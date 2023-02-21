The Church, the Investment Advisor, and the SEC

By now, I assume you’ve heard that the church and Ensign Peak Advisors have settled an SEC investigation, with EPA agreeing to pay a $4 million fine and the church agreeing to pay a $1 million fine. (If you haven’t, you can see some excellent reportage on the issue here, here, and here, among other places.)
So what should practicing members make of this? I think it’s tough, and I’ll try to address that at the end of the post. But first, what exactly happened?
On Not Filing Form 13F
To understand what’s going on here, we need to start with Rule 13f. Under Rule 13f, investment managers must file a quarterly report with the SEC where (a) they “exercise investment discretion” over (b) accounts containing at least $100 million of (c) “13(f) securities.” (13(f) securities are basically stock traded on a securities exchange.)
Between 1997 (when it was formed) and 2019, Ensign Peak Advisors did not file a Form 13F.
But it’s not just that EPA didn’t file a 13F for 22 straight years. It’s that EPA, at church leaders’ behest, structured their investment to avoid the rules.
Let’s Avoid the Rules!
For most of the rest of this, I’m going to draw from the SEC’s Order. According to the SEC, the church formed Ensign Peak Advisors in 1997 and seeded it with about $7 billion, a significant portion of which were the type of publicly-traded securities that need to be reported. By the following year, EPA was aware that it needed to file a 13F. And it told the First Presidency and the Presiding Bishopric[fn] that it needed to file the disclosure. The First Presidency and/or the Presiding Bishopric worried that if it got out that the church had $7 billion in investments, it would lead to negative consequences.
How would it get out? Apparently people knew that EPA was affiliated with the church. So in 2001, EPA recommended forming a trust to own an LLC. And the LLC, which was formed in California and wasn’t obviously connected to the church, would file the 13F. Four years later, the church realized that the public might put two and two together, because the guy signing the LLC’s 13F was a church employee, listed in some kind of church directory. So in 2005, the First Presidency and the Presiding Bishopric approved a new LLC, one which would be harder for Wall Street or the media to connect to the church.
As the portfolio got bigger and bigger, the church worried that its filings would become too obvious, so the First Presidency and the Presiding Bishopric approve a plan to further splinter the reporting, ultimately approving 13 different LLCs.
And here’s the thing: if EPA had actually contributed assets to these LLCs and allowed the LLCs to make investment decisions on their own, it looks to me like there would have been no SEC investigation or fine. The problem? The LLCs didn’t actually control the investments. They and EPA signed Investment Management Agreements which formally allocated investment control to the LLCs, but, in spite of that, the SEC says, EPA exercised control over the LLCs. It looks like whenever EPA acquired new securities, it would assign those securities to one of the LLCs by the end of the relevant quarter. (It’s also worth noting that each LLC has a “business manager” whose sole role was to sign the Form 13F. And sometimes EPA submitted the 13Fs with an electronic signature before the business manager actually physically signed it.)
What to Make of This?
I’ve spent a lot of time explaining why the Sturm und Drang over the EPA’s taxes is overblown. And I stand by that. With what has been brought to light by the whistleblower and by other investigators, EPA and the church are perfectly compliant with federal tax law.
But not with securities law. It’s telling that in their release, the church stated that it “regret[s] mistakes made,” a statement that, frankly, as passive as it is, is as close to an expression of wrongdoing as I’ve heard the church make.
But here’s the thing: the church didn’t make a mistake. It’s not that it was unaware that EPA had a filing requirement—EPA informed the top church hierarchs almost immediately that it needed to file 13Fs.
But rather than comply with the law, top church leaders decided to obfuscate, to stretch the law to (or, imho, beyond) the breaking point. It’s not that mistakes were made—it’s that the church took deliberate action to do wrong.
And how should we, as active members, look at this deliberate action to do wrong? I don’t think there’s any way to justify it, and I don’t think members should be asked to justify it. After all, we believe in being honest. To receive a temple recommend, we have to affirm that we’re honest in our dealings. Seriously, honesty is such a lonely word.
And, in spite of our teachings and belief, the top church leaders chose dishonesty. They chose not only to bend the law, but to break it.
And it’s worth noting that, since 2019, Ensign Peak Advisors has filed its Forms 13F. The church and EPA acknowledged that they had acted wrongly. They fixed the problem and paid the necessary fine.
Which leads to the last line of the church’s statement: “We affirm our commitment to comply with the law, regret mistakes made, and now consider this matter closed” (emphasis added).
So here’s the thing: the church may consider the matter closed. But it’s not. This represents a real betrayal to the millions of church members who have worked hard to live up to their standards, to be honest even where it’s hard, to obey the law even where it’s inconvenient. It represents a deeply disappointing disclosure to the millions of Saints who have looked to the church as a model for how to act and how to live.
