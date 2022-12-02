Blackout Recipes

by

My parents were born in the Great Depression and took the church’s program of self reliance seriously. We kept a cow, goats, pigs and chickens and had a big garden and an orchard of peach, plum, apricot and pomegranate trees. What we called the back porch was a room the same size as the eat-in kitchen that was dedicated to food storage. There was a chest freezer big enough to hold butchered animals and shelves of food storage featuring white five-gallon buckets of wheat and textured vegetable protein as well as the canned goods and preserves.

My parents lived full lives without ever needing to actually rely on their food storage, but I’m glad I grew up in a household where we at least practiced self reliance for several reasons. Here are just a few: First and foremost, a sun-warmed peach picked from the tree at peak ripeness is a bit of heaven on earth—definitely add this to your bucket list. Second, having thrown numerous chickens into cardboard boxes to contain the flailing following their decapitation and prior to dunking them in boiling water to prepare for plucking, I have developed a healthy respect for the suffering that the meat on my plate represents. Third, crystallized honey and peanut butter makes an excellent snack in times both good and hard.

You see, when you buy your honey in five-gallon buckets, you’re never going to eat it all before it crystallizes. Sure, you could dig some out, put it in a jar and warm it until it turns back into a liquid. Or you can mix it with peanut butter for a calorie-rich—to say the least!—snack that it a pleasure to eat.

An ideal stage of crystallization

But it’s been ages since I’ve enjoyed this childhood treat (mostly due to a dearth of five-gallon buckets of honey in my life, I suppose). In fact, it’s been decades since I’d even thought about it. But a couple of weeks ago a high councilor came and gave a presentation on emergency preparedness. He pointed out that there are a range of emergencies to prepare for, with a blackout being among the most severe, and that not all of the food we end up storing is ideally suited to long periods of limited access to energy sources. Noodles, for example, are a common staple, but they take a lot of energy (and water) to prepare the traditional way: add dry pasta to a boiling pot and cook for 10 minutes or so. So he recommended thinking about blackout-proof recipes that are high in calories which can be stored and prepared with little to no energy input.

It wasn’t until the next morning that I was able to think of one: as I spread honey on a piece of toast, the crystals forming on the side of the jar released a flood of memories—I had my blackout recipe, which I will reproduce here:

Add one part honey (doesn’t have to be crystallized, but it adds a little pizazz if it is) to two parts peanut butter to a bowl you plan to eat from (adjust quantities to taste).

Mix with the spoon you plan to eat with.

Enjoy!

Both honey and peanut butter keep for ages at room temperature and the only energy input required is a little elbow grease; they supply plenty of calories in a compact form; plus, the combination is downright tasty.

I realize that most of us are not likely to face an extended blackout, though the request we received this week from the Kyiv stake to supply gas stoves and power generators reminds me that not all are so fortunate and that circumstances can change dramatically and unexpectedly. And so I’d like to turn the time over to you—how blackout-proof is your food storage? Do you have a blackout recipe you’d like to share?