Go and learn what this means, “I desire mercy, not sacrifice”

In the ninth chapter of Matthew, Jesus seems to have gotten really fed up with people asking him why he eats with publicans and sinners. Here’s how we can tell. After he gives his standard answer to the question, he gives the guys who asked it a reading assignment:

And it came to pass, as Jesus sat at meat in the house, behold, many publicans and sinners came and sat down with him and his disciples. And when the Pharisees saw it, they said unto his disciples, Why eateth your Master with publicans and sinners? But when Jesus heard that, he said unto them, They that be whole need not a physician, but they that are sick. But go ye and learn what that meaneth, I will have mercy, and not sacrifice: for I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance. (Matt 9:10-13, KJV)

The passage that Jesus tells the Pharisees to look up occurs in Hosea 6:6: “For I desired mercy, and not sacrifice; and the knowledge of God more than burnt offerings.” But he doesn’t just tell them to read it. He tells them to understand it. He gives this, rather, as an answer to the question, “why do you hang around sinners?” To interpret the passage correctly, we must try to understand how Jesus’s answer answers this question.

The quotation from Hosea here is particularly poignant when talking about sinners, especially when the sinning involves sex, as it frequently did when Jesus was criticized for associating with prostitutes and other known naughty people. Hosea was commanded by God to marry a prostitute at the beginning of his ministry, and his wife, Gomer, served as a symbol of Israel’s unfaithfulness. As a prophet, Hosea criticizes his people harshly, not for forgetting to sacrifice to God, but for thinking that performing sacrifices made them good people when they lacked any concern or compassion for the less fortunate members of their own society. Even in the 8th century BCE, God was more interested in human kindness than in dead livestock.

We can learn some important things by looking at the original languages. The Hebrew word that the KJV translates as “mercy” in Hoseah 6:6 (חֶ֥סֶד) might also be translated as “kindness,” “lovingkindness,” “goodness,” or “compassion.” It occurs frequently in the Hebrew Bible to refer to both God’s compassion for human beings and people’s kind treatment of each other. The Greek term that Matthew uses (ἐλεός) has a similar range of meanings. It is, for example, the same word that Luke uses to describe the way that the Good Samaritan treats the injured traveler. (Luke 10:37)

But what does Jesus mean by “sacrifice” in this passage Appeals to original languages don’t help much here, since both Hosea and Matthew are clearly talking about the religious ritual in which animals are killed in the name of God. But Jesus has to be speaking metaphorically. Nothing in this passage has anything to do with animal sacrifices. They are not in the temple, not performing ordinances, and not killing animals.

But they are following their religious law as they understand it by refusing to eat with those guilty of what they consider serious sins. Like most people in most times, they had divided their world into “good people” and “bad people,” and they thought they were being religious by refusing to associate with the “bad people.” This religious principle, they felt, was more important than the principles of compassion and unconditional love.



While Jesus is having these conversations with the Pharisees and with his own disciples in Matthew’s narrative, something happens that makes his point better than words ever could. He is approached by a woman “with an issue of blood”:

And, behold, a woman, which was diseased with an issue of blood twelve years, came behind him, and touched the hem of his garment: For she said within herself, If I may but touch his garment, I shall be whole. But Jesus turned him about, and when he saw her, he said, Daughter, be of good comfort; thy faith hath made thee whole. And the woman was made whole from that hour. (Matthew 9:20-22, also Mark 5:25-34and Luke 8:43-48)

The woman with an issue of blood is a perfect test case for the very argument that Jesus has been making. Under Mosaic Law at the time, menstruating women were considered ritually unclean. Furthermore, anything, or anyone that such a woman touched was also made ritually unclean. Women could not participate in religious ceremonies until their bleeding had stopped for at least seven days. But the woman who approached Jesus had been bleeding for twelve years—and was therefore in a status of permanent uncleanliness. Nobody could touch her, or anything she touched, and remain able to participate in religious ordinances. Showing compassion to this woman would literally render a person unable to offer a sacrifice. This, of course, is exactly the choice between “mercy” and “sacrifice” that Jesus had just told his questioners to “go and learn what this means.”

We will miss the point of this powerful episode if we see it in terms of ancient purity laws and religious rituals. Jesus addresses an audience whose religion makes them extremely uncomfortable around certain kinds of people, and he tells them that having compassion for people is more important than feeling comfortable—even if their discomfort comes from their religious beliefs. In the Kingdom of God, there can be no conflict between the two Great Commandments, to love God and to love others as ourselves. Loving others is how we love God. God wants our compassion more than our tokens of religious devotion. The great Catholic humanitarian Dorothy Day perhaps put it best when she said, “I really only love God as much as I love the person that I love the least.”