And saying “this matter [is] closed” doesn’t address that betrayal, that disappointment, that hypocrisy. To move forward, the church needs to address its error. Not to the SEC—it’s already done that—but to its membership. It needs to explain what went wrong, why it went wrong, how it will ensure it doesn’t go wrong again. Members have believed that the church represents a model for their lives for a long time. And, even in the wake of this news, the church can do that: it can model how to repent and come back from severe errors.
But simply paying a fine, then ignoring the harm, is not that model. Church members deserve better. The institutional church deserves better.
[fn] If you’re following along in the SEC Order, you’ll see that all the things I attribute to the First Presidency and the Presiding Bishopric were done by “senior leadership of the Church.” On page 2 of the Order, the SEC writes, “As referenced in this
Order, ‘senior leadership of the Church’ consists of the Church’s First Presidency and Presiding Bishopric.”
I remember reading in Henry B. Eyring’s Biography that when he was Presiding Bishop that it was discussed how to move funds without causing market swings. They believed that they owned sufficient assets that they were market movers. I don’t know if that’s true or not. But it left me with the impression that they didn’t want to be seen as a big market player. Would these 13 LLC’s have been small enough to not be considered a big market player that could move markets?
$30-40 billion in publicly traded securities absolutely could be market-moving (depending on the mix), but that’s a poor excuse for not filing accurate 13Fs, for at least two reasons. One is, the whole point is for transparency of potential market movers. That’s why it only applies to investment advisors with at least $100 million under management.
And second, an advisor doesn’t have to file until 45 days after the close of the quarter. By that time, the information is at least a little stale—presumably they’ve changed their portfolio by the time they disclose.
The fact that the church played a shell game to hide ownership of it’s portfolio is disappointing, but not surprising. And I don’t mean that in too much of a negative way. The right to privacy seems to have some distinct American individualist flair that extends to companies in many ways that other nations don’t follow. A church could be more likely viewed as an individual when it comes to protective privacy rights rather than a publicly traded company in that view. I can see the council meetings saying it’s none of anyone’s business what kind of assets the church has. That can not only affect willingness to pay tithing, but willingness to serve, right down to various communities, businesses or real estate transactions looking at the church with dollar signs their eyes. Yes, everyone knew the church had money, but when you find out your neighbor has a few billion more than expected it’s not surprising to have some resentment or demands come up. Surely that at a minimum puts the church on the defensive having to explain itself rather than focus on its mission.
Could there be a first amendment case to be made? If the church views this information as damaging, and wanted it witheld, wouldn’t government requirements to release the info be interference in free exercise of religion? Not that the church would make that argument as they would as this whole ordeal from the shell company to later agreeing to disclose seems to be done with wanting to avoid too much press.
A big first amendment case that could go all the way to the supreme court would go counter to the church not wanting to draw attention to its assets in the first place.
It’s also interesting to note the policy appears to have been signed off under Pres. Hinckley and reversed under Pres. Nelson.
Unfortunately the Church has a history of playing fast and loose with the truth. Wink, wink, they get away with it.
Okay, it’s irksome that I got lessons where “honesty” meant “not using a paperclip from work on something personal” and “spending hours to track down a one-cent discrepancy on a ledger.”
Another thing that strikes me here: I’ve always mentioned that, in contrast to some Evangelicals who seem to take pleasure in flouting laws to preach where it’s forbidden, the LDS Church tries to go in the front door. But with stuff like this and the structuring of Australian and Canadian tithing revenues to avoid taxes, it seems there’s long been a side door for cash.
Do the 13 business managers of the LLCs face any legal liabilities for their participation in what appears to be a fraudulent scheme to hide money?
sute, thanks for your comment. I don’t think, though, that there’s any religious liberty argument to be had here, and that’s for two reasons. First, being religious isn’t a get-out-of-complying-with-the-law-free card. Even if the church had a religious underpinning to its desire for financial privacy, that would have to be weighed against the government’s interest in encouraging the disclosure. And I don’t think the church wins.
But more tellingly, the church is not shy about making religious liberty arguments, or about litigating. But it seems to not have believed that there was a religious liberty argument here. And I think that’s right. After all, churches aren’t exempt from filing 990s because of some constitutional right—they’re exempt because, in 1969, they lobbied Congress. And when they lobbied, churches—including the Mormon church and the Catholic Bishops—focused on practicalities, not Constitution.
And TK, I think this is substantively different from Australia and Canada. In those cases, the church not only complied with the letter of the law, but they did the things that the laws intended (spending money on humanitarian aid and spending money on schools with Canadian students). The legislatures may not have anticipated the way the church did it, but the church acted squarely within the law; if Canada or Australia objected, they could change the laws.
