The Truth of Relationship

M. David Huston lives and works in the Washington DC metro area. He is a husband and father of four who has previously written for poetry, international affairs, and LDS-related publications.

Hymn number 272 in the LDS hymn book poses one of the most important questions around: “Oh say, what is truth?” Interestingly, the song never answers the question it poses—it describes truth (a gem, a prize, the first and last) but never offers a definition for the term. The Doctrine and Covenants calls truth the “knowledge of things as they are, and as they were, and as they are to come (D&C 93:24), which (if I’m honest) isn’t much help either given our limited understanding of the past and the future (and, really, of the present). And since I’m not a philosopher by training, I’m not well equipped to survey the thousands of years of thinking on the subject (though Stanford’s Encyclopedia of Philosophy offers a fabulous starting point).[1]

All that to say, the phrase “I know the church is true”—which is ubiquitous in most LDS Wards and Stakes and is common fare in General Conference addresses—is phrase I’ve always struggled to understand. You see, common usage of the term “truth” seems to be tied to claims/statements. Generally speaking, what most people seem to mean when they say a thing is “true” is that a given claim/statement aligns with facts on the ground (or in heaven!). Yet “the church” is not a claim/statement; church is a social group. How can a social group be “true”?

One way to square this is to say that the phrase “the church” is a verbal shortcut that reallymeans “doctrinal claims/statements of LDS leaders/scriptures” (thus “I know that [doctrinal claims/statements of LDS leaders/scriptures] are true”). But that approach begs the question: does the word “church” used in this way only refer doctrinal claims/statements of LDS leaders/scriptures? I think, clearly, the answer is no since common usage by LDS folks seems to also include things like ordinances, actions of the auxiliary organizations, etc. So, there must be something else at play.

Another approach to decoding this phrase is to follow the lead that Eugene England marks out in his pivotal essay “Why the Church Is As True As the Gospel” (you should read it if you haven’t already).[2] I’m not a Eugene England expert so I try to won’t summarize the essay or explain how it fits into his overall approach to this topic, but one point he makes in this essay that resonates with me is the idea that “the church is true” because the social unit we call “church” is well-positioned to help us each grapple with the opposition life throws at all of us.[3] Using this notion as a jumping off point, it seems, then, that at least one way to understand the “truth” of the church is the relationality that it fosters. Said differently, it seems to me that we can understand truth as relationships.

I know this sounds a little odd. The idea of “truth as relationships” runs contrary to the common usage of truth (e.g., as associated with claims/statements). And yet this notion has scriptural precedent. Consider that in Jesus’s Intercessory Prayer rather than a concern that his followers would understand specific doctrinal claims/statements, Jesus’s prays for deep covenantal relationship. And why? Because covenant relationality is the cornerstone of Jesus’s atoning work. Jesus expresses His desire that all of us “may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us… I in them, and thou in me, that they may be made perfect in one” (John 17:21, 23). Jesus teaches that relationship with Him and with each other is what it means to be exalted. Jesus says this directly, in fact, when he notes that that eternal life is “to know…the only true God, and Jesus Christ” (John 17:3). In other words, the “truth” that leads to eternal life is identical to relationality with Jesus and each other.

There are many other scriptural examples which reinforce the idea that relationality is at the core of Gospel “truth.” While space does not allow exploring this in-depth, consider these ideas as a start:

Jesus notes that loving God and loving our neighbor (i.e., relationships) are the centerpiece of the “law and the prophets” (Matthew 22:34-40)

The parable of the good Samaritan prioritizes care for each other (i.e., relationship) over institutional affiliation (Luke 10:25-37)

Jesus’s sermon about the goats and the sheep suggests serving the weak and weary (i.e., relationship) is the essence of the Christian vocation (Matthew 25:31-45, see also Mosiah 2:17)

Alma teaches that practicing communal care (i.e., relationship) is what it looks like to be God’s people (Mosiah 18:8-10)

Gospel ordinances are expressly intended to bind people (i.e., create relationships) to each other and to God (D&C 128:9, 18; Galatians 3:29; Ephesians 2:19; 1 Corinthians 12:13-27)

All of these examples drive to the same point: relationality is the epicenter of God’s work. And thus “I know this church is true” can legitimately be understood to mean something like “I know that [relationality among each of us and with God] is true.” And that phrase should probably be extended to include something like: “And that this relationality is eternal life.”

What happens when we start to see “truth as relationships”? For one thing, defending (or arguing for) specific doctrinal claims/statements takes a back seat to learning to love those with whom we interact. Additionally, spreading “truth” starts to look a lot more like service than it does like proselyting. Championing “truth” becomes standing up for those who cannot stand up for themselves rather than protecting institutional positions. And God’s work becomes one of healing rather than one of convincing. This isn’t to say that doctrinal claims/statements don’t matter, only that they may not matter as much as the actions that foster relationality: justice, mercy, and faith (Matthew 23:23). And, if that is the case, then I really do believe the church is true.

[1] Glanzberg, Michael, “Truth”, The Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy (Summer 2021 Edition), Edward N. Zalta (ed.), https://plato.stanford.edu/archives/sum2021/entries/truth/.

[2] Eugene England, “Why the Church Is As True As the Gospel,” in Why the Church Is As True As the Gospel. (1986) Bookcraft, Orem UT: 1986. Pgs. 1-15.

[3] Ibid, Pg. 3