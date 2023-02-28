Worthiness Interviews and Moral Authority

by

In our church, we don’t do confession. Nor do we offer absolution. The church has made the decision to not be an arbiter of your stance before god. However, we do have worthiness interviews.

Worthiness interviews are not an attempt to determine your worthiness per se. A priesthood leader goes through an interview with you attempting to determine where you are in repentance. None of us are worthy; we are all idiots. But if we are at least trying to (do better/keep the commandments and covenants/repent/be less idiotic) then grace is extended and, generally, the priesthood leader sends you on your way, offering support on your spiritual journey. Or, at least, that is the theory.

Of course, sometimes, the priesthood leader extends discipline. They may request that you refrain from taking the sacrament for a period. They may take away your temple recommend. This isn’t meant as penance (because, again, we don’t believe that God requires that), but sometimes, it is thought, a period of time away from these holy experiences can help someone become sufficiently repentant to make some changes. I don’t believe that this usually works at all, but that isn’t the point of this post.

The point of this post is that for someone to do that, to take away access to priesthood ordinances, they must have some sort of authority from God. That is, of course, why we bother with the priesthood at all. Nobody can prevent prayer and private communion (and nobody should), but we believe that someone who is authorized to provide access to proper ordinances can also restrict it. This is why we talk about priesthood keys and their importance (even if we have only the vaguest notion of what any of that is supposed to mean).

However, holding the keys is insufficient justification for granting or restricting access to ordinances. We believe that these men, who judge your repentance, are themselves worthy. Not perfect, not always right, but worthy to be inspired by the spirit of discernment. In theory, if you think you are repentant, and they disagree, this is because they have the spirit of discernment and can see something about your heart and not just because they think you are a lying liar who lies.

So the reason we submit ourselves to the sometimes humiliating process of worthiness interviews is because we believe that the priesthood leader is, like us, attempting to (do better/keep the commandments and covenants/repent/be less idiotic) and that, therefore, the spirit of discernment can dwell with them and whisper to them about the things we don’t even know about ourselves. If the opposite is true, we believe, amen to the priesthood of that man.

This credulity is a kind of grace that we extend to our leaders, a faith that, if we listen to them, they will guide us in righteousness. Which is why the current financial scandal (and the sex-abuse hotline scandal from last year) is so devastating. In both cases, church leadership, apparently at the highest level, has valued maintaining an appearance of worthiness over actually being worthy. When I do that, I need to repent. Depending on the circumstances, I might have access to ordinances taken away.

So what do we do if the priesthood leadership of the church, the men actually holding the keys, appear to be unworthy, not because of any particular sin that they’ve committed, but because, even when it is being shouted from the tweettops, they are not humbling themselves in repentance? I honestly don’t know. But I do know that the keys (whatever that means) that authorize folks to conduct worthiness interviews are supposed to originate in those same councils that attempted to deceive church members (for more than 20 years; in, at least, two seperate arenas). And, while my local leaders seem like nice enough fellows, who appear repentant, without those keys, they cannot use the spirit of discernment to judge my repentance. So, maybe, for the time being, I’ll just be less inclined to participate in worthiness interviews.