Jesus Was a Funny Guy: The Laughing God of the Sermon on the Mount

For my money, the best joke in the New Testament is the one about the camel going through the eye of the needle (Matt 19:24). This is not a slam dunk. The bit about forgiving your brother 70 x 7 times is real hoot too (Matt 18:22), as is John the Baptist’s bit about God making children of Abraham out of rocks (Matt 3:9). But the camel through the eye of the needle joke gets all five stars. It is a first rate joke.

Here’s how you can tell that it is a good joke; for 2000 years, serious Christians with limited senses of humor have been making themselves look ridiculous by not getting it and trying to explain it away as a serious statement

The first ridiculous explainer, that we know of, was Cyril of Alexander, who thought that there was a typo in the text. Jesus didn’t mean kamêlos (camel). He meant kamilos, a cable or a rope–something hard to get through the eye of a needle, but not impossibly silly, like a camel.

In modern times, the “eye of the rope” theory has been largely supplanted by the story (offered without a shred of evidence) that the “Eye of the Needle” was a sort of back door to Jerusalem, so camels had to kneel a bit, and maybe even shed a few pouches, in order to pass through.

Opposing both theories is the view of Christian Marxists (a humorless bunch if ever there was one) who point out that it is impossible for a camel to go through the eye of the needle, which is why we need a revolution. Or consider CS Lewis’s clever poem: “All things (a camel’s journey through) / A needle’s eye) are possible, its true / But picture how the camel feels, squeezed out / In one long bloody thread, from tail to snout.”

This is an awfully lot of creative energy to avoid getting a joke. A camel trying to stretch through the eye of a needle is a glorious image. Nobody who ever reads or hears it is likely to forget it. That’s how humor works–specifically the form of humor called “overstatement,” which we use every time we don’t make a federal case out of something or claim that we are so hungry we could eat a horse. Do you need me to drop a ton of bricks on your head? They guy was joking.

This week’s reading in the Sermon on the Mount is particularly funny. Matthew 6 opens with three specific images, each of which, when you think about it, is freaking hilarious:

Therefore when thou doest thine alms, do not sound a trumpet before thee, as the hypocrites do. (Matt 6:22)

And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets. (Matt 6:5)

When ye fast, be not, as the hypocrites, of a sad countenance: for they disfigure their faces, that they may appear unto men to fast. (Matt 6:16)

Each of these images is a variation on a theme: Jesus imagines somebody (generalized to “the hypocrites”) trying to appear religious in order to be praised by people for being religious. In each case, he overstates the case to create an unforgettable image: the person who plays a trumpet to call attention to a charitable donation; the person who stands on random streetcorners and prays in order to be seen praying; and the person who fasts and walks around moaning about how hungry they are. We remember these images precisely because they are funny.

It is important to note that Jesus is not laughing with people; he is laughing at them. Not at specific people, but at a type of person that the people in his audience might be tempted to admire, and, if possible, become. His humor is not gentle and chiding. It is ridicule and mockery designed to cause shame? But also to invite correction. Jesus points out that people who make a public show of what should be private devotion make themselves ridiculous. This point continues to matter.

Matthew 7 continues with two more solid examples of overstatement designed to produce humor and, in the process, memorable lessons:

Or how wilt thou say to thy brother, Let me pull out the mote out of thine eye; and, behold, a beam is in thy own eye. (Matt 7:4)

Or what man is there of you, whom if his son ask bread, will he give him a stone? Or if he ask a fish will give him a serpent. (Matt 7:9-10).

The first of these jokes continues the theme of hypocrisy. Religious people who focus on the sins of others are missing the point. The purpose of the Sermon on the Mount (and the teachings of Jesus generally) is not to give us ammunition to use to attack people with. It is to teach us how to build the Kingdom of God by changing ourselves. Imagining a religious person walking around with a 2×4 in their face and checking other people’s eyes for splinters is a funny way to make the point. (See also gnats and camels).

The second joke is also satire and ridicule, but it ridicules something slightly different–the idea that God is sitting up in heaven waiting to blast us with lightning bolts if we step one toe out of line. Jesus asks us to understand God’s feelings towards us in the same terms that we understand our feelings towards our young children–flawed and imperfect beings who nonetheless deserve love and compassion. This all goes together, though, because those who make a show of religion and focus on the sins of others generally blame their actions on a harsh and demanding god.

As harsh as it may seem to say that Jesus wielded humor as a weapon against hypocrisy, it is important to note that he targeted the people in his world who had the most religious power and who used that power to control others in the name of God. His ridicule is consistent with the Messiah that Mary foresaw in the Magnificat, who would “put down the mighty from their seats, and exal[t] them of low degree” (Luke 1:52). But rather than pull the mighty down with the force of arms, he did it with the force of humor–offered, in the true spirit of satire, as a prelude to self-correction.

And, in the process, he manifests himself to us, not only as a God who weeps, but as a God who laughs–somebody who does not approach the world and its follies with either anger or despair, but with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. If we don’t get this–if we fail to understand that Jesus was, among many other things, a very funny guy–we will miss all the jokes. And that would be a pity, since most of them are designed to teach us how to do religion better.