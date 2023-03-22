Why Jesus’s two great commandments can’t be at odds with each other

The New Testament offers strong evidence that the two great commandments are inseparable. Here’s the story:
Then one of them, which was a lawyer, asked him a question, tempting him, and saying, “Master, which is the great commandment in the law?”
Jesus said unto him, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.” (Matthew 22:35–40)
Jesus responds to the lawyer’s attempt to trip him up by referencing the most widely-known excerpt from the Hebrew Bible, Deuteronomy 6, or the Shema, the prayer recited morning and evening by practicing Jews to this day.
By my reading, Jesus directly challenges the lawyer’s assumption that there can even be one great commandment, affirming that loving our neighbor as we love ourselves is “like unto” the first (love here meaning more than feeling or sentiment, but action, preference etc.).
Much hinges on the meaning of “like unto it” (Greek: homoios). It can mean “resembling, and it can mean equivalent to. Strong’s Concordance says the usage in this verse means “equivalent in authority,” in other words, they are equally important.
Jesus wants his Jewish listeners to remember that their own prophets insisted the law is more than obedience and ritual practices directed to God, but is wrapped up in how people treat each other. God demands “mercy” not merely “sacrifice” (ie, the fulfilling of ritual practices, Hosea 6:6).
Isaiah was more specific:
To what purpose is the multitude of your sacrifices unto me? saith the LORD: I am full of the burnt offerings of rams, and the fat of fed beasts; and I delight not in the blood of bullocks…When ye come to appear before me,… Bring no more vain oblations; incense is an abomination unto me; the new moons and sabbaths, the calling of assemblies, I cannot away with; it is iniquity,…Wash you, make you clean; put away the evil of your doings from before mine eyes; cease to do evil; Learn to do well; seek judgment, relieve the oppressed, judge the fatherless, plead for the widow. Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool. (Isaiah 1:11–18)
Jesus offers a stunning, elegant, beautiful, and totally Jewish response to the challenger’s question. It seems to me Jesus is skillfully using a Hebrew rhetorical device, parallelism, to affirm, explain, and amplify the first commandment (love God) with instruction about how to fulfill it (love neighbor as self).
This interpretation is strengthened by other New Testament verses, like when Jesus outlines the logistics of the final judgment and directly says the way we treat others is literally how we treat God, and is the rubric we’ll be judged by:
“Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me” (Matt 25:36–40).
See also the Sermon on the Mount (Matt. 5) where Jesus clarifies that neighbor includes “enemy,” which the parable of the good Samaritan also echoes.
And Jesus identified love toward each other as the defining characteristic by which people could recognize the Christian community (“by this shall people know you are my disciples…” John 13:34-35).
Other New Testament texts confirm this reading. Consider 1 John 4:20, which says it’s impossible to love God and also hate a brother.
Yes, we can talk more in depth about what love toward another person consists of, how love is shown, the role of a person’s intention in that love, and things like that. But by my reading of the text, and as Michael Austin recently wrote, the fulfilling of the “first” commandment is impossible without fulfilling the second—it is, in fact, the key to how the first is fulfilled. It is the accusing lawyer who wants to prioritize or assume that there is one great commandment. It is the accuser’s faulty logic that the first can be fulfilled apart from the second, or that it exists in tension with other commandments.
As with other questioning-accuser scenes in the New Testament, Jesus’s reply demonstrates the faulty logic of the questioner and overturns the premise of the question. What’s the greatest commandment? There’s two. Love God, love others as yourself. Everything—”the law and prophets”—hangs on them. Together. They’re like the oars of a rowboat. Using one oar would keep us spinning in circles. Add the second oar and they both become operative to move our boat forward together.
*art by Rivka Korf Studio
Comments
Have you recently come across someone saying that they are at odds with each other?
I’d say it is probably easier to love God than to love another person, especially, when that person has harmed us, threatens our identity, or simply is very different from us.
I agree that we can’t love God without also loving literally “all man” (2.Nephi 30:20). But what I have seen is that we often downgrade others from being worthy of our love. “Because she did […], I don’t have to love her.” “Because he is […], he is unworthy of being loved. He must repent first, THEN I will love him again.”
It is a visious strategy we employ to disconnect the two great commandments from each other and still feel like we are fulfilling them.
I believe that I am called to love my neighbor, although I like to think in terms of mercy and compassion because “love” is complicated and potentially confusing in modern usage. I find no reason for caution or qualification about the call to mercy and compassion. No limit.
Therefore, I agree with the main thrust of your argument, Blair. And Michael Austin’s argument in other places. However, I am cautious about overstating the case when it comes to Matthew 22:39 and the phrase “the second is like unto it” (KJV). I understand homoios can mean equal or same as, and that is frequently argued as the meaning in verse 39. However, I understand that as an argument, not a certainty. The word can also be used as in a simile or a comparison with like appearance that does not require equality or identity.
The header says “can’t be at odds.” The body of the OP says “equally important” and “equivalent in authority.” It seems to me that equality is an unnecessarily high bar. I would stick with the argument that the two great commandments cannot be at odds, or that there is no sense in which mercy and compassion and love of my neighbor can be in conflict with loving God. Of that I am fully on board.
Jader3rd, do you even general conference? Ever heard the name “Dallin H. Oaks”?
Not trying to self-promote but I wrote a whole blog post on this same topic and I don’t want to regurgitate. If you’re interested, I (a lawyer myself, in a lawyerly way) argue that the idea that the two commandments conflict is (1) inconsistent with the plain language of those specific scriptures, (2) inconsistent with Jesus’s further explanation of what he means by that statement, and (3) produces bad policy results.
Great post. I don’t think most people will disagree with anything you said. The tricky part, as you allude to, is figuring out what it means to “love others.” This seems to be what sparks most of the debates over the two great commandments. For example, does loving others mean jettisoning adherence to or advocacy for God’s law, even when the others we are to love do not believe in the law or are offended by it. I think Church leaders have worked hard to suggest that the best way we love others is by strictly adhering to the law and encouraging them to do the same, as appropriate.
Buffalo: “For example, does loving others mean jettisoning adherence to or advocacy for God’s law, even when the others we are to love do not believe in the law or are offended by it.”
God’s law is love, though. Everything else has to be interpreted through the lens of love, everything else “hangs” on the two great commandments.
Elisa, I will go and read! Thanks for linking.
christiankimball: I like this: “there is no sense in which mercy and compassion and love of my neighbor can be in conflict with loving God.”
BHodges: I understand what you are saying. What I was trying to get at is that in today’s world there are different, sometimes competing, ideas as to what “love” means and how that “love” is manifest. For example, