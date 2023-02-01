Avoiding Affinity Fraud: The Las Vegas Mormon Ponzi Scheme

Today, the Washington Post published a story detailing an alleged Ponzi scheme that targeted Mormons. (It’s worth noting that one of the alleged fraudsters—the one who seems to have thought up the scheme—was not Mormon. The rest? Yep. Mormon.) Ultimately, Mormons and others lost hundreds of millions of dollars.
Avoid Blaming the Victims
Before I go any further, I want to make something clear. Because I’ve been on the internet long enough to know that people are already formulating comments painting the victims of this fraud as greedy or as overly naive. Both reactions, while appealing, are wrong. The victims of this Ponzi scheme were, in fact, victims of people committing fraud. Blaming the victim of a crime for their victimhood is psychologically natural. But natural doesn’t mean right, morally or substantively. And blaming crime victims is neither right nor moral.
But also, both accusations miss the mark. Were the victims naive? Maybe. But remember Bernie Madoff? His investors/victims included banks, investment funds, charitable foundations, universities, pension funds, and plenty of other sophisticated people and entities. So dismissing victims as simpletons and naïfs doesn’t work.
As for greed: look, very few Americans have access to defined benefit retirement plans. While 67% of private industry workers have access to some sort of retirement plan, only about 15% have access to defined benefit plans (and those are mostly union members). The rest have defined contribution plans. Basically that means that most Americans (or, at least, most Americans who manage to save for retirement) bear the burden of figuring out how much they need to live on in retirement, then to invest in a way that will provide them with that money. The thing is, most Americans—those of us who need to somehow create and maintain and grow our savings to buy a house, to send kids to college and on missions, to retire—are financially illiterate.
Which is to say, I find it hard to blame victims of financial fraud for falling for it. Victims know they need to grow their money, they don’t really know how to do it, then someone comes to them and tells them they can get enormous returns with no risk. And what do we expect them to do?
What’s a Ponzi Scheme Anyway?
The SEC claims that Matthew Beasley and his Mormon business partner Jeffrey Judd operated a Ponzi scheme that preyed on Mormons. But let’s unpack that.
What is a Ponzi scheme? Also popularly known as a “pyramid scheme,” a Ponzi scheme is an alleged investment that pays earlier investors with money from later investors. (This is in contrast to legitimate investments, which pay investors out of the earnings and profits of the investment.) A Ponzi scheme works great. Until it doesn’t. At some point, the promoters won’t be able to get any more investors, won’t bring in any more money, and the whole thing collapses. People who haven’t been paid yet won’t be paid, because their money went to pay earlier investors.
Ponzi schemes can be part of a class of fraud called affinity fraud. Basically, affinity fraud target identifiable groups (based on age, national origin, religion, or other identifiable characteristics). The fraudsters are part of the group or pretend to be part of the group, and use the networks and trust that have been developed within the group. Mormons are a great target for affinity fraud, because our shared values tend to translate into trust in each other, and we have networks that allow the fraud to spread.
What Was This Particular Fraud?
As best as I can tell, it was basically a litigation finance scheme. The idea was that investors would invest their money with Beasley and Judd. The two of them claimed that they would give the money to personal injury plaintiffs to help fund their litigation. When the personal injury plaintiff eventually won their suit, the investment fund would get a percentage of the judgment. That money would then go to investors.
Beasley and Judd allegedly promised 50% annual returns on investment with virtually no risk. If that were right, if an investor put in $10,000, they’d get a $5,000 a year (and, presumably, if they reinvested that $5,000, their gains would compound). But, the SEC asserts, they never actually gave the $10,000 to a slip-and-fall litigant. Instead, the money went into houses and cars and other things for Beasely and Judd, as well as to pay the 50% returns to earlier investors.
Avoiding Ponzi Schemes
Here’s the thing: litigation financing is a real thing. (In fact, it’s currently a more-than-$9.5-billion industry.) Just like investments funds (like the one Madoff claimed to operate) are real things. And, in fact, I suspect that most Ponzi schemes claim to be real businesses.
So how can we protect ourselves from them? The government lists some common characteristics of Ponzi schemes:
- High returns with little or no risk.
- Overly consistent returns.
- Unregistered investments.
- Unlicensed sellers.
- Secretive, complex strategies.
- Issues with paperwork.
- Difficulty receiving payments.
