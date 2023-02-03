Of Good Report and Praiseworthy

by

An inclusive group of women and artists are working to create “Meetinghouse Mosaic.” Their goal is to fill LDS meetinghouses with art that is more accurate in representing the historical Jesus and will allow diverse Saints to more fully identify with representations of Him. They are sponsoring a gallery show at Writ and Vision next year. The call for submissions is below, but be sure to check out all the other virtuous and lovely things they are doing at https://meetinghousemosaic.com/

Call for Entry: Diverse depictions of Jesus, with an emphasis on cultural expression and/or historical accuracy. Jurors will not accept white depictions of Christ for this show. The goal of this show is to broaden the vision of how Christ, the Savior of the world, can be depicted and spotlight the religious artworks of people of color.

Jurors: Rose Datoc Dall, Melissa Tshikamba Boggs, and Esther Hi’ilani Candari

Mediums: Pieces must be new (created no earlier than 2020), original pieces of art. Mediums that will be accepted are painting, printmaking, drawing, mixed media work, photography, digital illustration, or small sculptures, installations, and assemblages. Installation and assemblage pieces will be considered on a case by case basis. Contact Esther at esther@writandvision.com with questions. Performance art, large sculpture, new media, and audio or video pieces will not be accepted due to exhibit objectives and space constraints. Two dimensional work should preferably be a maximum of 36 inches wide. Pieces larger than 36” will be considered on a case by case basis due to space constraints. Sculptures can be no more than 18 inches wide or deep and 20 inches tall.

Work, and images used to create work, must be free of any copyright infringement and must be created by or properly licensed by the artist.

Images created using stills from film productions such as The Bible videos or The Chosen series, even if licensed, will not be accepted.

Compensation: All work that is shown must be for sale. The commission rate for the gallery, Writ & Vision, is a sliding scale of 35/65 for pieces $200 and below 40/60 for pieces $201-$2999 and 50/50 for pieces $3000 and above. International entries welcome. Scholarships or financial aid up to $300 per artist will be available for international shipping to and from the show. A need based scholarship of $100 dollars for domestic shipping is also available. Selection of work is at the discretion of the jury and Writ and Vision Gallery. We reserve the right to reject any pieces submitted for this show.

Prizes:

-$500 “My Jesus Project Scholarship”

– ARTBook Feature Award by Esther H. Candari

– solo show awarded by Writ and Vision

– artist residency awarded by Writ and Vision

Pieces shown elsewhere: We would like to encourage artists to make new work, or submit previously unexhibited work for this show. If a piece has been shown previously please note the dates and location on the form.





Key Dates

Call for submissions open:

International: November 2022 – July 5th, 2023

US: November 2022 – September 1st, 2023

Artists will be notified: no later than September 30th, 2023 if pieces have been accepted

Accepted pieces must be received by gallery: January 5th, 2024

Artwork received after this date will not be included in the show.

Artwork must be ready to hang including d-rings and wire. Gallery staff will contact artists directly to make arrangements for 3-D work.

Gallery show: Feb 2nd, 2024 – Feb 27th, 2024

Artist round tables and other educational events hosted at the gallery in conjunction with the exhibit will be announced as they are scheduled.





Further guidelines and the link for submissions are available here.