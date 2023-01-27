Gun Violence in Our Upside-Down World: A Sermon

We Mormons don’t give sermons. We give talks. We like our pulpit-talk, and all of our talk for that matter, to be collegial, mild, and soft. Given the choice we’ll always take banana bread. “Talks” don’t make waves.
Today I want to sermonize. I want to call down a some fire on Pentecost and shine with the Glory of the Lord. I want to call our people to real action, challenge our thinking, and pound the pulpit while I do it.
This past week I was in at an airport with my eight year old daughter. We were going on a Daddy/Daughter adventure. She had told me she wanted to visit China. I had arranged for us to go visit L.A.’s Chinatown and take part in the Monterey Park Chinese New Year Festival.
While at the airport, I checked my emails.
I sit on the board of my local school district. A kid had brought a gun to school. Thank god, he was spotted. The administrators took care of it with quick and expert care. But my community walked the razor edge of tragedy.
A couple days later, the morning after my daughter and I had enjoyed the festival, we woke of to a string of texts, and a missed call, from my girlfriend. Monterey Park had suffered a mass shooting. Had we stayed out a little later, we would have been at risk.
It was surreal, having two instances of gun violence so nearly within my orbit.
When Simon Peter was crucified, in the apocraphal text Acts of Peter, he requested to be hung upside down. If ever we mention this, we say he made this request because he felt unworthy to be hung like Christ. But that is not what the text says. Peter asked to be hung this way because he knew Jesus had turned the world around. Jesus had made our upside-down world right-side up again. And hanging as he would, he would see the world the right-side up.
The problem was, the problem is, none of us have noticed. That is the so-called scandal of Christianity. Jesus turned the word around; he made it right with god, and the world doesn’t seem to know. No one has noticed.
I came home from the trip. The next morning I saw California had suffered another shooting. Two in one week. A natural move in the sort of perverse world that resists redemption.
Congress met soon after. There was a televised hearing. They were decrying Ticketmaster. Senators were quoting Taylor Swift. Each was trying to be cute. Each was washing their hands while crosses were carried.
None were aware Christ had redeemed the world. Each carried on like it was still upside-down.
We worship the God who weeps. Perfect worship is emulation and that’s why we weep with those that weep. This weeping must be done, and to be done properly, it cannot be done in alone. We are not to weep in isolation. We can mourn when we need to mourn. But we must also do the work of mourning with those that mourn. We are called to engage with our weeping and our mourning and our comforting.
Thoughts and prayers do not qualify because they are not outwardly engaged. Not really. They are an excuse to go home, to be sad, and to cry to god in our closet when the stranger cries for comfort outside.
We are God’s Weepers On Earth called to mourn with all of Those and comfort with all of Those. I am not convinced that we can truly live this divine commission without substantive engagement with the issue of pervasive gun violence.
A month or so ago before this last mass shooting we were discussing a six year old who shot their teacher. Just a couple of days ago, it was reported that a Kansas man was shot by his dog. It’s grown cliche to say, but this does not happen in other countries. This is an American problem fueled by our unwillingness to engage.
This violence is the blood and sin of our generation. We are as the people before the flood- without affection, hating our own blood. And if not hating not caring enough to take action on behalf of our brothers and sisters.
Each of us proclaiming that there is nothing we can do. Each of us offering half-hearted Thoughts and Prayers; each another link in Satan’s Great Chain which he swings from his hand as he laughs and his angels rejoice.
How long till we bury our weapons of war?
How long till we beat them into plowshares?
How long will how long shall we suffer these wrongs and oppressions, before our hearts shall be softened?
How long until we, the Lord’s Chosen People, stop supporting the corrupt judges and Chief Priests who have allowed these weapons to flood our Promised Land?
How long will we suffer this upside-down world?
If we refuse to stand as witnesses for Peace will we not cry for the mountians to fall upon us when the Prince of Peace returns?
Christ has turned the world upside-down. But it is up to us to keep it that way. We are the Hands of Christ on earth called to hold it right-side up. We cannot, like the slothful servant who buried his talent, sit on our hands waiting for Jesus to return and do the work. We cannot wait to be commanded in all things. Angles above us are silent notes taking.
