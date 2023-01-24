Presenting A World of Faith, Second Edition

by



The first edition of A World of Faith, by award-winning Salt Lake Tribune religion reporter Peggy Fletcher Stack, with illustrations by the phenomenal artist Kathleen Peterson, was published in 1998 to thunderous applause. Plaudits for this edition came from former president Jimmy Carter, Notre Dame University President Theodore Hesburgh, and professional free-thinker Paul Kurtz. It was an enormously successful volume. A commemorative version was published in 2001 to celebrate the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics.

A World of Faith is based on a simple concept that is devilishly hard to execute: take some of the world’s major religious faith traditions, write a one-page explanation of their history and belief system, make the text simple enough for young children but interesting enough for seasoned readers, and pair each entry with a gorgeous illustration depicting aspects of the religion.



BCC Press is thrilled to announce the all-new Second Edition of A World of Faith. It’s like the First Edition, but better. For one thing, six new, non-Western religions have been added into the mix to produce one of the most diverse introductions to religion ever published. Here are the 32 faith traditions represented in the volume with asterisks by those new to the Second Edition:



All of the text from the First Edition has been revised, often substantially, with input from scholars, clergy, and adherents from the religious traditions being described.

This is a book designed to build bridges, to teach children about the diversity found in the world’s religious traditions, and convince adults that each person’s path to God is beautiful and profound in its own way. At BCC Press, we are happy to be part of this effort.

Here, as a preview, are four of the entries from A World of Faith: Anglican, Taoist, Lakota, and Nuer. We share this with some trepidation, knowing that there is a very good chance it will cause so many people to want this book that Amazon’s printers will jam and the supply chain will be disrupted again. But it is a risk we are prepared to take.