This scheme hit most of these bullet points. Even though litigation finance is a real thing, it doesn’t provide consistent or guaranteed returns. You eventually get paid, but only if the plaintiff wins. Plaintiffs don’t always win, and the judicial system isn’t entirely predictable. If the plaintiff doesn’t win, you lose all of the money you put into the case. You’re certainly not going to pull 50% returns every year, and you’re not going to do it without risk. (In fact, one of the gigantic red flags that brought Madoff down was that year in and year out, he was providing his investors with a 10-11% return. And that kind of consistency just doesn’t happen.)
But here’s the problem with Ponzi schemes: like I said, they reflect actual investments. If you ignore or miss the puffery (or the fraudsters are sophisticated enough to pretend there’s some volatility to the returns), how do you avoid investing in Ponzi schemes?
I mean, one way is just to invest in securities traded on established markets. But, while that provides a market return, maybe you want exposure to more volatility. What do you do then?
I’d suggest not investing more than you can afford to lose. Because a big problem seems to be that the investors in this (and many) Ponzi scheme invested small at first but, happy with their investments, invested more and more. About 900 people invested somewhere in the range of $500 million. The Washington Post reports that some people put their whole retirement accounts into the investment (or, better, “investment”), while some borrowed against their home equity to invest. One 81-year-old retiree put in $2.2 million–about 95% of his money. And those people are, I suspect, unlikely to get any significant portion back. If it were a small investment among a lot of investments, the loss would sting, but the investor would be fine. But here, it’s going to cost people their homes and their retirements. (And before we criticize the retiree: elder investment fraud is a huge problem. I don’t know if it’s diminished facilities or loneliness or growing up in a more trusting world or what, but the elderly as a group are at enormous risk. In fact, even if you would never fall for something like this, it’s worth keeping an eye on your parents/grandparents to make sure they don’t.)
Concluding Thoughts
As Mormons, we’re definitely at risk of affinity fraud. We are socialized to trust each other. And, I would argue, trust and community are both important and good. But it’s important that we exercise the same skepticism when our coreligionists offer us an investment opportunity that we would exercise if a neighbor or coworker or someone randomly knocking on our door offered us the investment opportunity.
But Mormonism is not only a horizontal community—it’s a vertical one. And one of the victims quoted in the article said about the investment, “There was never a hiccup. . . . My bishop was involved and invested, and so were my closest friends.” And that’s one thing that affinity fraudsters do—they recruit high-prestige members of a community. And again it is critical to note that there’s no indication that the bishop was part of the fraud. He was defrauded too! Also, affinity fraudsters count on close-knit communities keeping it quiet and, to the extent there are problems, trying to resolve it within the community, or, perhaps, being too embarrassed about being defrauded (and, perhaps, inviting friends and family to invest alongside them) that they don’t say anything.
And again, the blame rests on the promoters of the Ponzi scheme. To the extent the allegations are true, they acted illegally and immorally. They deliberately defrauded their friends, neighbors, coreligionists, and others.
And I would argue (and, in fact, am arguing) that as members of the church, we have an obligation to protect not only ourselves, but members of our various communities, from this type of affinity fraud.
If you have a subscription to the Washington Post, you really need to read this story. The way it unwound—an accountant saying to himself, “This is too good to be true,” then going to a New York firm that specializes in exposing Ponzi schemes, which went to an old high school friend of one of the founders, who used his private jet to trick the guy into pitching him on it, is just amazing. Also, there’s a standoff with the FBI. And you really just need to read the whole thing.
Comments
Sadly, I’ve been around long enough to remember seeing this before. The last one I seem to recall was centered in Utah County.
STW, I assume you’re thinking of the 2008 Galen Rust silver Ponzi scheme. Like I said, Ponzi schemes are often types of affinity fraud, and religious communities are a prime target for affinity fraudsters.
I read the story yesterday and fully endorse your recommendation to read it.
But I think you’re trying to have it both ways on “blaming the victim.” In your last unitalicized paragraph, you say (and I agree) that “we have an obligation to protect not only ourselves, but members of our communities, from this type of affinity fraud.” I could reword that as “we have an obligation to not be victims, and to help other members of our community to not be victims, of this type of affinity fraud.” Does that not imply that if we fail to meet that obligation that we bear some kind of blame? I think it does, and I’m OK with that.
To be clear, I am in no way trying to mitigate any legal liability that the fraudsters face. They belong in jail–the victims do not. Furthermore, I am not suggesting that victims need to stop taking the sacrament or forgo temple recommends or anything like that. But giving the victims a free pass just negates your final exhortation. Being a victim in these cases is not a random occurrence. There are steps one can take to avoid it and it should perfectly acceptable to advocate for taking those steps. And when we advocate for taking those steps, we implicitly criticize those who failed to take them. Oh well, I say. (Full disclosure: I lost about $1,000 in the early 80s when I joined in on an investment my father had been doing well with. I don’t think it was a Ponzi scheme–just a real investor taking too many risks–but I felt like a fool anyway. My father felt so bad that he made me whole and then managed to scrape back about half of his money.)
