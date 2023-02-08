A new research fellowship sponsored by UVA’s Mormon Studies Program.

by

The University of Virginia’s Mormon Studies Program invites applications for short-term fellowships to conduct research in the Gregory A. Prince Collection during 2023 on any of the religious communities identified with Mormonism. Three fellowships of $2,500 will be awarded this year. Especially welcome are proposals related to race, gender and sexuality, or international Mormonism.

Prince Collection Fellowships are open to U.S. citizens and foreign nationals who live beyond a 60-mile radius of Charlottesville, VA, and hold the PhD or equivalent degree, or are doctoral students who have advanced to candidacy, or are independent scholars with a significant record of scholarly achievement.

Applications will be reviewed beginning April 15, 2023 and will be accepted until award funds are committed. Applicants will be notified of the committee’s decision by May 15. Once awarded, funds must be expended by December 2023.

————————–

Kathleen Flake

Richard Lyman Bushman Professor of Mormon Studies

Department of Religious Studies

Co-Director, Virginia Center for the Study of Religion

Grant Administrator, Virginia Forum on Democracy and Religion

University of Virginia