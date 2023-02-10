The Gospel According to ChatGPT

by

The Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints is notorious for not having systematic theology. With a lay clergy and no divinity schools, our doctrine is often an endearing mishmash of scripture mastery verses, General Conference talks, correlation committee curriculum manuals, handbook policies, and Wasatch Front folklore.

James Talmage, B.H. Roberts, Bruce R. McConkie, Joseph Spencer, and others — all have endeavored to impose order on our smorgasbord of restoration theology. Whether they have succeeded is a different question.

So perhaps we can assess our progress by asking an AI! What does a computer trained on billions of books, scholarly articles, and internet posts think are the core tenets of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints? Let’s find out! Copy-pasted below are ChatGPT’s exact answers to the following questions.

Based on the phraseology of its responses, my suspicion is ChatGPT’s dataset relied heavily on official, modern Church sources — and not much else, yet. Although I threw in some more challenging questions at the end as a way to test that hypothesis.

Why are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called Mormons?

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) are often referred to as “Mormons” because of their belief in the Book of Mormon as another testament of Jesus Christ. The Book of Mormon was published in 1830 by Joseph Smith, the founder of the LDS Church, and it tells the story of ancient American civilizations and their belief in Jesus Christ.

The term “Mormon” is derived from the Book of Mormon, which was named after Mormon, a prophet-historian in one of the ancient American civilizations described in the book. Over time, the nickname “Mormon” became popular and was applied to members of the LDS Church.

While members of the LDS Church are sometimes referred to as Mormons, they prefer to be called by the full name of their church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as a way of emphasizing their belief in Jesus Christ and their affiliation with His Church.

What are the teachings of the Book of Mormon?

The Book of Mormon is a central text of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and its teachings center around the message of Jesus Christ. According to the book, it is a record of ancient American peoples who were visited by the resurrected Jesus Christ after his death and resurrection. The book also teaches that God continues to reveal His will and interact with humanity, and that all people can come to know God through faith in Jesus Christ and obedience to His commandments.

The Book of Mormon teaches that all people are children of God and are loved by Him, and that through the Atonement of Jesus Christ, all people can be forgiven of their sins and have the opportunity for eternal life. It also teaches the importance of living a virtuous and Christ-like life, including following the commandments, caring for others, and seeking to serve others.

The book also emphasizes the significance of families and the importance of strong families in God’s plan. It teaches that families can be together forever and that the family unit is central to God’s plan for the happiness and salvation of His children.

Additionally, the Book of Mormon teaches that God reveals His will and guidance through modern-day prophets and apostles, just as He did in ancient times, and that the LDS Church is the restoration of the ancient Church of Jesus Christ with its authority and blessings.

Are Mormons trinitarian Christians?

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon Church, believes in the divinity of the Father, the Son (Jesus Christ), and the Holy Ghost, but their understanding of the Trinity is different from that of traditional Trinitarian Christianity.

In traditional Trinitarian theology, the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost are three distinct persons who are co-equal and co-eternal, and yet they are one in essence or substance. This is sometimes referred to as a “mystery” that cannot be fully understood.

In contrast, the LDS Church teaches that the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost are three distinct beings who are united in purpose and will, but they are not one in substance. The Father and Son have physical bodies of flesh and bone, while the Holy Ghost is a spirit. The LDS Church also emphasizes the separate and distinct roles of the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost in the work of salvation.

In summary, while Mormons believe in the divinity of the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost, their understanding of the Trinity is different from traditional Trinitarian Christianity.

Do Mormons believe in a female divinity? Who is “Heavenly Mother”?

Yes, Mormons believe in a female divinity, and they refer to her as “Heavenly Mother.” The belief in a Heavenly Mother is a central doctrine in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is rooted in the idea that God’s plan of salvation encompasses both a divine father and mother.

Mormons believe that just as earthly parents provide a physical and spiritual model for their children, so too do our Heavenly Parents provide a model for us. They believe that our Heavenly Mother is a loving and caring being who, along with our Heavenly Father, created and loves all of her children and that she has a personal and intimate relationship with each one of us.

Although there is limited information about the nature and role of Heavenly Mother in LDS theology, she is sometimes referenced in hymns, prayers, and other religious texts. The belief in a Heavenly Mother is seen as a source of comfort and encouragement for many Mormons and is seen as a reminder of the love and care that God has for all of his children.

What is the “Restoration” from the “Great Apostasy” and why is it important to Mormons?

