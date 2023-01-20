Guess I’ll Go Eat Worms

About a month ago, YouGov released the results of a poll asking how Americans feel about various religions. Respondents were asked a simple question: “Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of the following groups, organizations, or belief systems in the United States?” They were given a random sample of 17 out iof a list of 35 religions and could choose one answer to the question:
- Very favorable
- Somewhat favorable
- Neither favorable nor unfavorable
- Somewhat unfavorable
- Very unfavorable
- Not sure
Among the religions in the poll was “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (the Mormon Church).” And how did we fare?
Poorly. Really poorly.
YouGov looked at a net score for each religion, calculated by adding the Very favorable and Somewhat favorable choices, then subtracting the Somewhat unfavorable and Very unfavorable. Overall, the church was a -21 (that is, the percentage of those who viewed the church unfavorably exceeded the percentage who viewed it favorably by 21 percentage points).
Of the 35 religions in the poll, we came in 29th, after Wicca and just before Christian Science.
What’s more, we had a net negative among just about every group. Among those who say religion is very important to them, we had a -11; among those who say it is not, we were at a -41. We were at -12 among Republicans and -27 among Democrats.
I wanted to dig in a little deeper, and YouGov provided its data here. Its data separates responses by gender, by age, by race, by vote in the 2020 election, and by region. And among every group but one, the church had a net negative favorability rating. (I was surprised that among 18-29-year-olds, the church had a net positive favorability of 4. The church was lowest among those 65 and older, with a favorability rating of -36.)
Men and women both view the church unfavorably, though women see it more unfavorably (-24 to -18). Favorability increases with income (though even at the $100,000+ it’s net negative). Biden voters are more negative toward the church than Trump voters, though again, the church has a net negative among both. (Interestingly, 42% of Trump voters were neither favorable nor unfavorable, where only 22% of Biden voters were.)
And interestingly, the net negative favorability rate is similar in the West (-18) and the South (-19). Where do we do really badly? The Midwest (-29).
Why is the church so unpopular? I don’t know, though I doubt there’s a single cause. It wouldn’t shock me if it’s partly because we’re less well-known (better-known religions generally did better, with a handful of exceptions). Our treatment of the LGBTQ community probably plays into it (though again, we did better among the youngest than the oldest). It wouldn’t shock me if there were some hostility based on the church’s wealth. Honestly, there’s probably some because we’re a heretical Christian church.
Whatever the reasons, though (and I don’t know how valuable it will be to suggest reasons in the comments), the poll results say to me that we’re not doing a good job explaining to our neighbors the good things we’re doing. Maybe that’s because we’re not doing good things. Or maybe it’s because we’re not publicizing the good things. Or maybe we’re too insular and don’t participate in our communities. Or maybe it’s something else altogether.
And yes, popularity isn’t the only thing. It’s not the most important thing. But if the church has something good, something that could benefit our neighbors, it probably wouldn’t be a bad idea to present it in a manner that our neighbors will look upon favorably. Because otherwise, they won’t benefit from what we have to offer.
Comments
The reason for the negativity is missionaries knocking on doors. Most people’s experiences with other religions is to debate finer points. But LDS missionaries create an experience that bothers people.
I didn’t realize just how unfavorably we are viewed, all running contrary to the stories we tell ourselves (e.g., I think my friends really respected that I don’t drink and even brought Sprite to the party for me. they really love me. I’ve planted a seed. They secretly admire me for my moral courage.) Honestly, Sam, what surprised me more was who else joined the worm eating unpopular group. I can understand some of them, but Unitarians? How on Earth did they end up on that list and only a few notches above us and the Wiccans?
What jader3rd said.
Sam, I wonder if there’s significant confusion about whether Unitarians are part of the Unification Church? Lots of people are not fans of Reverend Moon’s movement.
John chapter 15:
18 If the world hates you, understand that it hated Me first.
19 If you were of the world, it would love you as its own. Instead, the world hates you, because you are not of the world, but I have chosen you out of the world.
20 Remember the word that I spoke to you: ‘No servant is greater than his master.’a If they persecuted Me, they will persecute you as well; if they kept My word, they will keep yours as well.