Scott, I doubt they do. Whatever legal exposure they may have had (and frankly, I don’t know whether or not they would have had any), I suspect this settlemet agreement covers it.
Sam, I’m needing help to understand a basic premise here. If any securities investment goes beyond $100 million and would require a Form 13F filing with the SEC, then how is any of this LLC (shell company) method the church was using could even be sustainable? When I take EPA’s current $44 billion and divide it by the $100 million maximum (to avoid filing), I’m getting 440 necessary LLC’s to stay within the law. I’m just wondering how this would have even been scalable in the first place? What am I missing or misunderstanding?
Richard, fair question. The LLCs were filing 13Fs on whatever share of the portfolio was allocated to them. (The church just wanted to make sure the filings couldn’t be traced back to the church.) And honestly, that would have been legally fine, except that EPA kept management control at the EPA level. So the LLCs weren’t the right parties to be filing–the forms were supposed to be filed by the entity with actual control over the portfolio.
Sam, you said that they did “wrong”. But in what sense are you using the word? Was there a moral failing here?
The issue for SEC was pretty narrow, as you pointed out. It was attempting to break the fund down into smaller funds so as to attract less attention (which was perfectly legal), the only issue was maintaining investment authority over the aggregate. This seems like a pretty arcane corner of securities law. There isn’t even any allegations that doing this gave the fund an unfair advantage in practice.
(An analogous situation where a person did obtain an advantage by going through several smaller companies would be Walt Disney buying land for DisneyWorld through several shell companies. Although, in that example, I’m not sure that there is even any laws against doing that today.)
Finally, what say you to the idea that the meaning of laws isn’t fully known until they are tested? Was EPA’s reading of the statutes completely unreasonable?
“…is as close to an expression of wrongdoing as I’ve heard the church make.”
Sam, while you may right, that’s as close to being an apology as we are to Alpha Centauri.
Given that so much of the church’s institutional rhetoric in lessons and general conference encourages black-and-white thinking, this legalistic approach to parsing the law — both in its bright line meaning and its intent — is wearisome.
Organizations that capture large amounts of the world’s resources, whether they be financial or physical, eventually pass a point where they (the organizations) become systemically important (to borrow a phrase from the 2008 financial crisis). In concentrating so much wealth into so few hands, systemically important entities become like nation states, accountable to no one. And like billionaires who can’t possibly spend all their money, their assets circulate infrequently, leaving on the sideline resources that could be put to more intensive use by the people actually here on earth (as opposed to god in his heavens who asks “what is property to the Lord?”).
We believe we’re sent to earth to learn to choose. That’s all well and good when you have resources, but nigh impossible when you don’t. Put concretely: we shouldn’t rely on the whims and largesse of billionaires or wealthy churches to funnel money into ______(insert pressing public need)_____ when the resources actually exist but remain outside the public’s control. Utah waits with bated breath to hear what the church with its extensive senior water rights will do to address the dying Great Salt Lake. Really? Seems like this environmental tragedy in the making illustrates how systemically important entities rob the people of their ability to act in concert to address urgent needs.
In the years leading up to the American Revolution, colonies (e.g., New York) acted to disestablish churches. Why? Because they locked up too much wealth. Some of the shenanigans in Kirtland — including, in part, the church’s legal organization or lack thereof and the Kirtland Anti-bank Safety Society — reflected attempts to get around restrictions on church asset ownership. This later played out in Nauvoo, the ecclesiastical office of Trustee-in-Trust and the mess separating church from personal properties following Joseph’s death.
The repetitional damage from this and other recent public disclosures add weight to the question: is all this secrecy worth it?
Sam, you state: “But rather than comply with the law, top church leaders decided to obfuscate, to stretch the law to (or, imho, beyond) the breaking point. It’s not that mistakes were made—it’s that the church took deliberate action to do wrong.” However, you chose not to include the portion of the Church’s statement that it relied on legal advice in making its decision regarding how to comply with SEC reporting requirements. As a lawyer, you know that neither the fact that the SEC alleged that the Church’s actions were non-compliant, nor the Church’s offer to settle the allegation by paying a fine is equal to a legal determination that the actions did, in fact, violate applicable laws. When evaluating their legal obligations, organizations frequently rely on legal advice from their attorneys. If a government agency challenges the organization’s action, it is not at all unusual for the organization to settle with the agency rather than to become involved in expensive and time-consuming administrative or legal proceedings.
Sam, couple of quick questions for people who don’t have your knowledge of regulatory and tax law.
1. 13Fs only apply to US stocks, right? Meaning the SEC is not concerned about other asset classes (like international equity, real estate, natural resources, hedge funds, PE, etc.)
