“Let both grow together until the harvest”: The Kingdom Parables and the Fallacy of Exclusion

“It is not possible for man to sever the wheat from the tares, the good fish from the other frie; that must be the Angels Ministery at the end of mortall things.”—John Milton, Aeroipagetica



The Kingdom of God is the ultimate ineffable concept: a kind of society that has never existed before and that contradicts every established theory of social or political development. Even its name, “kingdom,” implies a human domination structure that is completely alien to the thing described. To inspire his followers with the possibilities of this society, Jesus must first find ways to describe something for which his audience has no point of reference. This is the central narrative problem of the New Testament: how to eff the ineffable.

The solution to this problem comes in the form of the “Kingdom Parables,” a subset of New Testament parables designed to illustrate some element of the Kingdom. The thirteenth chapter of Matthew is the mother lode of Kingdom Parables. In this one chapter, Jesus gives eight parables, fully interprets two of them, and explains the reasons that he speaks in parables in the first place.

As Matthew presents it, the Kingdom of God great many things. It is like a mustard seed, because it starts out very small and eventually becomes large and nurturing. It is like leaven, because it improves everything that it interacts with. It is like a treasure in a field, because anyone who really understands it will sacrifice every other thing to obtain it. And so on.

These parables can be tricky if we try to carry interpretive assumptions from one parable to another. Do the seeds in the Parable of the Sower become the wheat in the Parable of the Wheat and the Tares? Or are the seeds really mustard seeds? Does it then follow that the Kingdom of Heaven should not be allowed to grow at all because it tastes better ground up and put on (kosher) hot dogs? And what do we do with the fact that the rescued lost sheep ends up on a plate with rice and mint jelly?

But the Kingdom Parables were not designed to be interrogated in these ways. They work more like the elephant parts in the Indian parable, The Blind Men and the Elephant. Each parable gives a metaphor that illustrates one element of the kingdom, and we have to try to piece all of these elements together to get a complete picture. Every metaphor will break down if we try to use it as the basis of a comprehensive definition of the Kingdom of God.

So, with all of this in mind, let’s look at two closely related kingdom parables in Matthew 13: the Parable of the Wheat and the Tares and the Parable of the Net. The first of these is more developed and even comes with its own separate interpretation. It goes like this:

Another parable put he forth unto them, saying, The kingdom of heaven is likened unto a man which sowed good seed in his field: But while men slept, his enemy came and sowed tares among the wheat, and went his way. But when the blade was sprung up, and brought forth fruit, then appeared the tares also. So the servants of the householder came and said unto him, Sir, didst not thou sow good seed in thy field? from whence then hath it tares? He said unto them, An enemy hath done this. The servants said unto him, Wilt thou then that we go and gather them up? But he said, Nay; lest while ye gather up the tares, ye root up also the wheat with them. Let both grow together until the harvest: and in the time of harvest I will say to the reapers, Gather ye together first the tares, and bind them in bundles to burn them: but gather the wheat into my barn. (Matthew 13: 24-30)

The apocalyptic connotations of this parable are chilling. To the extent that “wheat” and “tares” represent kinds of people, which they certainly appear to, we get the sense of an immanent eschaton, which will involve some people being chosen for salvation and other people taken away and consigned to flames.

Jesus confirms this interpretation himself a few verses later, when he says that the wheat represents “the children of the kingdom” and the tares as “the children of the wicked one” (38). Further, he identifies the reapers in the parable as angels and says that”the son of man shall send forth his angels, and they shall gather out of his kingdom all things that offend, and them which do iniquity; and shall cast them into a furnace of fire” (41-42).

Here’s the important bit: the Parable of the Wheat and the Tares is not ABOUT what will happen at the last judgment. Its purpose is not the educate the faithful about the end of times so they can be prepared. Like all of the Kingdom Parables, it gives us instructions about how to behave now, on earth, as we try to build the Kingdom of God. And the instructions are staggeringly clear on one point at least: we are not authorized to exclude anybody. That is not our role.

We don’t get to decide who the tares are because we lack the knowledge and the spiritual sensitivity to make that call. If we try, we will get it wrong. Even at the end, when wheatness and tareness have been clearly manifest, the job of separation falls to angels, not mortals. When we set out to build the Kingdom of God on earth, we carry the explicit instruction to assume that everybody belongs in it.

Matthew gives us a second iteration of this message with the parable of the dragnet, which bundles the interpretation with the parable.

Again, the kingdom of heaven is like unto a net, that was cast into the sea, and gathered of every kind: Which, when it was full, they drew to shore, and sat down, and gathered the good into vessels, but cast the bad away. So shall it be at the end of the world: the angels shall come forth, and sever the wicked from among the just, and shall cast them into the furnace of fire: there shall be wailing and gnashing of teeth. (Matthew 13:47-50)

All of the essential elements are here. The comparison of the Kingdom of God to some aspect of the food industry; 2) an judgment of “good” and “bad” intended to apply to people; 3) a caution to avoid trying to make that judgment while gathering people into the kingdom; and 4) a specific statement that angles, not humans, are responsible for making the separation.

We must avoid reading these parables as mere static descriptions of the Kingdom of God. They are, rather, instructions on to build that kingdom here and now. This is why each of the parables has a character or character type that Jesus intends for us to inhabit. We are not the angels in these stories who are charged with separating wheat from tares or good fish from bad. We are the farm workers and the net casters who have been instructed to gather everybody into the fold without excluding anyone. Our job is to “let both grow together until the harvest.”