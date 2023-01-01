“I can see people, but they look like trees”: Insight and Humility in the Gospel of Mark

by

They came to Bethsaida. Some people brought a blind man to him and begged him to touch him. He took the blind man by the hand and led him out of the village, and when he had put saliva on his eyes and laid his hands on him, he asked him, “Can you see anything?”And the man looked up and said, “I can see people, but they look like trees, walking.” Then Jesus laid his hands on his eyes again, and he looked intently, and his sight was restored, and he saw everything clearly. Then he sent him away to his home, saying, “Do not even go into the village.”

—Mark 8:22-26 (NRSV)

The story of Jesus healing the blind man in Bethesda is, in at least one way, the most remarkable of the New Testament’s miracle stories: it is the only time that Jesus needs two tries to get it right. The first time is only half a miracle. The man can see people, but they look like trees. He sees, but badly.

This is one of the very few stories that appear only in Mark’s Gospel—90% of which occurs in either Matthew or Luke (or both), who had access to Mark when they wrote their own versions. The fact that the later evangelists left this bit on the cutting room floor suggests that even they felt uncomfortable portraying Jesus as someone unable to heal somebody on the first try.

What’s going on here? Does Mark want to knock Jesus down a peg? Show that even he doesn’t get everything right? Are Matthew and Luke covering it up to make their boss look better?

Probably not. One of the constant features of Mark’s Gospel is that he uses stories to comment on other stories. Though Luke has the best Greek, Mark has a level of narrative sophistication that we rarely see in the other gospels. He knows how to create parallelism and metaphors and leitmotifs and stuff like that—and there is always a theological method to his narrative madness. In this case, we just have to go to the next passage to see what Mark is doing:

Jesus went on with his disciples to the villages of Caesarea Philippi, and on the way he asked his disciples, “Who do people say that I am?” And they answered him, “John the Baptist; and others, Elijah; and still others, one of the prophets.” He asked them, “But who do you say that I am?” Peter answered him, “You are the Messiah.” And he sternly ordered them not to tell anyone about him. (Mark 8:27-30 NRSV)

This is the point in Mark’s Gospel that the disciples finally understand that Jesus is the Messiah of prophecy. Matthew portrays this same incident as a pivotal moment of revelation. When Peter declares Jesus the Messiah, Matthew has Christ say, “Blessed are you, Simon son of Jonah! For flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but my Father in heaven”—and then he goes on to declare Simon the Rock (petros) upon which he will build his Church (Matt 16:16-18).

Mark has a very different perspective on the story. In Mark, Christ goes on to tell his disciples that he will have to go through suffering and rejection and eventually be killed. Peter takes him aside and rebukes him. That is not, Peter supposed, how Messiahness works. Instead of calling Peter the rock that he will build his church on, Jesus calls him “Satan” and orders him away. The difference between the two accounts could not be more dramatic.

Fortunately, though, Mark has already prepared us for this rebuke of Peter through the story of the blind man restored, albeit gradually, to sight. Peter is the blind man. He has received the great revelation that Jesus is the Messiah, but he doesn’t yet understand what being the Messiah means. Much as the blind man receives his sight in stages, Peter will gain his insight gradually. It will take him the rest of his life to understand fully what the spirit clarified to him in a moment of revelation.

Paul held it as a condition of mortality that we see “through a glass darkly” (1 Cor 13:12). This does not mean that we are blind, just that we never see completely. Both sincere faith and intense study can produce remarkable insights, but those insights are never finished, never final.Mark’s story of the half-healed blind man who saw people as trees is an invitation to both spiritual reserve and intellectual humility as we read and study the New Testament.