The Name of the Church: Some Half Baked Thoughts

by

I recently wrote a guest post regarding my nostalgia for the ‘I’m a Mormon’ Campaign. In that post, I argued that the campaign espoused a sort of inclusive Mormonism that we would profit from remembering and embracing.

It was not my intention to start a debate on the wisdom of moving away from the Mormon moniker. The comments on that post, on the other hand, almost immediately did. As did the comments on a recent interview I did with Mormonland on the same subject.

With that in mind, it’s time to give the people what they want and share my own thoughts on the question. In this post, I don’t intend to make a full pro/con type argument surrounding the effort to remove “Mormon” from our vocabulary. Instead, I just want to offer two points on the debate that I feel are worth further consideration and, at least in my view, offer some nuance as we continue with that conversation. Both of these points are reflective of the ongoing thinking I have on the topic and may not be fully fleshed out. With that in mind I ask for your patience, and for you to set expectations accordingly.

First Half Baked Thought

First, at least for President Nelson, I sincerely think that it isn’t so much about rebranding as it is about aligning the church with what he believes God requires of it. To that end, I think much of the critique of President Nelson’s intentions misses the mark. For instance, I often hear some variant of “you don’t get to choose your nickname.” Which is obviously true. But, at least according to him, that isn’t quite what he cares about.

As he stated, “I did this because the Lord impressed upon my mind the importance of the name He decreed for His Church, even The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints…Thus, the name of the Church is not negotiable. When the Savior clearly states what the name of His Church should be, and even precedes His declaration with, ‘Thus shall my church be called,’ He is serious. And if we allow nicknames to be used and adopt or even sponsor those nicknames ourselves, He is offended” (for the full quote see here).

I take him at his word on this. I don’t think there is any reason not to. While it is true that his efforts also included a new style guide for press and journalists I think it is fair to assume that he understands they will not fully embrace it. And, more to the point, that he can’t control what they do anyway.

And to speak in defense of what I believe his intentions are, it has a sort of beauty from a ritualistic perspective. President Nelson asks us to view speaking the name of the church, a name inscribed in our scripture, as a sacrament unto itself. This ritual comes with instructions and conditions; not because these things “matter” in the strictest sense, but because ritual must have boundaries. A baptism doesn’t “count” if the person isn’t fully immersed, the bread isn’t “properly” blessed if the priest misses a word. When describing the Lord’s Church, it must be spoken by the proper name. And by the same token, if you take the sacrament with your left hand or bless someone by the “power” rather than “authority” of the priesthood or say “Mormon” sometimes it all just sorta still counts. Ritual is able to ride that line between rigid and malleable as we remember that ritual is never truly about itself.

I know there is more to be fleshed out in the above, but I want to leave it there for now, if only because that is where I remain in my own thinking. And with that, I’ll move to my second point.

Second Half Baked Thought

Despite my above argument I confess I am left with a tinge of discomfort when I consider abandoning “Mormon” entirely. In practice, referring to oneself as a “member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” rather than a “Mormon” denotes one’s allegiance to an institution rather than to a heritage. This I find very uncomfortable. For me, detaching my relationship with my religion (just a little, or a lot, as need be) from the institution that manages it has been helpful in retaining my relationship with faith when the institution disappoints, either because of structural shortcomings or the faults of leadership. Mormonism has become a means whereby I connect with my mother and father and grandparents and ancestors. It speaks to my history. It’s in my blood. In fact, I consider Mormonism as something I couldn’t leave any more than I could stop being anything else that I just am. Mormonism is a community, one that, both historically and theologically, spans generations. A focus solely on the institutional church forces us to lose sight of that and limit our vision of what our religion means.

(Seriously) Half Baked Conclusion

I do wonder if there is a compromise between the two perspectives I have outlined above. Looking solely at the text of President Nelson’s words, and (in my view more importantly) the scripture he pulls from, it seems to me that the injunction is to refer to the church, the institution, by its proper name. That is the sacred thing God is speaking of in the Doctrine and Covenants. The “ritual” is being conducted when the name of the church is being employed. It is not, however, necessarily instructing members of that institution in how to refer to themselves.The Lord states “thus shall my church be called” not “thus shall my people be called.” This distinction may seem superficial but I think it matters, especially when the Lord has a habit of using the word “people” much more often than the word “church” in that book of scripture. It is possible to conclude that the church must be spoken of in accordance with scripture, whereas the members of that church are under no requirement.

With that in mind, it seems logically coherent to say “The name of my church is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints… I’m a Mormon” and be in alignment with both the scripture President Nelson is concerned about and the personal concerns I listed above. Doing so would honor the passage of scripture the prophet is concerned with, while also recognizing that one’s “Mormon-ness” is not quite the same as their membership in our church.

It also means you could still call them the “Mormon Tabernacle Choir.” Which is reason enough to buy in.