2. Are 13Fs just for individual stocks? So if the Church moved 100% of it’s US equity exposure to an S&P500 fund, would they still need to report?
3. My understanding was that EPA doesn’t pay taxes because it’s a non profit (assumed this was also true for university endowments). Is that largely correct? (Wondering if they worry about capital gains if an investment does really well and they want to sell)
Thanks!
@Richard, if I understand right, the purpose of the LLCs was not to avoid filing Form 13F, and, in fact, a Form 13F was filed for each LLC. The goal was to file the forms under LLC names that couldn’t be traced back to the Church. And they would have gotten away with it too if it wasn’t for those meddling kids who made the connection through the LLCs’ domain name registrations.
MM, good questions. 13Fs apply mostly to publicly-traded stocks (I don’t know enough to know if it’s limited to securities traded on a US exchange or not and don’t have time right now to do that research (or Google search)). So it’s very possible that EPA has assets under management that wouldn’t show up on a 13F. To your second question, I don’t know. I’m sure there’s an answer but it’s outside of my area of expertise.
As for your third, yes. EPA is a tax-exempt entity so it wouldn’t pay taxes on capital gains.
Despite all this, I’m guessing the church auditor’s report that gets read during General Conference in April will still be the exact same boilerplate that has been read verbatim year after year.
I appreciate the explanation. I’m disappointed in the church leadership’s action. I honestly believe that within church leadership there’s a bunch of conservative nutcakes that kind of behave like mainstream conservative nutters. It is to say the least, disappointing.
I think the church needs to apologize. I think there needs to be some disclosures on what actions will be taken. And obviously, some discussion about the intentions for the funds. I personally do not have a huge problem with the existence of such a fund, but I think it’s fundamentally better for the membership to have some idea of what the leadership thinks should be done with it. The church is very paranoid of scrutiny because of its history and I understand that, but it needs to ignore that and look at the bigger picture a bit more often than it does. SLC is a fishbowl in that regard at times.
Responding to questions about the church’s moral culpability in this situation.
SEC rules are complicated and arcane. However, from a moral perspective, it clarifies things a lot if we keep in mind the basic reason for these rules. The government regulates the stock market because the stock market works only when everyone has fair access to information about it. The SEC’s disclosure requirements are there to prevent people from hiding important information.
Huge investors have the power to move the market by their investment decisions. This is the kind of information that other investors need to know when they make their own investment decisions. When you decide to buy or sell stock, you want to evaluate what is causing that stock’s price to go up or down. Is it because of the way the company is being managed? Or might it be for some other reason—like the decisions of an investor that has tens of billions of dollars’ worth of stock under management?
Church leaders understood that this is the reason Form 13F is required. They are culpable because they were trying to hide the information that this SEC regulation is designed to make known to other investors. The church’s reason for hiding that information is irrelevant. The fact that lawyers gave bad advice is irrelevant. Moral culpability stems from their willingness to undermine the purpose of the securities laws.
This is a win for the Church. The fine is trivial (and most of it is borne by EPA). Whatever benefit they feel was derived by these actions surely surpasses the fine they have to pay. Also, since he changed the practice in 2019, it seems like yet another opportunity for President Nelson to throw previous leaders under the bus. I don’t agree with either of those, personally, but the view from SLC may be less worrisome.
And I don’t think they’re too worried about the public fallout from this, either. They consider “this matter closed”. The furor will die down, and they certainly won’t bring it up again. It will surface from time to time in our remote corner of the internet, but that will be it. Although, if you were a Church leader preparing a talk on honesty to give at some conference around 5 weeks from now, you may be told to hold off for a few months.
As a lawyer, I do not accept the “blame the lawyers” excuse; legal advice is usually provided to guide a client’s policy objectives (in this case, secrecy), and I expect would have been given with a full presentation of the risks and possible ramifications of this conduct. It makes me angry that the General Authorities who condoned these actions have brought the name of the Church that I love into disrepute. In other organizations, accountability for similar conduct is often demonstrated by the resignation of the (surviving) responsible parties, but given that these decisions were approved at the highest levels, I have no illusions that that will occur. I don’t think that our leaders understand how much these poor decisions hurt members who are already struggling to stay in the Church.
Mike, unsurprisingly, I mostly agree. I said it on Twitter, but I can envision the legal advice coming in at least a couple ways. One is what you lay out: the attorneys are told the client’s request and say, “You could created these LLCs, but there’s only a 25% chance that a court would find that complied with the law.” That’s good lawyering, and the attorney wouldn’t bear moral (or, for that matter, legal) culpability.
Otoh, maybe the church said, “We want financial privacy,” and the attorney said, “I’ve got you!” and designed this LLC plan. That doesn’t relieve the church of culpability, but it does implicate bad lawyering.
