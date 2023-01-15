Say It Again, Sam (a Plea to Bishops)

You know that moment: the person blessing the sacrament looks at the bishop. The bishop shakes his head. And, instead of standing up and handing the trays of bread or water, the person repeats the prayer. The congregation may be puzzled the second time through. By the third, fourth, or fifth time, they’re holding their collective breath, praying that this time he gets through it.
The first time, his voice is clear, notwithstanding the small error. The second time, if you listen closely, you can hear it begin to shake. And every subsequent time, the shaking gets worse.
So what’s up with that? Well, some combination of tradition and the Handbook. But we should back up a little: the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints doesn’t have a lot of liturgical prayers. By and large, we’re devotional prayer people. But we have a couple liturgical prayers. The big ones are the sacrament prayers and the baptismal prayer, two prayers that we get from our scriptures.[fn1]
Both the Doctrine and Covenants and the Book of Mormon lay out the sacrament prayers. But the scriptures themselves don’t say anything about repeating the prayers word for word. In fact, we don’t; here’s the scripturally-prescribed blessing on the water:
“O God, the Eternal Father, we ask thee, in the name of thy Son, Jesus Christ, to bless and sanctify this wine to the souls of all those who drink of it, that they may do it in remembrance of the blood of thy Son, which was shed for them; that they may witness unto thee, O God, the Eternal Father, that they do always remember him, that they may have his Spirit to be with them. Amen.”
(Emphasis added.) From enough experience, I can assure you that the cards we use to read the sacrament prayer don’t say “wine”; they say “water.” Which makes sense, because we use water, not wine, in our sacrament.
So where does the requirement that the sacrament prayers be said word-for-word come from? I don’t know how it developed, but it was codified in the church’s General Handbook of Instructions (now the General Handbook). But even in its codified form, it has changed over the last several decades.
In the 1985 Handbook, bishops were instructed that:
“The sacrament prayers were revealed by the Lord (see D&C 20:77; Moroni 4, 5), and the bishop should make sure that they are spoken accurately. When the bishop corrects an error, he should be careful to avoid causing embarrassment or distracting from the sacredness of the ordinance.”
In 1989, the church updated the Handbook and made one small (but significant) change to this instruction:
“The sacrament prayers were revealed by the Lord (see D&C 20:77, 79; Moroni 4, 5); the bishop should make sure they are given accurately. If the person blessing the sacrament makes an error in the wording but corrects it himself, no further correction is required. However, if he does not correct an error, the bishop should ask him to correct it. In doing so, the bishop should be careful to avoid causing embarrassment or distracting from the sacredness of the ordinance.”
I’ve underlined the changed language. In essence, prior to 1989, if the person blessing the sacrament erred, he had to start over. In 1989, though, if the person blessing the sacrament caught and corrected himself, he was good.
Fast forward to the current Handbook. Now it says:
“The bishop makes sure the sacrament prayers are spoken clearly, accurately, and with dignity. If someone makes an error in the wording and corrects himself, no further correction is needed. If the person does not correct his error, the bishop kindly asks him to repeat the prayer. The bishop uses discretion when asking for the prayer to be repeated. He ensures that doing so does not cause undue embarrassment or detract from the ordinance. Another person at the sacrament table can help as needed.”
(Emphasis added here, too.) The current version builds on the 1989 version. But it makes a truly substantive change: it provides the bishop with explicit discretion to not ask that the prayer be repeated, even if the person blessing the sacrament errs. It’s within the bishop’s discretion. And what should guide his discretion? Whether repeating the prayer will cause undue embarrassment or will detract from the sacrament itself.
Asking someone to repeat the sacrament prayer will, in virtually every circumstance, cause undue embarrassment. There may be a handful of people who are embarrassment-proof (I’d probably put myself in that category), but there aren’t a lot. In most cases, every additional attempt will lead to the person getting more self-conscious, more nervous, and more likely to err again. In my ward, I’ve seen a couple recent converts have to repeat the sacrament prayer a couple Sundays in a row; after two or three Sundays like that, I’ve never seen them at the sacrament table again, and some I haven’t seen at church.
Even for people who are embarrassment-proof, though, having the sacrament prayer repeated hugely detracts from the ordinance. It interrupts the congregation’s communion with God. It pulls us out of the ordinance.
That’s not to say that the person blessing the sacrament should never be asked to repeat it. I can see it if someone accidentally said the blessing on the water while blessing the bread, or said the baptismal prayer while blessing the water, or just recited the lyrics to “The Magic Number.”