The “Restoration” refers to the belief in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) that the original Church of Jesus Christ, as established by the Savior during his earthly ministry, was lost or “fell into apostasy” after the deaths of the apostles. This period of time, known as the “Great Apostasy,” is seen as a time when many important truths and teachings were lost or corrupted, and the authority of the priesthood was lost from the earth.

The Restoration is considered to be a pivotal event in the history of the LDS Church and is seen as a necessary step in the restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in its fullness. According to the LDS Church, the Restoration began with the appearance of God the Father and Jesus Christ to the prophet Joseph Smith in 1820, and it was completed with the restoration of the priesthood and the organization of the church in 1830.

The Restoration is important to Mormons because it is seen as the means by which the fullness of the gospel of Jesus Christ was restored to the earth and the authority of the priesthood was once again made available. This includes the restoration of important teachings and practices such as baptism by immersion, the laying on of hands for the gift of the Holy Ghost, and the practice of temple worship.

The Restoration is also seen as a fulfillment of prophetic scripture, including the prophecy in the New Testament that in the latter days, the Lord would “restore all things” (Acts 3:21). For Mormons, the Restoration is a testimony of the ongoing revelation of God and the continuing involvement of God in the lives of His children.

Are Mormons pre-millennial or post-millennial Christians with respect to the Second Coming?

Mormons are pre-millennial Christians with respect to the Second Coming. This means that they believe in the premillennial doctrine that Jesus Christ will return to the earth prior to the establishment of His millennial kingdom.

According to Mormon doctrine, the Second Coming of Jesus Christ will mark the beginning of the end times and will be preceded by a series of events, including natural disasters, wars, and widespread wickedness. At His Second Coming, Jesus will establish His kingdom on earth and will rule for a thousand years, a period known as the Millennium.

During the Millennium, the dead will be resurrected, the earth will be renewed, and the gospel of Jesus Christ will be preached to all nations. After the Millennium, there will be a final judgment, and all people will be assigned to one of three degrees of glory, depending on their obedience to the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Mormons believe that the Second Coming of Jesus Christ is a central event in God’s plan for the redemption of humanity and that it is a key part of their faith and their understanding of the purpose of life. They look forward to the day when Jesus will return and establish His kingdom on earth.

What do Mormons believe about the afterlife?

Mormons believe in the existence of an afterlife and that it consists of three main degrees of glory, each of which offers different degrees of happiness and reward based on one’s faithfulness in life.

The Celestial Kingdom: This is the highest degree of glory in the afterlife and is reserved for those who have lived according to the commandments of God and have received the gospel of Jesus Christ through baptism and the laying on of hands for the gift of the Holy Ghost. Those who inherit the Celestial Kingdom will live with God the Father and Jesus Christ, and they will have the opportunity to become like them and to attain exaltation, which is the highest state of happiness and glory. The Terrestrial Kingdom: This is the middle degree of glory in the afterlife and is for those who were honorable people but who did not accept the gospel of Jesus Christ in mortality. They will live in a state of happiness, but it will be less than that of the Celestial Kingdom. The Telestial Kingdom: This is the lowest degree of glory in the afterlife and is for those who lived selfish and wicked lives and rejected the gospel of Jesus Christ. Those who inherit the Telestial Kingdom will live in a state of misery and darkness, but they will still receive a measure of comfort and happiness.

In addition to these three degrees of glory, Mormons also believe in the existence of a spirit world, where the spirits of those who have died await the Resurrection. This spirit world is divided into two parts: paradise, where the spirits of the righteous go, and spirit prison, where the spirits of the wicked go.

Overall, Mormons believe that the afterlife provides the opportunity for continued growth, learning, and progression, and that through faith in Jesus Christ and obedience to His commandments, individuals can inherit the highest degree of glory and attain exaltation.

Why is it important for Mormons to marry in the Temple?

Marriage in the temple is considered an important aspect of LDS doctrine and practice. According to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a temple marriage, also known as a “sealing,” is a sacred covenant between a man and a woman that not only joins them together in this life but also binds them together for eternity.

Mormons believe that through the sealing power of the priesthood, a couple can be sealed together in marriage, which provides the assurance that their family relationships will continue beyond this life. This means that a husband, wife, and any children born to them will remain together as a family unit even after death.

Temple marriage is also seen as a way to fulfill one’s duty to God and to receive the highest blessings of the gospel of Jesus Christ. By participating in a temple marriage, individuals are demonstrating their commitment to living a life in accordance with God’s commandments and their desire to attain the highest degree of glory in the afterlife.

