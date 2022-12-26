The Little Lord of Small Concerns

My concerns are so petty.
Whenever I pause to pray, that’s almost always my first thought. Who am I to ask God for anything? He’s already given me everything. A warm home, a loving family, good health. So what if my baby won’t nap? So what if my puppy needs surgery? So what if I constantly feel overwhelmed by adulting? That’s called life.
Nearly all my petty concerns will resolve themselves, with or without divine intervention. So who am I to waste God’s time? Who am I to ask for mild creature comforts when so much of the world is suffering? I would genuinely rather God direct his energy to those who need it more. So my solution is often to just not pray. Some piece of me believes that’s a selfless act. I assume God’s energy, like mine, is finite. In a finite universe, I confess I’m not a priority.
In the ongoing dialogue with my Catholic husband about saints, however, I’ve been starting to find some cracks in this perspective. Like most folks raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I have long had an allergic reaction to Catholic Saints. Especially praying to them. It’s idolatry, it’s blasphemy, it’s pedestalization to pray to a human instead of God. I won’t do it. (Relatedly, please cut “Praise to the Man” from the next LDS hymnbook edition.)
What I’ve realized recently, though, is that the entire mystique of saints is to intercede for our petty concerns. On Earth these were imperfect folks focused on their personal spiritual missions; now in heaven they are happy to still serve. St. Brigid (the patron saint of babies), has compassion for my baby’s lack of sleep. St. Francis (the patron saint of animals) cares about my puppy herniating a disk. St. Anthony (the patron saint of misplaced things) wants to help with my constant chaos of household organizational chores. While I’m still uncomfortable with praying to saints, the idea of angels in a group chat I can vent to about minor things feels much more approachable. They’re all part of my extended heavenly family; they have to listen to my whining. What else is family for?
This reflection has shed light for me on just how authoritarian my conception of God is. Despite all the cuddly talks we heard as children about Jesus saving the lost sheep, the overwhelming emphasis was still on A GOD OF ORDER. A GOD OF JUSTICE. A GOD OF OBEDIENCE. A GOD OF ETERNAL AND UNCHANGING RULES. In prayer I needed to approach him with respect, with formality, and having already obtained some minimum level of worthiness and perfection. No wonder it seems easier to ask a flawed friend, or quirky saint, to think positive thoughts in my general direction than to approach CHRIST THE KING, THE ONE TRUE, LIVING AND ALMIGHTY GOD.
Screw that.
Christ was born as a tiny baby in a humble manger. His parents fled the country as refugees. He worked as a tradesman. He slept on the deck of a fishing boat. His feet were constantly filthy. And through it all, he showed constant kindness to little kids and beggars and prostitutes. This is not a divinity that stands on formalism. No, Christ is the Lord of small, petty, and broken things. Both his atonement and his attention span are infinite.
So maybe, as I type this, and my baby just woke up due to an ambulance screeching by, it’s ok to offer a little prayer. Both for whomever the ambulance is rescuing (they are the higher priority), and for my baby to go back to sleep.
Comments
I love this. This was reinforced to me this year. In 2021 I had prayed that someone would ask my daughter to her senior prom. All the while I prayed, I felt this nagging feeling that this was too unimportant to pray about. She did not get asked, and life went on. Till this spring, a high school co-worker asked my daughter, now in college, to his prom. She said yes, and while we went dress shopping, a very clear voice came to me, “This was an answer to your prayer.” Christ is the Lord and teenage girls and proms.
I have always been bothered by our general authorities attitude that our Heavenly Father is some distant great king that “we should not get too familiar with.”
Then they turn around and screw up the English language to saying we use “thee and thou” because we need to be using the formal with God. No, they need to learn a foreign language and even Middle English should do. I know enough German to know that German uses the familiar with God, while I still don’t know enough German to try to write any of it for y’all. The Bible we use was translated into Middle English, and uses the archaic form of second person familiar. Familiar, as you use with family, not formal as you use with the king of England.
This is because the title most preferred by our Heavenly Father is not King, but Father. That is the role that is most important to him. He wants us to address him as father, well, actually the Bible and Jesus use Abba, which would translate in English to “daddy”. So, in English we should se the form of address we use with our daddy. Not the formal we would use when addressing the king of England.
It is kind of too band that Mormon leaders want to hang onto the archaic King James Bible, because it is confusing our leaders who think God is some kind of distant being you show respect to instead of our daddy we show *love* to. This confusion warps their idea of who God is, and they get thinking of Him as some far away distant powerful being to be feared, instead of someone close who worries about our little worries, and cries with us over our big and little sorrows.
When my kids were small, I cried with them over dead bugs and scraped knees. Now that they are adults, they don’t come to me with scraped knees. They don’t want to “bother” me unless they go into the hospital. But we are not adults to God and won’t be until we again godhood ourselves. So, he doesn’t mind us going to him with our scraped knees and dead bugs. He cries with us over the things we cry over, not because they are terribly important to him, but because he loves us.
I had a friend years back who learned this and had to share it, because she had been raised with this idea of a distant God and it was so exciting to discover He was so close that he cared about our little worries. She was stuck on a sewing project. She didn’t know how to install a zipper into a scripture case. She prayed, thinking all the time it was too insignificant to bother God with. But, later, words came into her mind, “Inside out. I love you, even you little problems.” So, she turned her scripture case inside out, and could see how to put in the zipper. She was much more excited to discover God’s love than to complete her scripture case.
I love this post. And the comments. Thank you for the reminder.