The Name of the Church: Some Half Baked Thoughts

I recently wrote a guest post regarding my nostalgia for the ‘I’m a Mormon’ Campaign. In that post, I argued that the campaign espoused a sort of inclusive Mormonism that we would profit from remembering and embracing.
It was not my intention to start a debate on the wisdom of moving away from the Mormon moniker. The comments on that post, on the other hand, almost immediately did. As did the comments on a recent interview I did with Mormonland on the same subject.
With that in mind, it’s time to give the people what they want and share my own thoughts on the question. In this post, I don’t intend to make a full pro/con type argument surrounding the effort to remove “Mormon” from our vocabulary. Instead, I just want to offer two points on the debate that I feel are worth further consideration and, at least in my view, offer some nuance as we continue with that conversation. Both of these points are reflective of the ongoing thinking I have on the topic and may not be fully fleshed out. With that in mind I ask for your patience, and for you to set expectations accordingly.
First Half Baked Thought
First, at least for President Nelson, I sincerely think that it isn’t so much about rebranding as it is about aligning the church with what he believes God requires of it. To that end, I think much of the critique of President Nelson’s intentions misses the mark. For instance, I often hear some variant of “you don’t get to choose your nickname.” Which is obviously true. But, at least according to him, that isn’t quite what he cares about.
As he stated, “I did this because the Lord impressed upon my mind the importance of the name He decreed for His Church, even The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints…Thus, the name of the Church is not negotiable. When the Savior clearly states what the name of His Church should be, and even precedes His declaration with, ‘Thus shall my church be called,’ He is serious. And if we allow nicknames to be used and adopt or even sponsor those nicknames ourselves, He is offended” (for the full quote see here).
I take him at his word on this. I don’t think there is any reason not to. While it is true that his efforts also included a new style guide for press and journalists I think it is fair to assume that he understands they will not fully embrace it. And, more to the point, that he can’t control what they do anyway.
And to speak in defense of what I believe his intentions are, it has a sort of beauty from a ritualistic perspective. President Nelson asks us to view speaking the name of the church, a name inscribed in our scripture, as a sacrament unto itself. This ritual comes with instructions and conditions; not because these things “matter” in the strictest sense, but because ritual must have boundaries. A baptism doesn’t “count” if the person isn’t fully immersed, the bread isn’t “properly” blessed if the priest misses a word. When describing the Lord’s Church, it must be spoken by the proper name. And by the same token, if you take the sacrament with your left hand or bless someone by the “power” rather than “authority” of the priesthood or say “Mormon” sometimes it all just sorta still counts. Ritual is able to ride that line between rigid and malleable as we remember that ritual is never truly about itself.
I know there is more to be fleshed out in the above, but I want to leave it there for now, if only because that is where I remain in my own thinking. And with that, I’ll move to my second point.
Second Half Baked Thought
Despite my above argument I confess I am left with a tinge of discomfort when I consider abandoning “Mormon” entirely. In practice, referring to oneself as a “member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” rather than a “Mormon” denotes one’s allegiance to an institution rather than to a heritage. This I find very uncomfortable. For me, detaching my relationship with my religion (just a little, or a lot, as need be) from the institution that manages it has been helpful in retaining my relationship with faith when the institution disappoints, either because of structural shortcomings or the faults of leadership. Mormonism has become a means whereby I connect with my mother and father and grandparents and ancestors. It speaks to my history. It’s in my blood. In fact, I consider Mormonism as something I couldn’t leave any more than I could stop being anything else that I just am. Mormonism is a community, one that, both historically and theologically, spans generations. A focus solely on the institutional church forces us to lose sight of that and limit our vision of what our religion means.
(Seriously) Half Baked Conclusion
I do wonder if there is a compromise between the two perspectives I have outlined above. Looking solely at the text of President Nelson’s words, and (in my view more importantly) the scripture he pulls from, it seems to me that the injunction is to refer to the church, the institution, by its proper name. That is the sacred thing God is speaking of in the Doctrine and Covenants. The “ritual” is being conducted when the name of the church is being employed. It is not, however, necessarily instructing members of that institution in how to refer to themselves.The Lord states “thus shall my church be called” not “thus shall my people be called.” This distinction may seem superficial but I think it matters, especially when the Lord has a habit of using the word “people” much more often than the word “church” in that book of scripture. It is possible to conclude that the church must be spoken of in accordance with scripture, whereas the members of that church are under no requirement.
With that in mind, it seems logically coherent to say “The name of my church is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints… I’m a Mormon” and be in alignment with both the scripture President Nelson is concerned about and the personal concerns I listed above. Doing so would honor the passage of scripture the prophet is concerned with, while also recognizing that one’s “Mormon-ness” is not quite the same as their membership in our church.
It also means you could still call them the “Mormon Tabernacle Choir.” Which is reason enough to buy in.
Comments
Thanks for your thoughts on this, Taylor. Just to plug my own thoughts, I wrote about this several years ago and concluded both that as a believing member of the church I have an obligation to engage with Pres. Nelson’s words and that as a believing member of the church I have an obligation not to blindly agree. I think he misread the scripture (applying a presentist definition on “called”), that reading it with a presentist and literalist bent would prohibit us from using any nickname, and that there are practical reasons why we need the word “Mormon.” (And since then, I’ve read some scholarly works that try to respect Pres. Nelson’s preferences which led to tremendously awkward nomenclatures in truly excellent books.) https://bycommonconsent.com/2018/10/11/mormon-obedience-on-disregarding-the-prophets-preferences/
I am happy to identify myself as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The problem is that if one wants to have an actual conversation about any element of the faith beyond simply proclaiming identity, one needs an adjective.