And we just don’t know which model the attorneys took. But either way, church leaders knew what they wanted, and that was to avoid mandated disclosure.
Sam,
“church leaders knew what they wanted, and that was to avoid mandated disclosure.”
And apparently all they would have had to do differently in order to gain this desire without falling out of compliance would have been to devolve investment authority to the LLCs, right?
Was anyone harmed here, Sam?
Mike, I think so. It still may have looked bad, but as far as I can see, it would have complied with the letter, and probably the spirit, of the law.
MoPo, does it matter? I mean yes, I think people were hurt, but I also don’t see how that affects the fact that EPA, under church direction, violated the law.
Sam, setting aside the question of whether there was a violation of reporting requirements, who was harmed by EPA’s actions and how?
MoPo out here missing every Sunday school lesson on integrity. Was anyone harmed ? Yes. They harmed themselves, and now they harmed the good name and reputation of the Church in the eyes of its members.
This might be a little off topic, but I was thinking yesterday about what the church should/could do now. I have every faith that the church is complying with the standard that it set for itself by putting aside %10 of the tithing it receives as kind of a tithing on tithing thing. This likely started as a rainy day fund. Back when it was set up, they probably couldn’t imagine the church being in the financial position that it is now. The original rule makers probably never clarified what to do should no rainy day actually occur. So I think it’s time that current church leadership set an expiry on rainy day funds. Declare that no rainy day should exceed 70 years. And with that, take the assets set aside 70 years ago and donate those to some other worthy cause. Then should a rainy day actually happen, stop letting rainy day funds expire.
Or maybe give it a religious twist and make it something more like Jubilee and expire the funds at 50 years instead of 70 years.
Of course that could create a problem where people become dependent upon expired funds which then go away when the church utilizes the funds for rainy day expenditures. Probably still worth it though.
For all of you who are engaging in the familiar garment rending “The Church lied! They are hypocrites! They lack integrity!” overly emotional response to this nothing burger, I suggest you read this Q&A by Public Square where after consulting with securities lawyers they determined that this thing often happens and is the equivalent of you or me getting a traffic ticket.
https://publicsquaremag.org/faith/church-state/ensign-peak-clarifying-the-sec-announcement/
As one who has gotten more than one ticket in my life, is that unfortunate? Yes. Did I make a mistake? Yes. Am I now an immoral person who lacks integrity? To ask that question answers it.
Any excuse to attack the Church, no matter how trivial.
Mike — the idea that this would be a nonissue if the LLCs had managed their own portfolios is one of the things I keep coming back to, too. Are we really so averse to sharing power — even downstream within our own institution? Even when it would be the most ethical (and legal) thing to do? Even when it would involve absolutely no priesthood authority or doctrinal leadership whatsoever? Even when it would be the very, very easiest thing to do? If the church didn’t want everyone to see that they held a lot of money at the top, and went to all the trouble of making it look like the money was not held at the top, couldn’t they have just…not actually held it at the top?
Nate,
If you insisted on speeding all the time for nineteen years while simultaneously publicly insisting that you were abiding by traffic laws in a large conference every year, I feel like it would be appropriate to question your integrity. Also, although this isn’t relevant to the post, please don’t continue to link to those homophobic ne’er-do-wells who almost never argue in good faith.
Nate, “For all of you who are engaging in the familiar garment rending “The Church lied! They are hypocrites! They lack integrity!” overly emotional response to this nothing burger.” Condescend and use hyperbole much?
I saw a suggestion that President Nelson changed the reporting practice to comply with the law. Unless I have the timeline incorrect, the practice was only changed after a whistleblower told the world how much money the Church had in the fund. The change was not made to comply with basic rules of honesty that I was taught, in my opinion.
Since I have a feeling many of you will not read the counter narrative especially if you think they are “homophobic ne’er-do-wells who almost never argue in good faith” (no evidence provided, even if thats true, how are they wrong on this subject?) I will highlight the most important points of the Public Square link, feel free to engage with these
Were the “shell companies” the EPA used illegal?
There’s no allegation that they were. These companies are the subsidiary LLCs that EPA used to reorganize in 2000. Most shell companies are used for legitimate purposes, particularly in the financial sector. They can be used to legitimately maintain the privacy of investors or better organize financial assets. The SEC’s claim is not that EPA’s organizational scheme was fraudulent, but that using that organization, EPA should have reported differently than they did.
Is getting fined by the SEC a big problem for an investment fund or relatively common?
Obviously, a fund never wants to be fined. But fines like this are common. About 5% of investment funds are fined by the SEC each year. Experts compare it to a traffic ticket.
These kinds of investigations are also especially common when multiple entities are involved, such as in the case of the EPA.