But short of something like that, the bishop doesn’t have to have the person blessing the sacrament repeat the prayer for small errors. The handbook says to use his discretion, being guided especially by the potential for embarrassment and the potential for detracting from the ordinance.
In almost every circumstance, repeating the sacrament prayer will implicate both of those issues. And in literally every case, it will implicate at least one.
So bishops, please stop asking people to repeat the sacrament prayer.
[fn1] Of course, just because a prayer is in the scriptures doesn’t mean we use it. We don’t, for example, pray the Lord’s Prayer, in spite of it showing up in the New Testament in Matthew and Luke, and in the Book of Mormon in Third Nephi.
Image from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Media Library.
Comments
Growing up there was a kid in my ward who had severe degenerative eyesight problems. Because of that he was never able to read the sacrament prayer, until a bishop printed a HUGE version of the prayer for him. That first week he was excited to say the prayer, but when he read through it he got something wrong. The bishop indicated to do it again, and he got it wrong again. This went on for about five or six rounds until the bishop walked over and told him what was wrong.
After the sacrament the bishop brought the kid up and put his arm around him and tearfully apologized: he realized that he had made a mistake when he printed the prayer out.
It was nice of him to publicly apologize, but if I’m that kid bringing him up just made it all worse. So embarrassing. So cringe.
In my long experience in the church I only had one bishop that would require a repeating even if the slightest error was made. All the others were pretty flexible, to the point that we’d hear a repeat maybe only a few times a year and then only if the error was particularly egregious ( saying “water” instead of “bread”). And if the priest doing it was new or nervous, the bishops would even look the other way during big mistakes but follow up after. I think most bishops approach compassionately. But there’s always a few rotten apples…..
Eg97, that’s good to hear! It hasn’t been my experience, but it’s the right answer. And honestly, with most small mistakes, nobody will notice and it will detract from the sacrament far less than requiring him to repeat the prayer!
Not the prayer, per se, but I once had a Stake President ask me to repeat the prayer because I didn’t have both (both!) knees on the floor. Nevermind that kneeling isn’t necessary, it caused much congregational confusion because nobody could figure out why I was going again – the prayer was flawless. I think this update in the Handbook is a very good step. Would be nice if they could also include instructions about the other nonsense surrounding so many ordinances.
The Sacrament ordinance has always been a bit of a mystery to me. It is nonsalvific, but very important to many members. When I was young, it was distributed twice every Sunday. Now once. And during the pandemic, many members were cut off from the Sacrament. Some Bishop refused to even authorize priesthood holders from enacting the ordinance in their home.
Since the ordinance is nonsalvific, why couldn’t a member invent their own way to remember Christ’s sacrifice? Or do an unofficial version of the Sacrament? Even repeat the literal prayers in their heart? Should a Bishop have the right to deny home Sacrament ordinances? Should a nonpriesthood household be denied the Sacrament?
The important thing should be to remember Christ. I obviously vote for a not too strict reading of the prayer. Having to repeat the prayer(s) is unnecessarily distracting.
Turtle—D&C 20:76 does say that the elder or priest shall kneel in prayer, but I only know this because I was asked to take the sacrament to a nursing home in our neighborhood and a bishop visiting a patient in one room made us re-do it when we stood at the foot of the patient’s bed rather than kneeling. I was tempted to point out that it says “kneel with the church” so technically maybe everyone else should kneel if we’re going to be hyper-literal about it. But it was less awkward to just comply and move on.
Today the bishop had the priest repeat the prayer three times. He is a wonderful bishop, very spiritual and compassionate. But he is a lawyer so just couldn’t help himself.
Sara, the thing is, as lawyers we’re trained in carefully reading, parsing, and understanding rules and regulations. And the plain language of the applicable regulatory regime says he literally does not need to ask someone to repeat the prayer.
I think, as with many things in the church, there’s a lot of muscle memory here: he remembers as a priest he had to get it right or repeat it (or, if he’s a little younger, catch himself or repeat it) and he hasn’t carefully read the current standards.
Tired, as Staples would point out, the whole LDS congregation did used to kneel together.
ASL units received permission in the 80s to have the priest stand so everyone could see.
Few times I have seen my mother enraged about something at church, but the Sunday my dyslexic brother was asked to repeat the prayer over and over and over, then, the visiting Stake HC member highlighted his mistakes during his remarks has stayed with me my entire life.
It was something I considered when I was raising my own dyslexic son and I admit I felt a surge of relief when my son dropped out of church attendance before his 16th birthday.
Is performance perfection really something worth alienating young men over?