All of this could be more refined. I know I didn’t offer solutions. I’m not convinced I need to. More astute voices than I have offered them already. I just ask that we Latter-day Saints realize our commission to engage and work and toil and keep the world as Jesus turned it.
As I conclude putting this sermon to paper I am in my own classroom. I am sitting at my teacher’s desk. Here, yesterday, in this room we had a meeting with my 8th graders about something that had happened at lunch. Something that required a school wide communication with parents.
One of my students had told an administrator that their friend had brought a gun to school.
Dear Father in Heaven, help us turn the world around.
I had a coworker mention that he brought a handgun in his backpack to high school every day. Not that he thought that he needed it for protection, but that he fantasized about being physically challenged and then shooting the aggressor.
Thanks. We will continue to have individual and mass shootings until we decide that we love life more than we love our guns. Other countries have shown us that this is possible. But are we too “exceptional” to learn from them? Perhaps.
Amen and Amen and Amen, brother!
This entire “sermon” comes from a place of fear, and then seeks to use the Gospel as an emotional cudgel to placate that fear. That never works, except to convince those who already agree with you.
I am a gun owner. I freely admit that. I have been accused of “loving my guns more than my kids”, but the truth is that I own my guns BECAUSE I love my kids, and I have used them to defend and protect my family. I have faced direct, specific threats towards me as an individual, as well as having had my home targeted because of who lived there before we bought it (which we didn’t know at the time). That generally changes your perspective on things, especially when you have a pregnant wife and a young family.
Guns themselves are not the problem. The problem is that we live in a fallen world surrounded by evil. In an ideal world, we would all be able to “bury our weapons of war”, but that is not the world we live in (and comparing the US to other nations doesn’t work because you have to deal with the world the way it is).
There is no universal commandment to disarm yourself in the face of evil.
The same pacifistic Anti-Nephi-Lehis who buried their weapons and swore never to shed blood again also armed their sons and sent them to war to be led by a prophet. That’s an individual decision to make in consultation with the Lord and based on your own particular circumstances. It’s not my place to judge you, nor is it your place to judge me.
Go ahead and be a witness for Peace, but the only way to bring Peace is through the Gospel of Jesus Christ. You will not achieve that by disarming people in the face of evil. You can only do that by helping to turn the hearts of those who would do evil towards the light that the Gospel brings.
Observer, your argument for guns seems as based out of fear as that of the OP (which, incidentally, doesn’t call for less guns, though that might be implied). Both your claim and the OP, however, I think would like to argue that your motives are out of love.
So, do you have any argument for why America has such a problem with gun violence? Any tangible proposed solutions? Any way for you step away from your emotional response and agree to say, universal background checks and the gun fair loopholes, etc? In short, can you actually suggest or take a step to help given your experience?
I agree with this post, but there’s also a kind of limited perspective here. It comes off as if this type of violence (domestic gun violence) is the only kind of violence that warrants pleas like this.
This has kind of been the mood since at least Sandy Hook. But this also has a ‘first world problems’ kind of vibe to it, not first world in the sense that only first world nations experience it (other ‘first world’ countries don’t have as much domestic gun violence as the USA does), but first in the sense that the violence that the USA deliberately exports doesn’t get this kind of attention or response.
When domestic mass shootings happen, we talk about beating our swords into ploughshares and burying our weapons of war. But when it comes to state-sanctioned violence abroad, these same voices don’t talk about it much.
we’ve collectively exported mass shootings and violence onto others, the No Gun Ri massacre, the My Lai massacre, the entirety of the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, in which US forces have deliberately killed civilians. And if not us, we greedily sell weapons to other nations (like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel) who use them massacre other civilian populations (Houthi’s and Palestianians, respectively).
But, because all of this is sanctioned by the state, and makes about 10% of the economy, we don’t think about it too much, at best we ignore it or pretend it doesn’t exist. At worst we believe them when they say it’s necessary and that they’re out there ‘defending our freedom’ or whatever. And this is mostly a bipartisan consensus, liberal won’t get in the way of our economy of violence.
the beating of swords into plowshares needs to happens at the top, as well as the bottom, our collective lust for civilian collection of firearms is just down stream from the fact that we need violence on a massive scale just to maintain our imperial economy.