On a slightly different note, I disagree with your blanket characterization of the victims as not being greedy. At least one of them saw their participation as a road to early retirement. Early retirement can mean a lot of things and I don’t know what the quoted person had in mind, but I would argue that a desire to spend all of your time playing golf and riding horses is a manifestation of greed. At the very least, it is not as benign as not having access to a DB pension. (More full disclosure: My own recent retirement–undertaken when I became the caregiver for my son with Down Syndrome– meets Social Security’s definition of “early” and my access to a DB pension made that possible.)
Finally, there is one aspect that you could have highlighted but didn’t. A lot of the victims characterized their temporary good fortune as a great blessing. Again, that can mean a lot of things. But one of them is the implication that the Lord favors them–a manifestation of the prosperity gospel. Denouncing the prosperity gospel would be one of the more effective ways of protecting members of our community from this type of fraud.
lastlemming, I drafted this post at like 11:30 last night. Originally I had language saying something to the effect of, “Were they greedy? Not necessarily.” As I edited and rearranged, I apparently dropped it.
I didn’t mean to imply that there was no greed, no avarice, no bad behavior among the victims of the crime. I’m absolutely certain that some of the people who were bilked were trying to cheat the system.
But it’s also true that some victims of muggings were out in a bad part of town, late at night, drunk, with earbuds in. Some people whose car is stolen didn’t bother locking their car. And they should have been smarter. But it is not their fault that someone committed a crime against them. (The Atlantic article I link to talks about the propensity toward victim-blaming, both with respect to big and little crimes.) Was there greed? Undoubtedly. But do Americans need to figure out how to save for houses, college, retirement, etc., on their own and without a decent roadmap? Also yes.
That said, even if the victims weren’t at fault, we absolutely should be ready to take precautions to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Going down a different hypothetical rabbit hole: I’m a careful bicyclist. I ride carefully, I follow the law, I stay in the (painted) area I’ve been given.
But I also wear a helmet. If a car hits me, it’s going to be the driver’s fault, not mine. But also, I’m biking in Chicago, and drivers here are sociopathic. So I’m going to do what I can so that, when the inevitable day comes that a car hits me, I’ll limit my injuries. (Could I avoid them altogether? Well, I could stop biking. But that would ruin a lifestyle I enjoy and also, honestly, doesn’t guarantee anything—in 2020, 39 pedestrians in Chicago were hit by drivers and killed.)
So I’m suggesting some steps we can take to avoid being defrauded ourselves, even if being defrauded would not be our fault.
Unfortunately some Mormons believe in the prosperity gospel. They consider themselves righteous enough to be entitled to 50% returns. I put some responsibility on the victims for not doing any kind of due diligence.
I watch a YouTube channel that covers scams, MLMs, Ponzi schemes, and the like. She’s already done one video of the popularity of MLMs among members of the church (I haven’t watched it yet though), so I don’t doubt she’ll do a video about this one.
The WaPo story was phenomenal. Even how the story came to be written was amazing: “Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German was slain outside his home on Sept. 2; a Clark County official he had investigated is charged in his death. To continue German’s work, The Washington Post teamed up with his newspaper, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, to complete one of the stories he’d planned to pursue before his killing. A folder on German’s desk contained court documents he’d started to gather about an alleged Ponzi scheme that left hundreds of victims – many of them Mormon – in its wake. Post reporter Lizzie Johnson began investigating, working with Review-Journal photographer Rachel Aston.”
I read the article yesterday. Yes, it is a pretty amazing story. But its a sad commentary on Mormons. For some reason, we are more gullible than the average American, more trusting than we should be. But the old saw is again proved relevant here: If it looks too good to be true, it probably is. If you are desperate to get far higher than market returns on your investment, you will probably be taken advantage of eventually, if not sooner. Investor beware.
Ann, that is absolutely fascinating (if a bit tragic). Thanks for highlighting that!
And it’s interesting to me how ingrained this idea of blaming the victim is; so many commenters are working so hard to find a way to blame the victims of this Ponzi scheme for their victimhood.
So I’m going to repeat: affinity fraudsters deliberately target their fraud at certain people. They tailor it to appeal to those people. And, given the affinity part of affinity fraud, those victims are inclined to be more trusting and to do less due diligence. It’s literally the strategy.
