The Church, the Investment Advisor, and the SEC

By now, I assume you’ve heard that the church and Ensign Peak Advisors have settled an SEC investigation, with EPA agreeing to pay a $4 million fine and the church agreeing to pay a $1 million fine. (If you haven’t, you can see some excellent reportage on the issue here, here, and here, among other places.)

So what should practicing members make of this? I think it’s tough, and I’ll try to address that at the end of the post. But first, what exactly happened?

On Not Filing Form 13F

To understand what’s going on here, we need to start with Rule 13f. Under Rule 13f, investment managers must file a quarterly report with the SEC where (a) they “exercise investment discretion” over (b) accounts containing at least $100 million of (c) “13(f) securities.” (13(f) securities are basically stock traded on a securities exchange.)

Between 1997 (when it was formed) and 2019, Ensign Peak Advisors did not file a Form 13F.

But it’s not just that EPA didn’t file a 13F for 22 straight years. It’s that EPA, at church leaders’ behest, structured their investment to avoid the rules.

Let’s Avoid the Rules!

For most of the rest of this, I’m going to draw from the SEC’s Order. According to the SEC, the church formed Ensign Peak Advisors in 1997 and seeded it with about $7 billion, a significant portion of which were the type of publicly-traded securities that need to be reported. By the following year, EPA was aware that it needed to file a 13F. And it told the First Presidency and the Presiding Bishopric[fn] that it needed to file the disclosure. The First Presidency and/or the Presiding Bishopric worried that if it got out that the church had $7 billion in investments, it would lead to negative consequences.

How would it get out? Apparently people knew that EPA was affiliated with the church. So in 2001, EPA recommended forming a trust to own an LLC. And the LLC, which was formed in California and wasn’t obviously connected to the church, would file the 13F. Four years later, the church realized that the public might put two and two together, because the guy signing the LLC’s 13F was a church employee, listed in some kind of church directory. So in 2005, the First Presidency and the Presiding Bishopric approved a new LLC, one which would be harder for Wall Street or the media to connect to the church.

As the portfolio got bigger and bigger, the church worried that its filings would become too obvious, so the First Presidency and the Presiding Bishopric approve a plan to further splinter the reporting, ultimately approving 13 different LLCs.

And here’s the thing: if EPA had actually contributed assets to these LLCs and allowed the LLCs to make investment decisions on their own, it looks to me like there would have been no SEC investigation or fine. The problem? The LLCs didn’t actually control the investments. They and EPA signed Investment Management Agreements which formally allocated investment control to the LLCs, but, in spite of that, the SEC says, EPA exercised control over the LLCs. It looks like whenever EPA acquired new securities, it would assign those securities to one of the LLCs by the end of the relevant quarter. (It’s also worth noting that each LLC has a “business manager” whose sole role was to sign the Form 13F. And sometimes EPA submitted the 13Fs with an electronic signature before the business manager actually physically signed it.)

What to Make of This?

I’ve spent a lot of time explaining why the Sturm und Drang over the EPA’s taxes is overblown. And I stand by that. With what has been brought to light by the whistleblower and by other investigators, EPA and the church are perfectly compliant with federal tax law.

But not with securities law. It’s telling that in their release, the church stated that it “regret[s] mistakes made,” a statement that, frankly, as passive as it is, is as close to an expression of wrongdoing as I’ve heard the church make.

But here’s the thing: the church didn’t make a mistake. It’s not that it was unaware that EPA had a filing requirement—EPA informed the top church hierarchs almost immediately that it needed to file 13Fs.

But rather than comply with the law, top church leaders decided to obfuscate, to stretch the law to (or, imho, beyond) the breaking point. It’s not that mistakes were made—it’s that the church took deliberate action to do wrong.

And how should we, as active members, look at this deliberate action to do wrong? I don’t think there’s any way to justify it, and I don’t think members should be asked to justify it. After all, we believe in being honest. To receive a temple recommend, we have to affirm that we’re honest in our dealings. Seriously, honesty is such a lonely word.

And, in spite of our teachings and belief, the top church leaders chose dishonesty. They chose not only to bend the law, but to break it.

And it’s worth noting that, since 2019, Ensign Peak Advisors has filed its Forms 13F. The church and EPA acknowledged that they had acted wrongly. They fixed the problem and paid the necessary fine.

Which leads to the last line of the church’s statement: “We affirm our commitment to comply with the law, regret mistakes made, and now consider this matter closed” (emphasis added).

So here’s the thing: the church may consider the matter closed. But it’s not. This represents a real betrayal to the millions of church members who have worked hard to live up to their standards, to be honest even where it’s hard, to obey the law even where it’s inconvenient. It represents a deeply disappointing disclosure to the millions of Saints who have looked to the church as a model for how to act and how to live.

And saying “this matter [is] closed” doesn’t address that betrayal, that disappointment, that hypocrisy. To move forward, the church needs to address its error. Not to the SEC—it’s already done that—but to its membership. It needs to explain what went wrong, why it went wrong, how it will ensure it doesn’t go wrong again. Members have believed that the church represents a model for their lives for a long time. And, even in the wake of this news, the church can do that: it can model how to repent and come back from severe errors.

But simply paying a fine, then ignoring the harm, is not that model. Church members deserve better. The institutional church deserves better.

[fn] If you’re following along in the SEC Order, you’ll see that all the things I attribute to the First Presidency and the Presiding Bishopric were done by “senior leadership of the Church.” On page 2 of the Order, the SEC writes, “As referenced in this

Order, ‘senior leadership of the Church’ consists of the Church’s First Presidency and Presiding Bishopric.”

Photo by AbsolutVision on Unsplash