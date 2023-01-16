Does Mormonism break our ability to properly grieve?

by

(CW/TW: Domestic abuse; gun violence)

Recently, a terrible crime was committed in Southern Utah. A man shot and killed his wife, his mother-in-law, his five children, and himself. It is a horrible story. But what interests me today are the public statements made by both the man’s family and the wife’s family. I’m sure you are already familiar with both and they are abyssmal, although in different ways. However, they both point to something I’m curious about: do Mormons know how to properly grieve?

Now I want to be clear, I understand that everyone grieves in their own way and that nobody should be held up to some sort of standard for proper grieving. But, in Mormonism, we all know what good grief looks like.

The missionary who stays on their mission. The family who focuses all their eulogies on how they’ll see their family again soon. The calm reassurances that this was for the best, that it was part of God’s plan, that they were needed to serve a mission in heaven. Good grief pretends that death is a mere inconvenience, bad traffic that delays a joyous reunion. And Mormons project it, because, I think, any admission of actual grief is seen as an admission that the gospel isn’t working at the moment. If my heart is a huge gaping hole, why haven’t I turned to Jesus to fill it?

Take the man’s family’s obituary. It reads like the obituary of any well-beloved man who happened to die young. Many of the initial comments on it talked of his church service, of his love for his children, of his being a family man. I don’t fault the family for this, in all honesty, because it would be natural to want to remember your child, your brother, your uncle in his best light, but it also makes you wonder if it had been his mother, instead of his mother-in-law, who died, would the obituary have read the same? Grieve means dealing not only with death, but with the ways death disappoints you. No doubt, for his family, how and why he committed this atrocity is a mystery. Do they blame themselves? Do they wonder how they could have stopped it? Do they just want to pretend that nothing is wrong, that he just was momentarily clouded by darkness, that their son and brother will be returned to them in the infinite? The obituary betrays nothing of this. It is just a listing of his laudable achievements. And the comments, reading that particular room, follow suit. And so you get this horrible spectacle of well-meaning people praising the past deeds of a mass-murderer.

The women’s family, channeled their denial of grief into a political statement. They recognize the horror of what has transpired, but their great fear is not that others might experience the same pain, but that theirs can only be compounded by the politicization of the event. Again, I can’t fault them for that. The commentariat are mostly interested in the dark humor of the other family’s obituary at the moment. But their certainty that someone is going to hold up this case to be an example of why guns should be better controlled is misplaced. Domestic murder-suicides barely make the news anymore; maybe in two years it will appear on Dateline. There are people who have been drawing connections between this crime and a wider culture of misogyny and patriarchy within Mormonism, but I haven’t seen anyone question anyone’s 2nd amendment rights. It is probably out there, but I haven’t seen it. So here we have people attempting to pre-empt the politicization of tragedy by politicizing tragedy.

The truth is that grief is a natural disaster of a thing. You cannot control it, you cannot avoid it, you cannot wish it away. It is sometimes a tsunami and sometimes a ripple. It dwells in your unconscious, quiet, until it feels a need to jump up and roil your life. The gospel, at its very best, helps you give it context, but the only purpose it can ever have is to grieve. You cannot wrench it away from that into a tidy lesson. So, let’s show a little grace to both families. They are doing what they think they should (showing solidarity with church and country), but behind that façade, they are staring into the abyss along with the rest of us.