And I don’t think anything about it suggests that Mormons are more gullible than the average American. The New York Attorney General explains it better than I did: “In a world of increasing complexity, many people feel the need for a short-hand way of knowing who to trust.” Falling for affinity fraud isn’t about gullibility: it’s about someone taking advantage of the mental shortcuts we all use to navigate an increasingly complex world.
Who are victims of affinity fraud? The Hispanic community. Chinese immigrants. The elderly. The African American community. The Orthodox Jewish community. The Mormons. Military servicepeople and veterans. And the list goes on.
And just to repeat myself: victims of affinity fraud are not culpable for being victims. We can and should protect ourselves, but if we’re defrauded, it’s not because we did something wrong.
And, just so I’m clear, of course there’s something about Mormon culture that makes us susceptible to affinity fraud. That’s literally how affinity fraud works—it preys on culture and community. But that susceptibility doesn’t make us different from other cultural groups, and it doesn’t represent any particular failure on our (or any other group that gets defrauded’s) part.
Sam Brunson: Don’t blame the victims. It’s morally repugnant and unuseful.
Wayne Hepworth: I blame the victims.
It’s hard to blame the victims when we’re told, very explicitly, that investing and increasing our ‘talents’ is what a good servant is supposed to do and that God isn’t happy if we bury our talents (or let them sit in an account that accrues minimal interest). Of course, that’s a really bad reading of that parable (because, among other reasons, we should never take parables literally). But Christians are told we’re supposed to invest, and increase, even if we’re not very knowledgeable about doing so. Therefore, we trust others we know. Those guys in the parable of the talents got a pretty unrealistic return on their investment, too – they were probably involved in some sort of scheme and it was wise for the third servant to hide his money from them.
Are we all using the word “blame” in the same way? To the extent that “blame” makes a person subject to criminal or civil liability, to church discipline, to a less-than-thorough effort to recover their property, or to social shunning, then I agree that it is misplaced. But if “blame” means critically evaluating their behavior in an attempt to learn from it or to teach others what to avoid, then I say go for it. It’s hard to tell in a forum like this, but it is not obvious to me that the commenters on this thread are doing “blame” wrong.
It would be fantastic if, for a combined 5th Sunday lesson, church members covered affinity fraud, MLMs, scams, and how to say “No” when the bishop or stake president approaches with an amazing business opportunity.
We’re literally taught that it is selfish and sinful to say “no”. I managed to avoid a big one in a former workplace where the CEO would pitch the “opportunity” by appealing to better natures. “When this pays off, how many missions could you and your spouse serve? How many kids could you send on missions? You could send every kid in your ward and never miss the money!” He was a stake president on the side.
I’m using “blame” to mean “assign moral culpability to.” And I stand—firmly—by the position that victims of crime bear no moral culpability for being victims of crime, whether that crime is fraud, theft, sexual assault, or anything else. Could they have done something differently? Like I said above, in almost every case, a crime victim could have done something differently. But not doing something differently does not make them blameworthy for being taken advantage of.
There could, of course, be some people who went in knowing this was a Ponzi scheme, but figured that if they got in early enough it didn’t matter. (To be clear, there’s no evidence in this particular circumstance that there was anyone like that.) I’d probably assign blameworthiness there, but it would be blameworthiness for trying to use a fraudulent mechanism to enrich themselves at the expense of others.
Again, as the NY Attorney General points out, affinity fraud works because we use shortcuts in figuring out what and who to trust. And we have to use shortcuts in at least parts of our lives—none of us can understand everything we have to understand. Victims of affinity fraud use trust of in-group members to decide what they should do. Is it a good heuristic? In many cases. But not in all cases. And there’s nothing morally wrong with using shortcuts to figure out who we should trust or how we should act.
To your point, though, the fact that it’s not a moral failing to fall for an affinity fraud doesn’t mean we shouldn’t protect ourselves and our neighbors from it. And that’s a little of what I’m trying to do here; I’m trying to aggregate explanations of what affinity fraud is, how to recognize it, and otherwise how to protect ourselves from the worst possible outcomes. But I don’t think there’s blameworthiness in trusting our coreligionists, our immigrant community, or any other in-group, even while I believe we should protect ourselves from the worst-case scenarios of such trust.
nobody, really, that’s a great idea. I do think there’s value in educating ourselves and our fellow ward members about practical issues like affinity fraud and saying no, though again, I think it’s critical that we underscore that this is practical life wisdom, not questions of moral failings. Because too often we frame financial success as morally positive and poverty as morally negative, and that’s a legit problem.
