly agree, but it would have been a lot more meaningful if the Church’s statement had come BEFORE midterm elections and BEFORE the act was assured passage through the Senate. So I wonder a bit about the motives.
Elisa, I also think it’s interesting that this statement comes right after the elections, but I don’t think there’s anything problematic about the timing. Mostly, I think it reflects the surprisingly uncontroversial nature of this legislation. Forty-seven House Republicans voting for the bill was a bigger number than most observers expected. The bill has not been a political flashpoint. The LDS Republicans who voted for it were all reelected easily without a statement from the Church.
This week the Church’s statement actually gives a little nudge that might help the bill along. When the House voted on it in July, it didn’t get that much attention. Now that it’s on the verge of passing both chambers there’s more publicity and more potential controversy. It needs to pass the Senate with at least 60 votes, which will probably happen today. The House will need to vote on it again because of changes the Senate made to the bill. The Church’s statement gives cover for some of the favorable Republican votes.
I don’t know about the manner and language of the church’s statement, but putting this aspect of the culture war to rest is a win-win for us all.
This is a 180 for the church, given its prop 8 campaign and amicus briefs it filed when gay marriage was being debated before. I really don’t understand how this embrace of pluralism in society doesn’t prompt the church to support the ERA and reasonable abortion laws. The church went out of its way to publicly say they are still anti-ERA and say they have no political position on abortion. Why aren’t they willing to work with others on those issues?
Call me cynical, but I don’t think it’s a big deal. They’re talking out of both sides of their mouth trying to appease both sides of their membership. They start saying “this is our doctrine it will never change” to comfort the homophobes, but then also support the act, which, they hope, will help keep some of the progmo’s in the church.
Talk is cheap, and it doesn’t cost them a lot of social capital to do a bit of double speak and hope to staunch bleeding a bit.
And course they got the exemptions they wanted, so they don’t mind throwing the tiniest of bones to the progressives with some empty words.