I quite like the distinction made in the OP, since I have struggled with this issue ever since President Nelson’s stern prohibition of the word “Mormon”–a term and identity that I had proudly embraced for more than 50 years, never dreaming that I was doing so at Satan’s bidding. It may be that President Nelson is much more spiritually attuned than I am, but I wonder if his literalistic preference is also connected to the fact that, unlike me, he was not an active member of the Church when he was growing up and he never served a full-time mission. That is so say, perhaps he never really thought of himself as a Mormon in his formative years. It makes sense to jettison “Mormon Church” as a nickname for the Church itself, but to try to erase the adjective “Mormon” from the people, our tradition, and our history seems to me like being ashamed of the Book of Mormon, the thing that most differentiates Latter-day Saints from the rest of Christianity. I am happy to use the full name of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when I’m speaking of the Church as an institution (at least for the first mention), but I am also quite comfortable describing myself as a Mormon Christian, or in other words, a Christian who believes that the Book of Mormon is the word of God.
A non-member historian for whom I prepared a manuscript a couple of weeks tried to be sensitive to this. Because his topic was conflict with Us and Them as actors on the Western frontier, he needed some sort of inconclusive term to represent Us. When he incorporated parts of his previous writings where he had earlier used “Mormon,” he replaced that with either the full name of the Church or with “Latter-day Saint” as either a noun or adjective. He was trying. But because he was discussing matters where individual members of the Church were acting, sometimes in contradiction to Church instruction, the effect was to create the illusion that the Church as an ecclesiastical organization was responsible for the sketchy actions of some of its individual members.
This is one area where I have objected from the beginning to the blanket use of the formal name of the Church. I’ve seen too many times where that practice linked the Savior’s name, or seemingly made a general social relationship into a formal ecclesiastical involvement, when neither the Savior nor the Church would have endorsed the connection.
And then there’s the irritation of perfect strangers jumping into social media conversations with no contribution other than to berate someone for using the word “Mormon.” They’ve turned Pres. Nelson’s preference into a club to beat up on others, whether those others are members of the Church or not. This is not good.
Good thoughts Taylor, half baked or not, I tend to agree with you on both points. I think Nelson was not setting out to rebrand, just make what he saw as a necessary correction. And I also agree that culturally, we are still Mormons.
I think where people are saying it was an attempt to rebrand was that about the same time he came out with a new logo, and renamed the MoTab into the TCATS. So, it really fit in with the rebranding idea. And maybe he did see rebranding as a side effect. Other people certainly saw it that way.
My own half baked thought is that when we correct people who call us Mormon, that we come across as arrogant, insecure, or easily offended. Especially after the “Meet the Mormons” campaign we look strange correcting people. We were proudly calling ourselves Mormons, now suddenly we correct people that that is not the proper name of our church and what we want to be called is just too long to use in normal conversation. It is just a really weird switch. And I have observed other Mormons correcting people and they come across badly. Here people are using a term that we ourselves were using in an advertising campaign, and now we are correcting them that it isn’t what we wish to be called.
Most church nicknames start as an attempt to insult the group, and most religions eventually embrace the nickname. It takes 200 years or so for the group to start calling themselves by the previous insult, but they get there. But being as old as he is, Nelson grew up while it was still somewhat of an insult. I grew up 20 years after him and I remember people reacting to the “M” word. So, I kinda understand him not wanting to be called by the “M” word.
We need a one or two word term by which we as a people and our church can be called. Something that can be used in conversation. People even shorten two word terms, after all, “JW” There currently isn’t even a two or three word to use to call us as a people, and there isn’t even a short phrase for the church. C. o. J. C. o. L. D. S. is just too long for conversation. That is why it gets shortened to LDS or Mormon. Sorry, Nelson, but we are stuck with “Mormon” unless someone comes up with another word that distinguishes us as a separate group. We can either welcome it, or come across as prickly by correcting people all the time.
Personally, I am uncomfortable calling myself a Latter-day Saint. Why? Because I don’t consider myself a saint. I’m pretty flawed. To call myself a saint seems rather presumptuous. I am much more comfortable identifying myself as a Mormon. The Church has a name, and I’m perfectly comfortable using its name, even if it is long and clunky.
We sometimes think the long name of the Church came out of the blue through a revelation. But history pops that illusion. The Church was first named the Church of Christ. Then, in 1834, a conference of elders voted to change the name to the Church of the Latter Day Saints. This was probably not acceptable because it left the Savior’s name out of the Church’s name, so various combinations of the two names began to be used. If you search the early documents, you eventually find that the Church was referred to as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints–before the revelation making it official. It is more a case of the Lord ratifying what was already being used than coming up with a whole new name.
I think it was mainly to discourage member and nonmember alike from Googling the word Mormon.
I feel like President Nelson likes to use words in a manner that is technically accurate, but not the most common usage, and act as if his way is the norm. There was a great article on here in March about the usage of Divine Love. I feel the same way he uses revelation. If JS said revelation, you’d assume the heavens parted and either voices were heard or visions were seen. I don’t know if it is intentional but definitely causes confusion and if his words are taken at face value and without thought causes problems, imo.
Somehow right now I am drawing a line, probably imaginary in my head, between the concerns voiced in this post, and the move to using stock photography in the Liahona magazine. Photos of Mormons from here and there have ceded space to photos of random samples of humanity provided by Getty Images. (See the October cover.) No doubt many of the models would make fine members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints if the teachings of the church happen to reach their ears and penetrate their hearts, like stones providing suitable replacements for descendants of Abraham.
I think we’ll see the importance of this shift further on down the road. As the West becomes less religious there’ll be a greater need to establish ourselves as a people who believe in a *literal* Jesus.