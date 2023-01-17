New from BCC Press: Living on the Inside of the Edge from Christian Kimball

by

If you are one of the people for whom this book was written, you will know it immediately, probably from the title: Living on the Inside of the Edge. This is a book—and we are pretty sure the only book—for Latter-day Saints who can’t be all the way in but don’t want to be all the way out. The back-row-sitting, striped-shirt-or-pantsuit-wearing, read-a-book in Sacrament Meeting crowd that feels Mormon to the core but sometimes wishes they didn’t. Christian doesn’t want to try to convince you to stay, and he doesn’t want to encourage you to leave. He wants to give you some practical advice about how to be reasonably happy as an edge-dweller.

Living on the Inside of the Edge is full the kind of advice that you won’t find anywhere else: how to talk through difficult issues with your bishop (spoiler alert: the answer is don’t), what to do if you get a calling you don’t want to do, how to handle temple recommend interviews, and how to survive, and even thrive, as un unregenerate edge-dweller.

That’s all the introducing we’re going to do. Christian Kimball’s book, as it happens, has one of the clearest and most useful introductions we have ever seen. So we are going to turn the time over to Brother Kimball for the introduction, or the first part of it at least. At the end, we will give you the full introduction AND the first chapter for free. We are quite sure that, for some of you, reading these excerpts will provide you, perhaps for the first time in your life, with the amazing experience of being understood.

Introduction

Steal This Book! Oops, I can’t use that title. That’s Abbie Hoffman’s counter-culture survival guide from 1971 that almost didn’t get published because likely publishers hated the title. If you know the reference, congratulations on your first Easter Egg. If not, you now have an insight into how old I am.

Hoffman’s book comes to mind every time I want to describe this book by genre. Like any writer, I want everybody to read Living on the Inside of the Edge: A Survival Guide. I think everybody would find something interesting. But I know that’s self-aggrandizement on a large scale. This book fits a narrow genre with a limited audience and the better part of me wants to not disappoint or over-promise. So here’s some shelving advice. Unlike the majority of books with a Mormon flavor, this book is not theology, not history, not a memoir or biography, not apologetic, not devotional. For a broad category, this is a self-help book. More specifically, I’m thinking about a shelf of books in my parent’s house. It was a high shelf, not readily accessible to children. It was the shelf with books like Abbie Hoffman’s Steal This Book, Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals, and Alex Comfort’s The Joy of Sex. Somewhat transgressive counter-culture instruction manuals, usually with catchy titles and covers that made you want a plain paper wrapper. In my most ambitious dreams for this book, that’s the shelf it belongs on.

The setting for this whole book is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the twenty-first century. “Mormon” is useful as a cultural designation and the most common adjective form and I use it freely and without apology. If “Mormon” troubles or annoys you, there is a lot about this book that will trouble or annoy you. Where necessary to distinguish the institution, I sometimes use the full name but most often simply the Church. Whenever there is no explicit distinction or label, the Church means The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Through friends and a small amount of study and larger amounts of public media I am aware that the issues and concerns of different- ly thinking Mormons have parallels in other traditions, including among Catholics, Evangelicals, and conservative Jews (not an exclusive or comprehensive list, but just the accident of my circumstances). Although I draw on thinking and writing that comes out of those traditions, I have made no attempt to speak to a broader audience. I leave to the better informed any parallels and value that might be found.

Thinking of themes or approaches within the context of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that might be expected or feared, this is not an extended argument to stay in the Church. This is an inward-looking book and staying might be an indirect effect, in the sense that if you want to stay and you pick up some tools to make it possible and learn that you are not alone, you might be able to hang on a little bit longer. But this is not an argument that you should stay. In my experience there are valid reasons to leave the Church, and valid reasons to stay, but this book is not about either one. This book is for people like me who have concerns about the Church that make leaving a genuine consideration, but have decided or chosen or felt called to stay and now want to figure out how to make it work. This book is about how to make it work.

Nor is this an extended argument to leave the Church. People leave the Church all the time. Some are called or attracted to a better fit or more appealing narrative. Some are pushed out, explicitly or by offensive actions of others. We find the foundational reasons for our original membership are not true or no longer satisfying. Or we see a divergence between the Church’s actions and what our own moral compass dictates. For the purposes of this book, it is axiomatic that there are valid reasons to leave and that a purposeful decision to stay must be open to the possibility of not staying. From beginning to end, leaving is an open possibility. But this book is inward looking. However open to the possibility of leaving, this book is ultimately about not leaving, for people who feel called to stay.

Third in the “not this” category, this is not a what’s wrong with the Church book nor a how-to-fix-the-Church manual. In some circles it’s kind of a sport to criticize the Church. Criticize and draw up lists of what’s wrong and how the Church needs to change. If you picked up this book in hopes of being entertained by 250 pages of Church trashing or even organized religion trashing, perhaps you should ask for your money back. This book is survival strategies for the individual. There are very few direct attacks on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. You might glean some ideas for change in an indirect way. When the thought “it shouldn’t be this hard” intrudes, that’s a hint at something that could change. However, this book is all about the individual coping in the Church as it is.

There’s relatively little about what they should do. Most of this book is about what you can do.