Brian,
My approach was based not in fear, but in principles of risk management (something I am trained to do on a professional basis).
For example, I referenced my home being targeted because of someone who lived there before we bought it. I had someone trying to break my door down at 1:00am, in a place where the average police response time for a priority one call (in a suburban major metropolitan area) was approximately 6 minutes from the time they were notified by dispatch (effectively a 7-8 minute response time from when you call 911). Having the means of home defense in that circumstance is quite reasonable as a stopgap until the police can arrive.
In contrast, a few years ago when my then-7-year-old son was showing signs of suicidal ideation, I made arrangements to move my entire gun collection outside of our home to minimize the specific risks to him until we could address his underlying medical issues, even though they were already kept in locked cabinets away from ammo according to standard gun storage safety guidelines. (Fortunately, he is doing much better now with the support of therapy and the diagnosis and treatment of some of his underlying disorders.)
Different situations, with different risk profiles, led to different approaches.
However, I am not going to turn this comment section into a debate over specific gun control proposals. As I said before, the only way to bring Peace is through the Gospel of Jesus Christ. You don’t do that through enacting laws (especially those that only target law-abiding citizens). You do that by teaching people to apply the Atonement in their lives and feel the Spirit. If we can do that, then it wouldn’t matter how many guns there are in the world, because they would all rust from disuse (outside of hunting for food).
Observer, you have written about your situation before. I disagree, however, in that your case does not appear any less motivated by fear (in fact, it seems more so).
Also, you seem to want to apply your (exceptional) situation and expand your response to some universal given. Most people in the US, however, don’t live in those situations. And even, then, there would still be room for debate.
Finally, such a debate about what to do is exactly what this OP seems to be asking for. Your unwillingness to see both your own situation objectively (fear) and to engage with the debate about what to do seems to suggest already your position: which is to do nothing except what is already happening (and preach the gospel more?). Am I mistaken? If so, how?
I’ll go first: let’s establish nationwide, universal background checks. Let’s demand gun safety training before a gun can be purchased. Let’s set an age limit on who can purchase a gun. Let’s establish and enforce red-flag laws. Let’s close gun-show loopholes.
Let’s be more vocal in our outrage and un-acceptance about gun violence and the glorification of violence and guns in general. Let’s challenge people who recite demonstrably false ‘facts’ about gun violence.
Let’s talk about and share our sorrows when lives are lost to gun violence.
Let’s not avoid the debate. Let’s not keep the status quo.
And to clarify, I’m glad you kept your guns away from your home when you felt like it posed a risk. Most people, however, don’t have the specific physical threats to themselves that you have. And, as your actions reveal, guns are part off the problem. You removed them to protect someone you loved.
Observer, the notion that laws do nothing to advance the cause of peace is inane. No, no man-made law will ever bring lasting peace, but that’s no excuse not to try and make things better. Also, your aside about “law-abiding citizens” is ludicrous. How many of these mass shootings have been perpetrated by people who were law-abiding gun owners up until the point they pulled the trigger?
Sadly, the second largest mass shooting this year, so far, was perpetrated by an active member of the church against his family in Enoch, Utah.
The part that makes me the most sad in this is that a powerless child spoke up and wasn’t helped by people around her who could have recognized the danger she, her siblings, her mother, and her grandmother faced.
While this mass shooting doesn’t have the random stranger element that many have that instills high levels of fear in many of us, but it *does* represent a real danger that *significant* numbers of women and children, and, yes, men within the church face.
As a people that have promised to carry one another’s burdens, we let the innocent members of this family down. We could be spending conferences and fifth Sundays and other meeting times educating ourselves about the dangers of family and intimate partner violence instead of living within a delusion that it does not affect those within our ranks.
Fear not, Anon. I’m sure that it will continue to drop down the chart of size of shootings this year such that soon we won’t even remember that we learned nothing from it.
A practical step that some people I know have taken: they won’t let their children play with friends if there is a gun in the home. This means that the mother calls the home in questions and says they have a family rule that if there are guns in the home, their children can’t come over to play.
