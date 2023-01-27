Gun Violence in Our Upside-Down World: A Sermon

by

We Mormons don’t give sermons. We give talks. We like our pulpit-talk, and all of our talk for that matter, to be collegial, mild, and soft. Given the choice we’ll always take banana bread. “Talks” don’t make waves.

Today I want to sermonize. I want to call down a some fire on Pentecost and shine with the Glory of the Lord. I want to call our people to real action, challenge our thinking, and pound the pulpit while I do it.

This past week I was in at an airport with my eight year old daughter. We were going on a Daddy/Daughter adventure. She had told me she wanted to visit China. I had arranged for us to go visit L.A.’s Chinatown and take part in the Monterey Park Chinese New Year Festival.

While at the airport, I checked my emails.

I sit on the board of my local school district. A kid had brought a gun to school. Thank god, he was spotted. The administrators took care of it with quick and expert care. But my community walked the razor edge of tragedy.

A couple days later, the morning after my daughter and I had enjoyed the festival, we woke of to a string of texts, and a missed call, from my girlfriend. Monterey Park had suffered a mass shooting. Had we stayed out a little later, we would have been at risk.

It was surreal, having two instances of gun violence so nearly within my orbit.

When Simon Peter was crucified, in the apocraphal text Acts of Peter, he requested to be hung upside down. If ever we mention this, we say he made this request because he felt unworthy to be hung like Christ. But that is not what the text says. Peter asked to be hung this way because he knew Jesus had turned the world around. Jesus had made our upside-down world right-side up again. And hanging as he would, he would see the world the right-side up.

The problem was, the problem is, none of us have noticed. That is the so-called scandal of Christianity. Jesus turned the word around; he made it right with god, and the world doesn’t seem to know. No one has noticed.

I came home from the trip. The next morning I saw California had suffered another shooting. Two in one week. A natural move in the sort of perverse world that resists redemption.

Congress met soon after. There was a televised hearing. They were decrying Ticketmaster. Senators were quoting Taylor Swift. Each was trying to be cute. Each was washing their hands while crosses were carried.

None were aware Christ had redeemed the world. Each carried on like it was still upside-down.

We worship the God who weeps. Perfect worship is emulation and that’s why we weep with those that weep. This weeping must be done, and to be done properly, it cannot be done in alone. We are not to weep in isolation. We can mourn when we need to mourn. But we must also do the work of mourning with those that mourn. We are called to engage with our weeping and our mourning and our comforting.

Thoughts and prayers do not qualify because they are not outwardly engaged. Not really. They are an excuse to go home, to be sad, and to cry to god in our closet when the stranger cries for comfort outside.

We are God’s Weepers On Earth called to mourn with all of Those and comfort with all of Those. I am not convinced that we can truly live this divine commission without substantive engagement with the issue of pervasive gun violence.

A month or so ago before this last mass shooting we were discussing a six year old who shot their teacher. Just a couple of days ago, it was reported that a Kansas man was shot by his dog. It’s grown cliche to say, but this does not happen in other countries. This is an American problem fueled by our unwillingness to engage.

This violence is the blood and sin of our generation. We are as the people before the flood- without affection, hating our own blood. And if not hating not caring enough to take action on behalf of our brothers and sisters.

Each of us proclaiming that there is nothing we can do. Each of us offering half-hearted Thoughts and Prayers; each another link in Satan’s Great Chain which he swings from his hand as he laughs and his angels rejoice.

How long till we bury our weapons of war?

How long till we beat them into plowshares?

How long will how long shall we suffer these wrongs and oppressions, before our hearts shall be softened?

How long until we, the Lord’s Chosen People, stop supporting the corrupt judges and Chief Priests who have allowed these weapons to flood our Promised Land?

How long will we suffer this upside-down world?

If we refuse to stand as witnesses for Peace will we not cry for the mountians to fall upon us when the Prince of Peace returns?

Christ has turned the world upside-down. But it is up to us to keep it that way. We are the Hands of Christ on earth called to hold it right-side up. We cannot, like the slothful servant who buried his talent, sit on our hands waiting for Jesus to return and do the work. We cannot wait to be commanded in all things. Angles above us are silent notes taking.

All of this could be more refined. I know I didn’t offer solutions. I’m not convinced I need to. More astute voices than I have offered them already. I just ask that we Latter-day Saints realize our commission to engage and work and toil and keep the world as Jesus turned it.

As I conclude putting this sermon to paper I am in my own classroom. I am sitting at my teacher’s desk. Here, yesterday, in this room we had a meeting with my 8th graders about something that had happened at lunch. Something that required a school wide communication with parents.

One of my students had told an administrator that their friend had brought a gun to school.

Dear Father in Heaven, help us turn the world around.