If these kinds of fines are so common, why has there been so much media coverage?
We can only speculate why individual newsrooms have decided to report on the story, but as media professionals, we see that this story has several elements that would be attractive to journalists that have nothing to do with the severity or unusualness of the matter.
The Church of Jesus Christ is still a curiosity for many Americans, and as a result, articles that can refer to the Church in their headlines generate more traffic. And because of the Church’s position on moral issues, it can be used as a lightning rod in culture war debates, which can motivate both journalists and their readers. Moreover, EPA is considered a large fund and manages a large sum of money. All these reasons taken together could generate sufficient newsworthiness.
What changes have Ensign Peak Advisors made to avoid these issues in the future?
This was a narrow issue. And the narrow issue has been fixed for more than three years now. While it is unfortunate that there was ever a misunderstanding about disclosure requirements based on the advice of counsel, it’s also probably unavoidable that in its more than 25-year history EPA would make some mistake on its disclosure requirements. Once again, its overall record on compliance is impeccable.
What do this investigation and penalty say about the Church’s priorities and values?
Not much. The Church invests in its fund to fulfill its mission, which in addition to its religious mission, includes humanitarian aid that totaled nearly a billion dollars last year.
While it’s appropriate that the Church expressed regrets for mistakes made, these kinds of fines are commonplace even among organizations doing their best to be in compliance because of the extraordinarily complicated nature of the regulations.
***Thats just a small portion of the link. I’ve noticed reading the progressive critics of the Church that if even the tiniest innocent mistakes are made by Church leaders (who never claim to be perfect or that the church is perfectly run) that tiny molehill will be stretched and tortured into Mount Everest any way possible.
Any excuse to attack the Church, no matter how trivial.
https://publicsquaremag.org/faith/church-state/ensign-peak-clarifying-the-sec-announcement/
Nate, I read the the article you linked to. It doesn’t really change anything in the OP here. Care to actually respond to anything in the OP? Or are you just here to attack ‘progressive’ critics of the Church? Sheesh.
Was the “legal counsel” the Kirton McConkie law firm? How much has the legal counsel been paid by the Church over the years? Do tithe-paying members have a right to know the answers to these and similar questions?
“the equivalent of you or me getting a traffic ticket.”
Queue talk by Elder Komatsu, demonstrating what integrity looks like, by choosing not to turn left at a red light early in the morning, even when no one would know….because he would know…..and the Lord would know……so there’s that I guess.
In this instance, the Church chose to turn left at a red light. And now we all know.
“In this instance, the Church chose to turn left at a red light. And now we all know.”
I think that it is closer to turning right at a red light without knowing if that is legal in that state that you are currently in.
Well that’s your opinion Brian that it dosent change anything, but it changes quite a bit for me. Sam, with all due respect to him, alleged that the Church leaders engaged in a “real betrayal” to the members and that they were not living up to the commandment and temple recommend question to be honest in their dealings with their fellow man. After reading both his OP and the Public Square Q&A I feel that is an extremely uncharitable accusation to make, especially over an issue that is quite common among large fund managers who are trying to navigate extremely complex securities law. Again the Q&A mentions how EPA had an impeccable record before this so this seems to me to be overblown. Can we please have a bit more charity to the leaders of the Church?
Nate, great, so you just think that the PS thing is the end all, who cares what this OP says, no need to address it or any of the relevant comments here. Nice. Very convincing.
I think you and Mike Sanders and everyone else with the traffic light comments are missing is that the Church was deliberately obfuscating their holdings, to keep both the SEC and members in the dark. For nearly two decades.
Sure it’s like a traffic violation, if by that you mean repeated, conscious violations by someone doing so for nearly two decades in an attempt to deliberately deceive those following them and contributing to them. But hey, traffic violation.
Nate, this particular form and the underlying regulations requiring disclosure can be readily understood with a second year associate level understanding of the ‘34 Act. If there were even a colorable defense here, the church would have made it. No attorney except a criminal attorney (ie, Saul Goodman) is going to recommend to its clients that they set up fake voicemail or require employees to sign only the signature pages of the disclosure documents. Read the Order the church agreed to be filed. This is not a foot fault.
In response to Nate, I did read the post at the link you provided. It reads like church PR and it excuses the church’s SEC violation by repeatedly claiming that church leaders were just listening to their lawyers who it is implied were at fault, that SEC rules are complicated, and that big companies violate those pesky SEC rules all the time, so this is a big nothingburger as you vehemently proclaim.
I found Sam’s blog post and some of the comments to be much more enlightening and persuasive. Just because you obviously think leaders of the church never make mistakes does not make it so. In this case, blaming it on the lawyers is lame because as noted in a previous comment, lawyers give counsel to further their client’s goals. And claiming that every multibillion dollar company runs afoul of the SEC eventually so it’s no big deal smacks of a lack of integrity as other commenters have noted.