Now, I understand that some might argue that this rule might not fly in some areas, but that’s the rule they have. And, this was in West Texas, and the mother had nothing but positive experiences from the resulting conversations and the experiences. (She is a compassionate fighter, lawyer, however, and had a lot of practice dealing with potentially awkward situations.)
I’ve often wondered how I can and am willing to implement this in my own life. I have taken the step to do the same for family reunions, where I know my brother in law might be packing. If he brings a gun with him, my family is not staying in the same lodging as them.
I’m also at the point where I will tell my father the same thing the next time we visit them. It would be an economic hurt for us to find other lodging, but we would swallow it.
It’s time to change the discourse around guns.
Most people are for practical steps. A step is a step.
Brian,
Guns are a tool that can be used for good or evil. As such, they are no different than any other tool. It is the uses to which they are put that are either acceptable or unacceptable. A gun in the hands of a hunter, used to feed his family, or in the hands of one of the millions of citizens who use them in self defense in the US every year* is an acceptable use (the scriptures specifically approve of both hunting for food and self defense). A gun in the hands of a robber, a murderer, or a thief, is unacceptable. The gun itself hasn’t changed, only the use to which it is put.
This entire post, and any attempts from it to use emotional appeals to implement gun control, miss the root cause of the problem. The problem isn’t the guns. It’s people. You have to address the evil in the world, the element that causes people to use tools for unacceptable purposes.
All the gun control in the world can’t change that. Guns are a 16th century technology, and can be replicated by home hobbyists with simple tools and supplies. Shinzo Abe was assassinated last year in Japan (a country with extremely strict gun and ammunition control) by a man using a homemade firearm and homemade gunpowder. Today, with a 3D printer, or a hobbyist mill, you can make a fully functional firearm from raw materials that are unrestricted and fundamentally can’t be restricted. The genie can’t be put back into the bottle.
And that’s not even starting on the fact that virtually all of your proposals are blocked by the Constitution. The Second Amendment protects the right of the people (individuals) to keep (own) and bear (carry) arms. There are numerous Supreme Court precedents at this point now that reinforce that right, and that it is equal to the other rights in the Bill of Rights.
I’m sure you would argue that guns are different from other rights, because they are “dangerous”, but as Clarence Thomas pointed out in the recent Bruen decision, that’s an interest balancing test, and that balancing was done when the Second Amendment was ratified, just like the balancing of the dangers of free speech and a free press and freedom of religion were done when the First Amendment was ratified. You may not like that it is the law of the land, but we do believe in obeying, honoring, and sustaining the law. Until and unless the Second Amendment is modified by a later amendment, that is the legal bounds within which any proposal needs to work.
So stop focusing on the guns, and start focusing on the people. When my son was suicidal, it wasn’t because we had guns in the house, it was because of his mental health. In the end, the solution wasn’t removing the guns (I made preparations to move them offsite, but we were able to get him the medical care he needed faster than anticipated and keeping them secured in locked cabinets in a locked closet in our locked room was sufficient), but getting him the treatment he needed.
Finally, if you read what I’ve written in these comments and previous threads, you will note carefully that I have consistently said that whether or not someone owns, carries, or uses guns should be left up to the individual, according to their own personal revelation. The Spirit directed the Anti-Nephi-Lehis to throw down their arms, but also directed their sons to pick them up. It is, and should be, a personal decision. Gun control interferes with that. When you seek to impose gun control by law, you are saying that your personal decision not to own, carry, or use a gun should be forced upon me through the threat of legal force. From a doctrinal standpoint, it’s not my place to tell you to own a gun, but it’s also not your place to tell me not to.
* A 2021 survey commissioned by Georgetown University economist William English found 1.7 million self defense uses of guns per year, well within the range found in other studies.
I want to reiterate and expand on this:
Stop focusing on the guns, and start focusing on the people. When my son was suicidal, it wasn’t because we had guns in the house, it was because of his mental health. In the end, the solution wasn’t removing the guns (I made preparations to move them offsite, but we were able to get him the medical care he needed faster than anticipated and keeping them secured in locked cabinets in a locked closet in our locked room was sufficient), but getting him the treatment he needed.
