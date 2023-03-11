Knocking at the Door

by

“CHRISTIANA began to knock . . . she knocked and knocked again. But instead of any that answered, they all thought that they heard as if a dog came barking upon them. A dog, and a great one too; and this made the women and children afraid. Nor durst they for awhile to knock any more, for fear the mastiff should fly upon them. . . . . Knock they durst not, for fear of the dog; go back they durst not, for fear that the keeper of that gate should espy them as they so went, and should be offended with them. At last they thought of knocking again, and knocked more vehemently than they did at the first. Then said the keeper of the gate, “Who is there? —John Bunyan, The Pilgrim’s Progress, Part II

Even by the standards of 1678, the first volume of John Bunyan’s The Pilgrim’s Progress is hostile to women. When the hero, Christian, discovers that he is among the elect, he turns his back on his wife and sets out to find salvation on his own. Though The Pilgrim’s Progress went on to become the bestselling book of the century (and of the next two centuries after that), readers expressed great dismay over the fate of Christian’s wife.

But Bunyan changed his mind. Six years later, he wrote a sequel, Pilgrim’s Progress Part II, chronicling the salvation journey of Christian’s wife, Christiana. Unlike Christian, who experiences an irresistible call to grace, Christiana sets out with her children to find salvation without an invitation. When she comes to the gate that begins the journey, she is denied entrance. So she knocks. When nobody answers, she knocks again. And she keeps knocking harder and harder until she is finally admitted. In the terms of Bunyan’s theology, she wills her own election because she refuses to take no for an answer.

The scriptures are full of people knocking on God’s door until they are answered: Jacob wrestles with the angel (Genesis 32: 23-32), Zipporah talks God out of killing Moses (Exodus 4:18-31), Enos prays until God blesses his people (Enos 1). And Job basically badgers God for 50 pages until He shows up in a whirlwind and kind of explains why people have to suffer. In today’s reading, Jesus makes this point directly as he teaches his disciples how to pray:

And he said to them, “Suppose one of you has a friend, and you go to him at midnight and say to him, ‘Friend, lend me three loaves of bread; for a friend of mine has arrived, and I have nothing to set before him.’ And he answers from within, ‘Do not bother me; the door has already been locked, and my children are with me in bed; I cannot get up and give you anything.’ I tell you, even though he will not get up and give him anything because he is his friend, at least because of his persistence, he will get up and give him whatever he needs. (Luke 11:5-8, NRSV)

From this launching pad, Jesus gives the more famous line, “Ask, and it will be given you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened for you” (Luke 11: 9). The context of this line makes it very clear that, sometimes, it takes a lot of knocking.

The most remarkable thing about this whole passage is the way that it frames God’s motivations. To the extent that God is represented in the allegory by the sleeping friend—and this does initially seem to be the equation that the text creates—Jesus is saying that God responds to persistent asking more than he does to the merit of a request.

Even more surprisingly, the parable suggests that God is more likely to grant a request out of annoyance than out of affection or love. God, it seems, responds to annoying kids the same way that most parents do—by giving in so He can go back to sleep.

With good reason, I think, most people are hesitant to ascribe these all-too-human motives to God. We all know about squeaky wheels getting the grease, of course. It is something close to a universal principle of human behavior. And it is an absolutely reliable principle of organizational behavior too. Organizations want to be stable, and loud petitioners disrupt that stability. In all organizations that involve human beings, squeaky wheels do, in fact, walk away with the lion’s share of the grease. But we live in hope that God operates on different principles than the DMV—that, while the squeaky wheel might get the grease, it does not, in the end, get the grace.

But what if Jesus is not talking about God here, but about the human institutions that represent God to various groups of people? This would still be consistent with the parable since most people experience God in some kind of human community: churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and the like. These things are not God, of course, and they differ wildly in their composition, formal regulations, and authority structures.

But they are all human institutions that operate on human principles while trying their best to structure people’s relationships with the divine. When they get things wrong—and all human institutions get things wrong from time to time—their mistakes profoundly affect people’s relationships with God.

And only one kind of mistake is at issue in this particular parable—the mistake of excluding someone from our community who wants to be a part of it. One of the organizing principles of the New Testament is the continual expansion of the Church. Whenever the disciples find some group of people that they want to exclude—prostitutes, tax collectors, Samaritans, lepers, Roman centurions, and even uncircumcised gentiles—they find Jesus gently (and sometimes not so gently) pushing them past their comfort zone to create a more inclusive community.

Some people, of course, conclude that they want nothing to do with a religious community that seems to want nothing to do with them. Some people, however, persist in knocking at the door. Sometimes this is a gentle, pleasant rapping during normal business hours, which most organizations handle very well. But more often, it is a loud, boisterous pounding in the middle of the night, and it is accompanied by insults and demands and words that we don’t want the children to hear.

We like to cite loud knocking as evidence that the knockers hate us and don’t belong in our homes. Only the wisest can recognize that the insults come from pain rather than hatred and that the very act of knocking indicates a profound desire to be included in the community.

When a religious community claims to have unique access to divine truth, it sets itself up as a gatekeeper to the Kingdom of God. When such an organization locks the door—when it limits access to the community for any reason and claims to do so in the name of God—it must expect loud and constant knocking at the gates it has created. It cannot then say, “don’t ask us to change; we represent the Lord.” This is precisely why people are knocking in the first place.

When an institution claims to be God’s representative on earth, it should expect to be wrestled with, negotiated with, petitioned, called out, and badgered by the people outside the gate. It’s what Jesus taught us all to do.