After reading Sam’s post and the nothing burger you linked to, my conclusion is that the church leaders unwisely chose to privilege financial secrecy over integrity and playing by the rules. That was a mistake, as they themselves have admitted. What that means to each individual member will vary, from a further erosion of trust to a shoulder shrug, to uncritical defense of the institution as you displayed. But I believe it is important for members to know about these instances so they can decide for themselves, and I am grateful to Sam for bringing this to our attention and offering some explanation.
Responses to Nate’s comment write themselves. For example:
“It isn’t surprising that the the church doesn’t fall in the top 95% of corporations that did NOT get fined.”
But actually, I put that in scare quotes because I don’t want to attack the church. Or at least not too much. It is true that LOTS of corporations get fined. I think the OP takes a nice measured approach to the topic.
One place I disagree with Nate’s quotes from the link is what this says about the corporations values. It’s obvious what it says. It says that the organization values its secrecy and central control both enough to draw it into pushing the limits of legal behavior. Enough to make 13 shell companies and have managers illegally sign forms. And they did it obviously because they thought it was worth it.
And if that is attacking the church to say that, well so be it. I mean, we’re just stating the obvious here, so maybe the church membership is A-okay with a little pushing the legal envelope.
Nate, I don’t see any evidence, other than a bare assertion, that the Q&A was done with securities attorneys; at the very least, it would be helpful to know who the consulted with and how much the editors understood. FWIW, they get a reasonable amount of tax stuff wrong. It’s nitpicky stuff, but it undercuts their explainer imho.
Sure, 13F enforcement actions happen. Rarely at this scale, though, and no reputable attorney or investment advisor would think that an SEC fine was just the cost of doing business. The attorneys I know try to help their clients comply with the law while accomplishing their business goals.
And while I’m sure you believe that you’re helping the church, this assertion that the church didn’t do anything wrong—in the face not only of evidence, but of its own admission—does nothing to burnish its reputation, image, or moral authority.
It is hard not to remember what the head of Ensign Peak said may have been the reason the church worked so hard at this anonymity. From the Wall Street Journal article in 2020, quoting Roger Clark, the head of Ensign Peak,
“Mr. Clarke said he believed church leaders were concerned that public knowledge of the fund’s wealth might discourage tithing. ‘Paying tithing is more of a sense of commitment than it is the church needing the money,’ Mr. Clarke said. ‘So they never wanted to be in a position where people felt like, you know, they shouldn’t make a contribution.’”
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-mormon-church-amassed-100-billion-it-was-the-best-kept-secret-in-the-investment-world-11581138011
Nate – let me share the perspective of a TBM, raised in Utah, tithe-paying, TR-holding RM attorney (me; someone who you might stereotype as one who would defend the institution’s actions under any circumstances) – the whole “advice of counsel” excuse is garbage. Even the church audit department raised concerns.
Bottom line: I’m not pleased when the church makes changes as a result of information made public by people who oppose the church. It shouldn’t take the efforts of our enemies for us to do the right thing.
“C. Ensign Peak shall, within 10 days of the entry of this Order, pay a civil money penalty in the amount of $4,000,000 to the Securities and Exchange Commission for transfer to the general fund of the United States Treasury, subject to Exchange Act Section 21F(g)(3). If timely payment is not made, additional interest shall accrue pursuant to 31 U.S.C. §3717.
D. The Church shall, within 10 days of the entry of this Order, pay a civil money penalty in the amount of $1,000,000 to the Securities and Exchange Commission for transfer to the general fund of the United States Treasury, subject to Exchange Act Section 21F(g)(3). If timely payment is not made, additional interest shall accrue pursuant to 31 U.S.C. §3717.”
Does it matter that they ordered EPA to pay $4,000,000 and the Church $1,000,000? Is that a distinction without a difference?
Ah, the irony.
“Let’s hide our money so church members don’t find out how much we have. …. D’oh! Trying to hide our money let members know how much money we have. We certainly didn’t seerer that coming!”
Whenever someone does something like this, one has to ask, what else are you doing that hasn’t been found out yet?
This is a major betrayal of trust. One does not regain trust by simply saying “We consider the matter closed.”
“Our friends are either blind to our faults or not faithful enough to tell us of them.”
—Samuel Adams (the patriot, not the beer).
Thanks, it’s a series of tubes.
bike_maker, I’m not sure why that was the end result. It was negotiated between the SEC, the church, and EPA. That said, I assume EPA shouldered the larger portion of the fine because it was EPA’s responsibility to file the 13Fs, not the churches. Honestly, until the Order came out, I was skeptical that the investigation had anything to do with the church. But the church actively encouraged and participated in the fracturing behavior, so in retrospect I get why the church got hit with fines, too, though it also makes sense to me that the church’s share would be smaller.