In addition, temple marriages are seen as a way to prepare for life after death and to gain a greater understanding of the nature of God and the purpose of life. By participating in the sacred rites and ordinances of the temple, individuals can come to a greater appreciation of the plan of salvation and the role of Jesus Christ in their lives.

Overall, temple marriage is an important part of Mormon belief and practice, and it is considered a sacred and eternal covenant between a husband and wife, symbolizing their commitment to each other, to God, and to their families.

Why do Mormons not drink alcohol or coffee?

Mormons do not drink alcohol or coffee as part of their religious observance and as a matter of personal choice. This practice is based on several factors, including:

Health: Mormons believe in taking care of their physical bodies, which they believe are sacred and a gift from God. Drinking alcohol and coffee, particularly in excess, can have negative impacts on physical health and well-being. Moderation and Self-Control: Mormons believe in living a moderate lifestyle and exercising self-control, and they view alcohol and coffee as substances that can lead to addiction and loss of self-control. Obedience to the Word of Wisdom: The Word of Wisdom is a revelation given to the prophet Joseph Smith in 1833, which outlines the dietary guidelines for Mormons. The Word of Wisdom counsels against the use of alcohol, tobacco, and “hot drinks,” which have been interpreted by the Church as referring to coffee and tea. Spiritual Protection: Mormons believe that following the Word of Wisdom helps to protect them from spiritual danger and opens the way for spiritual blessings and the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

Overall, the decision not to drink alcohol or coffee is an important aspect of Mormon belief and practice, and it is seen as a way to demonstrate obedience to God, care for one’s physical and spiritual well-being, and to live a moderate and self-controlled life.

What is the feminist Mormon movement? What are the major goals for feminist Mormons?

The feminist Mormon movement is a social and cultural movement that seeks to promote the equality of women and men within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and to empower women to fully participate in all aspects of the Church. The movement is comprised of a diverse group of individuals, including both women and men, who believe in equal treatment and opportunities for all members of the Church, regardless of gender.

The major goals of the feminist Mormon movement include:

Increased representation and leadership opportunities for women: Feminist Mormons seek to increase the representation of women in leadership positions within the Church and to give women equal voice and influence in decision-making processes. Gender-inclusive language in Church materials and teachings: Feminist Mormons advocate for the use of gender-inclusive language in Church materials, teachings, and liturgy to ensure that both men and women are recognized and valued for their unique contributions and perspectives. Recognition of the divine potential of all individuals: Feminist Mormons believe that all individuals, regardless of gender, possess the divine potential to become like God and that this potential should be recognized and celebrated by the Church. Re-examination of traditional gender roles and norms: Feminist Mormons seek to re-examine and challenge traditional gender roles and norms that limit the potential of women and men within the Church and in society as a whole. Support for women’s rights and equality: Feminist Mormons advocate for the rights and equality of women, both within the Church and in the wider world, and seek to eliminate all forms of gender-based discrimination and inequality.

Overall, the feminist Mormon movement is committed to promoting equality and empowerment for women within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and to fostering a culture that values and respects the contributions of all individuals, regardless of gender.

What are the most significant controversies within Mormonism?

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as the Mormon Church, has faced several significant controversies throughout its history. Some of the most notable controversies include:

Polygamy: The early practice of polygamy, or plural marriage, by some members of the Church was a source of controversy both within and outside of the Church. The practice was officially discontinued by the Church in 1890, but it remains a controversial topic for some members and non-members. Race and the Priesthood: The Church’s previous ban on ordaining African American men to the priesthood was a source of controversy and criticism, both within and outside of the Church. The ban was lifted in 1978, and the Church has since taken steps to address the issue and promote greater racial understanding and harmony. Homosexuality: The Church’s teachings on homosexuality and its stance on same-sex marriage have been a source of controversy and criticism, particularly in recent years. The Church teaches that sexual relations are reserved for a man and woman within the bounds of marriage, and it has been a vocal opponent of same-sex marriage. Women and the Priesthood: The role of women within the Church has been a source of controversy, particularly the issue of ordaining women to the priesthood. While women play important roles in the Church, the priesthood is currently only open to men. The Book of Mormon: The Book of Mormon, one of the Church’s central scriptures, has been a source of controversy since its publication in 1830. Critics argue that the book is a 19th-century work of fiction and not a legitimate ancient text, while members of the Church believe it to be a historical and divinely-inspired record of ancient American peoples.

Overall, these controversies and others have generated significant discussion and debate within the Church and beyond, and they continue to be important and sometimes divisive issues for both members and non-members of the Church.