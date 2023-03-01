Introducing Beehive Girl by Mikayla Orton Thatcher

by

You may know that the LDS Young Woman’s program was way cooler in the early 20th century than it has been during the lifetime of anyone alive today. But you probably didn’t know how cool it was. Mikayla Thatcher is here with Beehive Girl to tell you that it was amazing beyond your wildest dreams.

They actually kept bees. And fixed cars, and climbed mountains, and made dresses, and wrote hymns. It was all part of the “Beehive Girl” program that the Church launched in 1915. Originally designed as a local alternative to the Girl Scouts and the Camp Fire Girls—both founded in 1912—and as a companion to the Boy Scout program, which the Church formally adopted as their Young Men’s program in 2013.

Unlike the Boy Scouts program, however, the Beehive Girl program was designed from the start to meet the unique needs of the Young Ladies’ Mutual Improvement Association–a population that, in 1915, was largely rural and concentrated mainly in Utah and the American Intermountain West.



This gave rise to a weird and wonderful set of activities that clustered around seven main fields: Religion, Home, Health, Domestic Arts, Outdoors, Business, and Public Service. Each field had multiple cells, each consisting of a specific activity or accomplishment. The Beehive Girl Manual listed 25 foundational (required) cells and 754 structural (elective) cells distributed across the seven fields. Girls progressed through the ranks by accomplishing tasks and completing cells.

In 2015, Mikayla came across an article in the New Era discussing the history of the Young Woman’s current Personal Progress program. She learned about the Beehive Girls and, in all of the right and proper ways, became obsessed. Though she was a new mother and a graduate student in the last stages of her Ph.D. dissertation, she decided that she would go through the entire program and become a Beehive Girl. The tasks that she undertakes include:

Make a piece of furniture.

Climb a mountain, attaining a point of at least 2000 feet above the starting point, and return.

Care successfully for a hive of bees for one season; know their habits.

Give a brief account of the life and labors of Elmina S. Taylor and Martha H. Tingey, presidents of the YLMIA.

Make a water-color, charcoal, pen and ink, or oil sketch from nature.

Can and preserve three different kinds of fruit, at least two quarts of each.

Make a dress.

Take care of milk and make two pounds of butter a week for two months.

Pluck, dress, and cook a fowl.

AND A WHOLE BUNCH MORE

Beehive Girl is a special kind of memoir. It is the history of a quest to understand the history of one’s ancestors and one’s faith tradition. As readers, we get to go along for the ride. And what a fascinating ride it is.

Here are two free chapters (because we couldn’t choose). In the first chapter, Mikayla explores the history of the YLMIA, including the origins of the Beehive Girl program itself. In the second chapter, she keeps bees.