The Church didn’t do anything worse than a shady hedge fund would do. If you are trying to defend the Church based on bad legal advice or difficult to understand disclosure obligations (obligations mom and pop RIAs regularly comply with) you should really ask whether you genuinely care about integrity or not. They didn’t make a mistake. They intended to deceive and did.
I’m a securities lawyer, though haven’t ever dealt with Forms 13F specifically. A few points on this:
1) As I see it, it’s difficult to know what culpability Church leaders have in this situation. As others have said, and I second, the securities laws are quite complex. If Church leaders desired to maintain privacy while also giving the disclosure that is required under law, they may have thought that they accomplished both goals by setting up the LLCs. As I understand it, those LLCs reported all the holdings that were required to be reported, but did so in a way that didn’t tie them to the Church. It’s not an illegitimate goal to maintain privacy of financial information. It is possible that they intended to comply and thought that they were complying. It’s also possible that they knew they were in a gray area or pushing over the line and yet decided to take the risk. I don’t believe enough information is available publicly to fully evaluate this question.
2) What most people do not appreciate is that the securities laws and rules are a very complex web of statute, regulation, practice, and enforcement where interpretation in many instances is unclear or highly ambiguous. Even those who intend to comply fully with the securities laws and regulations can find themselves in trouble without meaning to.
In addition, and I can’t emphasize this enough, the SEC’s enforcement arm is likely to take the most aggressive reading of any particular statute or regulation while others may take a significantly different view. Over the years, the SEC has been defeated in a number of enforcement actions when its interpretations have been challenged in court. The SEC’s interpretations of statutes and regulations are not law.
However, a party under investigation may choose to settle, even believing that they have the better argument, because the consequences of fighting the SEC can be catastrophic, both in terms of time and money lost, impact to reputation (even if you win), and the fact that litigation can be a huge gamble with devastating penalties if you end up with the wrong judge or jury. I’m not saying that is the case here – I don’t know – but without having more information, I am saying it is plausible.
I’m a securities lawyer and I think defendants in securities law trials are at an even worse disadvantage in securities law cases than they would be in other cases. The securities statutes and regulations in many cases are vague and difficult even for securities lawyers to parse and fully appreciate and understand, let alone someone who doesn’t have expertise in the subject. A defendant in a securities law matter would have very justifiable concerns that the defendant would not receive a fair trial.
3) If full public disclosure of the Church’s securities holdings was made (and I understand that such disclosure was made), it is difficult for me to see any “victims” in this situation. Would love to hear Sam or others articulate in more detail who the victims were in this situation rather than some vague “people were harmed” standard. I’d wager that the average investor doesn’t look at Forms 13F. For institutional investors, the large data services would have picked up on the individual 13F filings that the church made and would note that X% of Apple was held by institutional investors and provide a breakdown of who held it. Yes, they wouldn’t have known that the Church held the stock, but is that material to their decision to invest in Apple or some other company? Doubt it.
4) Yes, of course, it’s really unfortunate to see the Church get dragged through this. I certainly think it’s regrettable and wish they had chosen a different path to comply with the 13F rules. But as some grand lesson on hypocrisy and moral culpability, I’m not really buying it.
For clarity’s sake, the last comment by ‘Brian’ is a different ‘Brian’ than me, Brian, the usual commenter here.
I’ll just call it a traffic violation. We’ll see if it continues for 19 years.
I think that, for a lot of people, the problem is the disconnect between things said over the pulpit and in other public situations and the specific actions of EPA and the Church leadership with regard to the investment fund. Whether in talks in General Conference about being absolutely honest and upright or the granular transparency required in financial transactions at the local level (tithing, reimbursements) and by BYU faculty with regard to their research/conference travel, this strikes me as a “do as I say, not as I do” moment.
This is not about attacking the Church. It is about holding the Church leadership accountable and to the same standard it expects from its members.
It’s very disingenuous for people to come on here claiming expertise in securities law whining about securities laws are complex and who really knows what the SEC wants anyway. There is a process to request confidential treatment that the church either refused to follow or was denied.
Instead, the church required employees to sign only the signature pages of basic disclosure documents that had already filed.
The church set up fake voicemails and established local offices across the country using employees with generic names to avoid detection. So stop with the oh my gosh this is just too hard. You’re embarrassing yourselves.
Thanks, Securities Lawyer. Bang on. I’m the CCO for my little RIA (yes, above the disclosure threshold) and the arguments that this is esoteric or difficult to understand regulation from the SEC is hilarious and sad.