Two thirds of gun deaths in the US are suicides. That’s an outright mental health issue. Most of those suicides are men (women generally prefer other suicide methods). We should be expanding resources for mental health support, and this is one area where the Church can particularly make a difference.
Of the remaining gun deaths, a large portion of them tie back to two sources: gangs and drugs. We need to target the influences that cause young people to join gangs in the first place, by offering them alternatives to get a sense of belonging. We also need to increase enforcement to remove the more violent elements of gangs from the streets. With drugs, we need to do more to reduce demand (addressing mental health above will help with that) while also working to cut off the supply.
These approaches focus on the people at the root of the problem, and not the tools used, and they would have immediate and real impacts on peoples lives without getting into fights over guns and gun control.
Observer, I see that you can repeat the worn out logic and phrases that have existed for all long as the debate has existed. But don’t believe for a second that I, and nearly everyone with even a remote interest in the debate, hasn’t heard everything you have written before. I know I have. That doesn’t make them right or correct. And it hasn’t done anything to stem the tide of gun violence. Have you considered that there are other positions on the matter? by legal experts, by smart, loving people? Even by people who have guns? Did you know that various believes on gun control efforts have waxed and waned even within conservative circles and the party itself? Reagan? Look, the matter is not over, not some clear, final law, as you would have people believe. Also, I believe in sustaining the law, don’t straw man me. It’s offensive.
Guns are dangerous. So are people. The point you think you are making isn’t really a point. Of course people do dangerous things and hurt each other.
Also, you keep repeating yourself. Yes, I read carefully.
People in other countries suffer from mental health problems. People in other countries consume the same media. People in other countries are stressed and have anger problems. And yet . . . .
Finally, people in some other countries (think Scandinavia) believe less in Jesus than in America. Belief in God or the gospel doesn’t seem to be a significant factor in causing less gun violence (perhaps it’s even the other way around), no matter what you want to think. Factually, other develop, democratic, free countries have less gun violence, even factoring for population that us. They must have figured something out, must do something differently than us.. You know what it is, but disagree with it.
In the end, nothing changes when nothing changes. That’s the point of this post. You are fine with the status quo, and the find the losses as necessary and unacceptable losses. Other things are more important to you. We get it already. Why not just say so?
This OP clearly didn’t reach you. That’s fine. Your arguments won’t reach most people, however, who want something happening, to change; people who aren’t okay with the status quo (which is all that will continue to happen if we stick with your plan).
If interpretation of the 2nd Amendment were settled law, the NRA wouldn’t have to spend so much money (and paying politicians) to convince people that it was.
Members of the Church in other countries do not own guns at a higher rate than their fellow citizens. They read the same scriptures, hear and read the same sermons, and seek to worship and follow Christ. They are not taught to worship and follow the 2nd amendment. It is not a God-given right, applicable to all His children throughout the world. The right to own a gun is not given from God. Choose you this day, etc.
Jimothy, excellent point that nobody seems to want to engage in.
Brian, your friend reminds me of an evangelical whose parents wouldn’t let them come over to play because of a gay sibling because of irrational fear of abuse and prejudice. Same thing.
I suppose they can’t play at houses with swimming pools either.
I agree with this post. Thanks for writing it. Tragedy abounds and there are far too many stories where someone sees using a firearm as a solution to their problems. We need to teach people the good news Christ.
I also have a pistol in my car, a loaded “assault rifle” in my closet, and two more pistols within close distance of my bed.
I’m not part of the problem, but do you think I am?
Jpv, as far I as understand, my friend did it to begin discourse on guns in the home. I have no idea about swimming pools.
And though I understand the parallel (irrational, subjective fears), to welcome a child into the home and to welcome a gun in the home are not the same thing. At least, not to most people. Yikes. Those sort of sentiments are exactly the sorts of things that need to be called out and discussed.
I was horrified when (back in the early 90s) my five year old boy pulled a handgun from between the cushions of a couch at my wife’s grandmother’s home. I was livid–and yet we went right on strapping that little boy into our car and driving him around on a daily basis with nary a thought about the danger we were putting him in.
bagofsand, there is a reason legal charges could come into play in the first case and not the second case.