Christ as a Reader of Scripture: A View of the Temptation Scenes in Matthew and Luke

First Temptation: Stone to Bread

He fasted forty days and forty nights, and afterwards he was famished. The tempter came and said to him, “If you are the Son of God, command these stones to become loaves of bread.” But he answered, “It is written, ‘One does not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God.” (Matthew 4:2-3 NSRV)

The first temptation makes much more sense in Matthew than it does in Luke because it gets to the heart of Matthew’s typological reasoning. From the very begging, Matthew portrays Jesus as a Moses type. Like Moses, the Baby Jesus had to be hidden from a foreign ruler bent on murdering Hebrew children. Like Moses, he came out of Egypt. And, just as Moses and the Israelites wandered in the wilderness for 40 years, Jesus fasted in the wilderness for 40 days. Does it not stand to reason that Jesus would be able to create manna when he was hungry?

Satan ups the ante by alluding to another story from the Exodus drama, found in Numbers, when the Israelites are accusing God of bringing them out of Egypt to die of thirst. God commands Moses to “Take the staff, and assemble the congregation, you and your brother Aaron, and “command the rock before their eyes to yield its water (Numbers 20:8), which is basically what Satan says about bread. Moses didn’t command the rock. Rather, he struck it, and though it brought forth water, God was angry at Moses for his disobedience, and Satan seems to be taunting Jesus with this and saying, “don’t be like Moses, command the rock to be bread.”

Jesus completely understands the allusions to Moses, though, and he answers them by quoting what Moses himself told the Israelites about manna:

Remember the long way that the Lord your God has led you these forty years in the wilderness, in order to humble you, testing you to know what was in your heart, whether or not you would keep his commandments. He humbled you by letting you hunger, then by feeding you with manna, with which neither you nor your ancestors were acquainted, in order to make you understand that one does not live by bread alone but by every word that comes from the mouth of the Lord. (Deut. 8:2-3)

Jesus wins the argument by knowing more about the context of the very scripture that Satan is trying to use to prove his point. The point of God giving the Israelites manna was not corporeal, to feed their hunger. It was a spiritual gift to teach them that there are more important things than bread, and that these things come from God. Satan didn’t just get it wrong; he got it exactly wrong. And Jesus explained exactly why.



Second Temptation: Jump Off the Temple

Then the devil took him to the holy city and placed him on the pinnacle of the temple, saying to him, “If you are the Son of God, throw yourself down; for it is written, ‘He will command his angels concerning you,’ and ‘On their hands they will bear you up, so that you will not dash your foot against a stone.’” Jesus said to him, “Again it is written, ‘Do not put the Lord your God to the test.’” (Matthew 4:5-7 NRSV)

The second temptation is the only one in which both participants quote scripture directly. But Satan engages in the clear interpretive error of trying to quote the Psalms to understand what it means to be the Messiah. The statements that he makes—“He will command his angels concerning you” and “on their hands they will bear you up, so that you will not dash your foot against a stone”—both come from the 91st Psalm, which has never been seen by Jews or Christians as a prophecy of the Messiah. It is a Psalm of comfort with broad promises to all believers.

But that is not how Satan presents it. He engages in a kind of in interpretation that has been all too common in the world. He starts with some verses that just happen to be in the Hebrew Bible and assumes that they must be prophecies of the Messiah, and he immediately presents them, bereft of any context, to Jesus as ways to prove his status as the “Son of God.” It sounds absurd if you think about it. “Hey Jesus, here’s some stuff that the Bible says about not letting you scrape your foot; if you jump off the temple, you might scrape your foot. So, prove you are God’s son by jumping off so he will send an angel to save your foot from getting scraped.”

Jesus sidesteps the whole silly argument by once again quoting Deuteronomy, where Moses says, in effect, “I SAID I WOULD PROTECT YOU, BUT DON’T PUSH YOUR LUCK AND DO STUPID THINGS JUST TO SEE IF I WILL SAVE YOU, ‘CAUS I WON’T.” Or, as the NRSV puts it, “You shall not put the Lord your God to the test, as you tested him at Massah.” (Deut. 6:16)

The incident at Massah, it turns out, is the same incident that Satan alludes to in the first temptation when the Israelites were thirsty, and they challenged God’s commitment to their salvation. Jesus is using the same scripture that Satan subtly invoked in the first temptation to connect the contexts together in a way that Satan’s argument does not anticipate.



Third Temptation: Become a Politically Powerful Messiah

Again, the devil took him to a very high mountain and showed him all the kingdoms of the world and their splendor; and he said to him, “All these I will give you, if you will fall down and worship me.” Jesus said to him, “Away with you, Satan! for it is written, ‘Worship the Lord your God, and serve only him.’ ” (Matthew 4:8-10)

The final temptation is perhaps the most important of all to Matthew’s Narrative (not so for Luke, who reverses the order of the second and third temptations). It is here that Satan tempts Jesus with political power—the very thing that being the Messiah is supposed to mean.

Once again, Satan is misreading the scriptures, but he is misreading them in the same way that most of Jesus’s disciples misread them. Messiahship has become, in Jesus’s culture, a political office whose job description includes getting rid of the Romans, restoring the United Monarchy, finding the Lost Ten Tribes, and restoring the United Monarchy to its status under David and Solomon. All of this is roughly comparable, at least metaphorically, to what Satan could show Jesus from the top of a very high mountain.

But that is not what being the Messiah means. This is perhaps the most important thing that Matthew has to establish in his gospel. After spending most of the first part of it demonstrating through scriptural citations that Jesus is the promised Messiah, or the Christ, he must also demonstrate that Messiahs don’t do what most people think they are supposed to do. And what better way to do this than by making political power the final Satanic temptation that the Messiah overcomes.

To refute this view, Jesus quotes the most basic, fundamental commandment of the Jewish religion: worship God (which also comes from Deuteronomy 6, the same chapter about not testing God like they did at Massah that he quoted after the second temptation, and the same chapter that he will later quote as the basis for the first great commandment: Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your strength” (Deut. 6:5)). Don’t worship anyone, or anything else. Including political power.