21 But they will treat you like this because of My name, since they do not know the One who sent Me.
22 If I had not come and spoken to them, they would not be guilty of sin. Now, however, they have no excuse for their sin.
It’s striking to me that only 9% of respondents were “not sure” about the Church (only Christianity and Catholicism were lower). So, it’s not that people don’t know about the Church. Whatever it is they think, they’re pretty sure of it. So it’s not a matter of just letting people know more about us. It’s about letting people know more of what we want them to know about us. And, conversely, keeping them from learning things we don’t want them to know. I imagine that last part will make leadership even less transparent about certain things.
While door-knocking may play a small role, I’m truly skeptical that it plays a significant role. What percentage of Americans have had their doors knocked on by Mormon missionaries? I suspect it’s a tremendously small number, and even smaller in recent years.
And there are a handful of really odd results. I don’t know how anybody could dislike Sikhs, for example, but racial prejudice, anti-Muslim prejudice (yes, I know Sikhism and Islam are different, but not everybody does), and just lack of familiarity do their work.
SoG, I’m going to say that we’re not unpopular because Jesus is unpopular. Jesus is tremendously popular in today’s world. Christianity writ large has a 34-point net positivity. Most Catholic and Protestant religions are on the positive side of the ledger. Having a persecution complex doesn’t do us any good; figuring out how we can make our beliefs inviting and attractive, otoh, will do us good.
Actually, it’s not just proselytizing. The most interesting division is between those who say that religion is important to them (which I will call “religious”) and those who don’t. Among the latter group, there is a distinct bottom 4–LDS, JWs, FLDS, and Scientologists. I think that the presence of JWs in that group confirms the significance of proselytizing in determining unpopularity among the nonreligious. But the fact that the we are almost as bad as the FLDS who do not proselytize tells me that they might be dragging us down by association.
Among the religious, were are still negative, but not alarmingly so. Other Christian denominations that are negative among the religious tend to be smaller and perceived as heretical. We just have to live with that.
But we shouldn’t have to live with being hated because we can’t refrain from bothering people. And we should be able to better differentiate ourselves from the FLDS.
I think SoG’s right, Sam. It’s an heritage of the saints to be disliked by the world. So that’s gotta be at least part of the problem. If not–then both the saints and the world are somehow different today than they’ve been in every other age.
bagsofsand, that’s literally not true. Again, look at the data: Christianity is remarkably popular. Christianity has been popular for millennia now. And, in fact, the LDS church has enjoyed, at various times throughout the 20th and early 21st century, a decent level of popular acclaim. The idea that we are persecuted and unpopular for being Jesus-followers doesn’t make sense, since many Jesus-followers are very popular. That we engage in all aspects of US society, often in prestigious and important roles, suggests that at an individual level, we can be both loved and embraced. So it’s worth looking at where the individual/institutional disconnect comes. I think lastlemming has some compelling ideas, but at the very least, I think we’re obligated (at an individual, but also an institutional, level) to ask, “Is it I?”
I always find it fascinating that members can take times of popularity and relative acceptance as evidence that we are winning as God’s chosen people while, in the next breath, interpreting times of persecution or lack of popularity as evidence that we are doing the right things as God’s chosen people.
Amen, Turtle. Doing the logic of the people that won’t. I get why they won’t. It’s an existential threat to them to examine their claims about the church with any rigor. Which may be why people don’t look so highly on us. Perhaps the most myopic of the Christian religions who are also at the same time the least sympathetic towards other Christians.
Really? As someone who served their mission in the states, it was very common to have had every door in the area knocked in the last year or so. The only time I knocked on doors which had likely never been knocked on is when we road our bikes down some country roads on days we couldn’t get a ride to the town we were headed for and knocked the doors on the farmhouses we passed.
I’ve had co-workers mention being annoyed by missionaries knocking on their doors. It’s not something that would get someone to feel very negative about the church, but enough to move the needle from Neither favorable or unfavorable or Not sure to Somewhat unfavorable.
I suspect that a large part of this comes from Mormons’ precarious position in the current culture war. Put bluntly: we have become politically aligned with a large bloc that will never accept, or even respect, our religious positions. Politically, Mormons are virtually indistinguishable from Evangelical Christians, and that is how most non-religious progressives see us. But, unlike Evangelical Christians, we are not well-liked by Evangelical Christians, who perceive us as irredeemably reprobate heretics and cultists. So we get hated from both directions at once.
