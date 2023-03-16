In Which I Wonder ‘How to Teach my Girls about Tithing.’

I remember going to my first tithing settlement. In fairness, it may not have been my first, but it was the first I remember. I was probably about ten years old, just old enough to have a couple dollars to my name. I had paid tithing on those dollars and was able to confirm that the amount of tithing the bishop had recorded was correct. He also complimented me on my ability to know what ten percent of some amount of money is. I was very smart. It’s an objectively unremarkable memory, but it’s one I look on with nostalgia. I have described my longing for my childhood Mormonism elsewhere. But looking back on my church I experienced then and the one I live with now reminds me a little of Christmas as a child verses Christmas as an adult. It’s nice, but it was better when I didn’t know where the presents came from. The magic of youth conference with simply never be captured in Elders’ Quorum. And the magic of tithing settlement is long gone. I say that having experienced the sort of miracle stories we sometimes share about tithing. Once when I was newly married we were unsure how we were going to pay rent and after paying tithing found a check we had neglected to cash. Maybe it was coincidence. It’s also possible that it’s a coincidence that I’ve given value; one that could still draw me closer to God. Or maybe God was helping us along. In the time since that tithing miracle my wife has left the church and we have divorced. To that end, my children’s spiritual education has fallen squarely on my shoulders and I feel this weight frequently.

And now, I don’t know how to talk to my children about tithing.

I hate that.

All things being equal, I want to believe in tithing. I’m an educator. I worry about money daily. I am blessed to have a family who can support me when I come up short, and I fully acknowledge my relative privilege. But still, I could use the blessings tithing is supposed to provide.

More than that, I want to be a good Latter-day Saint.

I want to be able to answer the temple recommend questions with fidelity. To use our vernacular, I want to be fully worthy. But I haven’t been able to tithe since the original whistleblower revelations on the church’s wealth. It feels strange to say, but paying tithing hasn’t felt right.

This isn’t because I’m angry the church is rich. It’s because tithing no longer feels moral. I don’t know how to justify giving money I would otherwise spend on my children to an organization that will seemingly do nothing more than invest that money, for the purpose of making their pot of money bigger. An organization that despite its claims of great humanitarian spending continues to prioritize enriching its coffers over going about doing good. And the more recent revelations concerning the deception surrounding these funds has hit me in a deep and vulnerable place. I feel brokenhearted.

I feel spiritually used.

What complicates all of this for me is I continue to love this organization. I wouldn’t be so broken about its deception if I didn’t. Being hurt by someone you love stings more than being hurt by someone you don’t.

All in all, I feel the institutional church’s deceptions have put its members in a morally dubious situation. Is it right to continue to give money to the institutional church, at the expense of our families, when it doesn’t need the money and it not behaving ethically with the money?

At this time the question of tithing is one each of us members of the church will need to work out for ourselves, with reasonable and well-meaning people coming to differing solutions regarding what God requires of them. It is a question we need to wrestle with, and I believe the church needs to allow us room for spiritual deliberation.

To that end, I believe it is time for the church to enact a new temple recommend policy, one that can have utility beyond this issue.

There is no reason that the temple recommend interviews could not simply consist, in their entirety, of the last question: “Do you consider yourself worthy to enter the Holy Temple?” Shorting the interview to that question alone would allow each member to do the individual wrestling we all require without losing the temple’s very real blessings. It would signal to members of the church that the institutional church respects the spiritual wrestling of the membership and trusts their ability to work things out with God. At this moment, I believe that is a pastoral imperative. And I would appreciate being treated like an adult; with my own autonomy and gift of discernment.

The benefits of this approach would extend beyond this singular issue. I’ve written a book about how my religious OCD has affected my relationship with the restored church. With the issue of tithing, and all other issues relevant to temple worthiness, broadening this question would have saved me a lot of anxiety driven mental work and unending wondering about my worthiness. I am sure that would be the case for others, especially our young people. Additionally this approach could help us move past the issue of adults asking teenagers the about Law of Chastity which, even with a parent in the room, is still weird and (in my view) inappropriate.

I still don’t know how I will talk to my daughters about tithing. I hope that I can resolve this issue within myself and, through my own spiritual due diligence, know how to move forward with their spiritual education. I am hopeful that my relationship with my Heavenly Father will get me to that place. But it would be made a little easier if the standard for temple worthiness they could grow up with would be one focused on accepting introspection rather than cosmic checklists.

And it would be made much, much easier if tithing could truly be their own choice not one upon which the blessings of the temple are dependent.

I only see benefits for this and many other components of the LDS temple goer’s experience. It’s a theologically easy change that would bring immediate and longterm positive effects. And while I don’t expect this to sway anyone…I do wish it would.