Having civilly litigated several Ponzi schemes over the course of my career, including amongst church members, I’d say the thing that perhaps makes Mormons more susceptible is also arguably our biggest cultural strength: strong community ties and trust in our friends in the pews. Conflating this with a special Mormon affinity for prosperity gospel or above-average Mormon gullibility are nonstarters for me.
Really good stuff, Turtle. Thanks for that — “Those guys in the parable of the talents got a pretty unrealistic return on their investment, too – they were probably involved in some sort of scheme and it was wise for the third servant to hide his money from them.”
I can’t get through the WaPo paywall, but the Wall Street Journal published an article about this on March 23, 2022. I’d link to it, but I suspect it’s lurking behind their paywall.
It would be well if we’d all remember the Lord’s injunction to be “wise as serpents.”
When something shows up on ByCommonConsent, I always look for the distinctively Mormon (culture) or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (institution) flavor. Here, I wonder if it’s anything more than that Mormons were among the participants?
People are greedy. People gamble. The prosperity gospel is rampant. Every con I know about has an element of some people knowing they’re getting just a little dirty for a promised big reward. People take advantage of their neighbor. Lots of us follow the leader.
In my years in Chicago, I got to know something about the Greek Orthodox community there. The patterns I saw were indistinguishable from what I hear about affinity fraud among the Mormons. This is one area where I don’t think our collective culture makes us worse or more susceptible. Nor do I think we do better than average or normal for relatively close-knit groups defined by religion.
Chris, I think that’s right. The distinct Mormonness I wanted here was to highlight the fact that, as a close-knit religious group, we’re at risk for affinity fraud. We don’t often talk about that, and less often in non-morality play ways, but I think acknowledging the fact that we can be a target for fraudsters, identifying what the problem is, and discussing ways to avoid it is valuable, maybe not in a distinctly Mormon way, but definitely in a distinctly Mormon context.
Interesting the Hindenburg Group also exposed the exmormon running the Nikola scam.
900 people invested $500 million. The math works out to be over $500,000 per person. I understand the math is not that simple, but the people involved would most likely have at least a fundamental understanding of how finances work to have this quantity of liquid funds. Or at the very least, access to advisors. Most people I know would struggle to come up with 10% of this amount to invest.
I don’t blame the victims for making a mistake. But I do think they either knew better or should have known better. Like the old adage says, a smart person learns from their mistakes; a wise person learns from others mistakes. Given recent incidents involving Madoff, WeWork, and Theranos, we should all know better. These stories are dramatized on all the streaming platforms.
And saying you invested because your spiritual leader invested is immoral IMO.
Chadwick, saying you invested because your spiritual leader (or other respected community member) invested is literally the playbook of affinity fraudsters. The government makes that clear. (Interestingly, the church has quoted that language and has a page on affinity fraud, which maybe would support nobody, maybe’s suggesting that we talk about it in a fifth Sunday setting!) Again, as the NY AG points out, they take advantage of our mental shortcuts, and that’s an easy shortcut to take advantage of. As community people, it’s easy to say, I respect this person—they have one sort of expertise, so I’m going to take the mental shortcut that they have other sorts of expertise, too. (In a different respect, that’s literally Elon Musk’s following: people assume that because he apparently does electric cars well, he must do everything else well.)
And for me, like you, Madoff and Theranos and WeWork (and, for me, Enron) are tremendously salient. But not everybody was a New York attorney trying to figure out whether clients could deduct a theft loss in 2008 (before the revenue ruling came out). Not everybody followed Enron closely as it happened during their first year of law school. (And, to be clear, employees up and down the chain invested their life savings in Enron stock. And analysts—who should have looked critically—were also taken in until it collapsed. Madoff’s collapse came 8 years after Enron’s, and yet very sophisticated people and institutions were invested with Madoff.)
And sometimes you had layers. Even if on average people invested $500,000, that average doesn’t tell us a lot, like you point out. The article talks about an 81-year-old who invested $2.2 million, 95% of his net worth, in this thing. By any objective standard that’s insane.
But he’s not an objective standard. He was hit with an affinity group. And on top of that, he was old. In 2021, elder fraud took about $1.7 billion from roughly 93,000 people. Why are older Americans more susceptible to fraud? I have no idea. But they are, and fraudsters know it. So sure, objectively he should have known better. But he was defrauded, with the fraudsters taking advantage both of his trust for in-group individuals and, in his case, the fact that he was older.
As Chris pointed out, this isn’t unique to Mormons. I doubt we’re much more susceptible than any other tight-knit group. And there is definitely no moral failing in falling victim to people committing fraud.