The Relief Society Dinner that Spontaneously Combusted

by

Last Friday our ward celebrated the Relief Society’s 181st anniversary with an ambitious program involving all the organizations: the Relief Society prepared a play in three acts recounting the founding; the Primary was tasked with sewing bonnets for all the women; the Young Women and Young Men decorated the cultural hall; the bishopric set up the sound reinforcement; and the elders quorum was asked to cater dinner in accordance with guidance provided by the Relief Society.

The central feature of the dinner menu was to be roast chicken. There were a lot of moving parts for the dinner, so I decided to delegate the side dishes and deserts to members of the quorum and took responsibility for the main dish myself.

A week before the Relief Society’s gala event, I placed an order for 20 roast chickens at the grocery store deli just down the street from the church to be ready for pickup a half hour before the dinner was scheduled to begin. The same deli had taken care of twice as many chickens for our Christmas party, so I figured they were up to the task. Deli staff were happy to take my order, and when I followed up in person on Wednesday they gave me two thumbs up—everything was on track.

On Friday I arrived five minutes later than planned. From the store’s entrance I could see quite a bit of steam issuing from the deli’s heated display case—someone had stuffed all 20 chickens in there. I was a little surprised at the amount of steam, but mostly I was just glad that the chickens were warm and ready to go.

Just then a counselor in the bishopric called and asked if I needed help transporting the chickens. I was on foot since there was no parking available at this particular store, and the church was just a block away. So I gladly accepted his offer and waited for him near the entrance.

In the approximately three minutes it took for him to walk over from the church, the display case reached the autoignition temperature of the plastic-lined paper bags in which the twenty chickens had been packed, the chickens burst into flame and the glass case exploded—20 steaming carcasses had simply overwhelmed the warming case’s design parameters.

With jaws still dropping, deli employees moved quickly to extinguish the flaming chickens with a bucket of water, resulting in clouds of smoke and steam filling the store. To be fair, this grocery store was much smaller than its typical American counterpart, but still—filling even a modestly sized store with steam and smoke was no mean feat.

Anyway, the chickens were a total loss. So was the deli. There was safety glass, water and blackened remains of paper sacks everywhere. The manager arrived on the scene and was initially speechless. Then again, so was everyone else. He took the most urgent measures required by the unexpected turn of events and eventually offered us the three uncooked chickens they still had in the back. With sympathy for the beleaguered employees and in a spirit of pragmatism, I told him not to worry about it and asked if he needed anything from me for an accident report or whatever stores do when the deli blows up. He didn’t, so we returned to the church to inform the Relief Society that their dinner had just gone up in smoke. They thought we were kidding.

After an urgent huddle with my counselor and members of the bishopric, we split up to canvas the other stores in the area for whatever cooked meat they had on hand while the ward clerk made a run to KFC. In the end, we were able to scrounge enough for everyone to have their fill, though with a 40-minute delay and substantial deviations from the originally envisaged menu. All I could find were ham hocks, for example, but several people raved about them, including one of the RS counselors, who was pleased to have an alternative to chicken. So in a way, dinner turned out not just better than one might have expected under the disastrous circumstances but perhaps even better than originally planned.

The rest of the evening proceeded as expected. While we were washing up afterwards, my counselor, always looking on the bright side of things in the best Mormon fashion, wondered if there was a silver lining to the fiasco—perhaps we were spared a mass salmonella event? I don’t know if we will ever know. But while the search for meaning continues, I’m going to recommend out of an abundance of caution that your future ward activities revolve around frozen desserts.

Playlist recommendation: