The Women of Matthew 1

Abraham was the father of Isaac, and Isaac the father of Jacob, and Jacob the father of Judah and his brothers, and Judah the father of Perez and Zerah by Tamar , and Perez the father of Hezron, and Hezron the father of Aram, and Aram the father of Aminadab, and Aminadab the father of Nahshon, and Nahshon the father of Salmon, and Salmon the father of Boaz by Rahab , and Boaz the father of Obed by Ruth , and Obed the father of Jesse, and Jesse the father of King David. And David was the father of Solomon by the wife of Uriah . (Matthew 1:2-6)

Readers of the Old Testament learn very quickly that, as soon as the “begats” start, it is OK to start skimming. The elaborate genealogies mean very little to us today, however important they may have been to the Bronze Age tribal cultures that produced the Old Testament.

Matthew, however, has some tricks up his sleeve that we are going to miss if we don’t pay close attention to the list of who begat whom. Specifically, we will miss the significance of the four women who appear in the 42 generations listed from Abraham to Jesus. These women are: Tamar, Rahab, Ruth, and Bathsheba (the wife of Uriah), each of whom had a prominent role in the Hebrew scriptures that Matthew is consciously choosing to map his own work onto.

The people on this, I suggest, have four things in common, and all four of them matter a lot. The four similarities introduce us to four different principles that we will find in the Book of Matthew and throughout the New Testament. We will look at all four in detail below, but here they are as a bulleted list.

They are women

They are famous

They are gentiles

Their stories all involve transgressive sexuality

They are women

As obvious as this is to anyone who takes a minute to think about it, it is really weird in its own context. Women did not normally appear in genealogy lists . If we look at the major genealogy lists in Genesis (Genesis 5 and Genesis 10-11), and Chronicles (1-9, though there are a few exceptions there), we get largely long, long lists of men begatting other men. Both land and perceived spiritual blessings traveled patrolinearly through the generations, so that is what people kept track of. Men mattered; women did not.

Without suggesting that the New Testament Church was a feminist paradise (it wasn’t), it is safe to say that women mattered a good deal more to the writers of the New Testament than they did to the writers of the Old Testament. One of the things that Matthew is doing in this passage is setting up Mary as the fulfillment of a prophecy: “Behold, a virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall name him Immanuel” (Isaiah 7:14). This meant that women’s role in reproduction was practically was spiritually meaningful. And let’s not forget that it is only through Mary that Christ could claim his humanity and his physical identity. Joseph— the subject of the lengthy genealogy that Matthew begins with—was not his real dad.

They are famous

Each of the four women named in Jesus’s genealogy would have been immediately recognizable to a Jewish reader. They were all celebrities of the Hebrew Bible. Three of them—Tamar, Rahab, and Ruth—were considered heroines, or people who helped to accomplish the work of God. The fourth, Bathsheba, is primarily remembered as the cause of David’s Fall from Grace, which is likely why Matthew does not mention her by name.

But all of this is part of Matthew’s argument that the life of Jesus connects to the Hebrew Bible in multiple ways. More than any of the other evangelists, Matthew wanted to show the Jewish population that Jesus was part of their story. Not only was he a direct descendant of David (which was a requirement for the Messiah). He was a fulfillment of the prophecies of Isaiah, and he was also a modern version of Moses (hence the massacre of innocent Hebrew children when he was born). Matthew’s core rhetorical purpose requires him to connect Jesus to as many of the heroes of his culture as he possibly can. Listing these four women in his genealogy brings their story into his from the very beginning.



They are gentiles

Tamar was a Canaanite. Rahab was a resident of Jericho. Ruth was a Moabite. And Bathsheba was the wife of Uriah the Hittite, whose identity Matthew takes as her only identifier. Matthew clearly wants us to understand that his God is the God, and Christ is the Savior, of the entire world, not just the line of Abraham. (Just a few chapters later, in Matthew 3:9, he will have John the Baptist say that God can make children of Abraham out of rocks).

This is especially important because it is likely that Matthew is writing at a time when the Church was divided between those who saw Christianity as a reform movement within Judaism and those who saw it as an entirely new religion. Matthew’s work is by far the most Jewish of the gospels. One of his central aims was to convince the Jews that Jesus was the prophesied Messiah. But he was also trying to convince Jews who had already become Christians that Jesus was for everyone.



They were sexually transgressive

When her husband died and left her without a child, Tamar pretended to be a prostitute and seduced her father-in-law, Judah, in order to get one (Genesis 38). Rahab actually was a prostitute who hosted Israelite spies and helped them attack her own city of Jericho (Joshua 2:9-13). Ruth followed her mother-in-law after her husband died and slept at the foot of Boaz’s bed until he agreed to marry her (Ruth 1-4). And Bathsheba bore David a child after he saw her, coveted her, and killed her husband to cover it up. (2 Samuel 11). All of these acts were seen as highly unconventional ways of starting a family.



Matthew is clearly setting up the unconventional claims for Jesus’s own parentage that he and the other evangelists will make. But he is also taking aim here at an ancient version of purity culture. The four women that he singles out as ancestors of Jesus Christ would all have been defined as transgressors by his original audience. And yet three of them were heroes of the culture and the fourth was the wife of the culture’s greatest hero and the mother of the builder of the first temple. The narrow sexual standards of his day could not contain the narratives that Matthew created for his hero. And that, to a very great extent, was probably his point.





There is a master narrative at work in Matthew’s genealogy of Jesus Christ, and it goes something like this: Jesus’s most important ancestors aren’t who you thought they would be. They aren’t all men. They aren’t all descendants of Abraham. And they didn’t come from the kinds of family structures that you consider ideal. The Messiah comes from unexpected places, and he is going to do unexpected things. Get over it now or you will miss everything important about my story.