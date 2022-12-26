The Little Lord of Small Concerns

by

My concerns are so petty.

Whenever I pause to pray, that’s almost always my first thought. Who am I to ask God for anything? He’s already given me everything. A warm home, a loving family, good health. So what if my baby won’t nap? So what if my puppy needs surgery? So what if I constantly feel overwhelmed by adulting? That’s called life.

Nearly all my petty concerns will resolve themselves, with or without divine intervention. So who am I to waste God’s time? Who am I to ask for mild creature comforts when so much of the world is suffering? I would genuinely rather God direct his energy to those who need it more. So my solution is often to just not pray. Some piece of me believes that’s a selfless act. I assume God’s energy, like mine, is finite. In a finite universe, I confess I’m not a priority.

In the ongoing dialogue with my Catholic husband about saints, however, I’ve been starting to find some cracks in this perspective. Like most folks raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I have long had an allergic reaction to Catholic Saints. Especially praying to them. It’s idolatry, it’s blasphemy, it’s pedestalization to pray to a human instead of God. I won’t do it. (Relatedly, please cut “Praise to the Man” from the next LDS hymnbook edition.)

What I’ve realized recently, though, is that the entire mystique of saints is to intercede for our petty concerns. On Earth these were imperfect folks focused on their personal spiritual missions; now in heaven they are happy to still serve. St. Brigid (the patron saint of babies), has compassion for my baby’s lack of sleep. St. Francis (the patron saint of animals) cares about my puppy herniating a disk. St. Anthony (the patron saint of misplaced things) wants to help with my constant chaos of household organizational chores. While I’m still uncomfortable with praying to saints, the idea of angels in a group chat I can vent to about minor things feels much more approachable. They’re all part of my extended heavenly family; they have to listen to my whining. What else is family for?

This reflection has shed light for me on just how authoritarian my conception of God is. Despite all the cuddly talks we heard as children about Jesus saving the lost sheep, the overwhelming emphasis was still on A GOD OF ORDER. A GOD OF JUSTICE. A GOD OF OBEDIENCE. A GOD OF ETERNAL AND UNCHANGING RULES. In prayer I needed to approach him with respect, with formality, and having already obtained some minimum level of worthiness and perfection. No wonder it seems easier to ask a flawed friend, or quirky saint, to think positive thoughts in my general direction than to approach CHRIST THE KING, THE ONE TRUE, LIVING AND ALMIGHTY GOD.

Screw that.

Christ was born as a tiny baby in a humble manger. His parents fled the country as refugees. He worked as a tradesman. He slept on the deck of a fishing boat. His feet were constantly filthy. And through it all, he showed constant kindness to little kids and beggars and prostitutes. This is not a divinity that stands on formalism. No, Christ is the Lord of small, petty, and broken things. Both his atonement and his attention span are infinite.

So maybe, as I type this, and my baby just woke up due to an ambulance screeching by, it’s ok to offer a little prayer. Both for whomever the ambulance is rescuing (they are the higher priority), and for my baby to go back to sleep.