This is my assumption, but it is hard to test in the data, which is segmented by denomination, while Evangelical Christianity is a cross-denominational phenomenon. If there were a category called “Evangelical Christianity,” my guess is that they would be disliked by a similar number of Democrats, and they would have one of the highest numbers for disliking Mormons. We have not chosen our friends wisely here and would do well to stop helping them destroy the liberal mechanisms that protect unpopular opinions.
jader3rd, I suspect it intimately depends on where you live. If Wikipedia is right about its list of Mormon missions, there are seven states that have no missions headquartered in/named after them (Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming). I’m sure we have missionaries in those states, but they’re largely shared from other states and won’t do a lot of coverage.
Heck, in Illinois, the sixth most populous state in the country, there’s only one mission. In New York, the fourth most populous, there are two. So you’ve got plenty of places where people are unlikely to see missionaries, like ever. There may be a town somewhere in Illinois where missionaries have hit every home, but I suspect there are a ton of towns where missionaries have never been. And I’ll bet there are fewer than 20 or 30 missionaries in Chicago, a city of about 3 million people. Ohio, the seventh most populous state, has two missions.
However, if you’re in Utah, the 30th most populous state (with maybe 110% of the population of my city), there are 10 missions. If you live in Utah (or Idaho or Washington, with 7 missions or Arizona with 5), there’s a better chance that you’ll have run into missionaries.
But the Midwest—which, to be clear, has very few missions per capita compared to the West—has a much lower favorability than the West.
I’m not saying there’s nothing to the idea that missionaries knocking doors leaves a bad taste in peoples’ mouths. I just suspect that the number of people who have had missionaries knock in their doors is far too small to explain the negative view.
Michael, I’d love to see Evangelicals broken out. We kind of have a proxy for that, though: the Southern Baptist Convention is listed separately. It has net negative favorability, but not nearly on the scale of the Mormon church. While our church has a -21, the SBA is -5 (and the National Baptist Association, which reasonably could be mistaken for it, has a -6). SBA has a positive favorability rating among Republicans and among people who say religion is very important to him, while Mormonism is negative on both of those. Which maybe supports your story: the nonreligious and Democrats don’t like us because we’re associated with certain types of conservative thought, but the conservatives also don’t like us because we’re heretics.
Here’s my version of the story. In my lifetime, the popular image of Latter-day Saints has changed dramatically, and it has changed more than once. It has been a kind of whiplash movement.
Several decades ago, most people had a negative view of us. Most people had never met a Mormon, or at least didn’t know whether they had known a Mormon. That made it easy for the old negative stereotypes to endure. That was the situation for most of the twentieth century. People generally didn’t like us. But oh, how we wanted to change that. We wanted so badly to be accepted that we made ourselves paragons of white, patriotic, family-loving, apple-pie America. We went over the top with it, but we were mostly sincere.
About thirty years ago our efforts finally paid off. We passed through an invisible barrier and became part of the American mainstream. Partly that was because of our efforts to seem normal. Mostly it was because there were more of us, and there were more of us in high-status positions throughout American society. When you get to know people, there is a normalizing effect. Most folks are hard to hate on a personal level. Finally, there were enough Mormons that a lot of people (including a lot of influential people) knew one or two of us, and they figured that we weren’t actually so bad. Our image started to improve.
But after years of pleading for acceptance, we weren’t able to take yes for an answer. Somehow, we couldn’t help ourselves. The old Mormon counterforce of retrenchment kicked in. We had to hunker down and take shelter from The World. That’s where we are now.
To people on the outside of the church, it appears (correctly) that we’re just afraid of all the scary things that we think The Gays represent. It is odd that many so people on the inside of the church can’t see the situation for what it is: we have panicked, and in panicking we have squandered the advantage of goodwill that we worked for generations to achieve. We have thus made it harder to spread the word of Christ.
I agree w jader….all i did on my mission was knock doors. Everyone knows mormons knock doors. Broadway knows mormons knock doors. It is the calling card of our name.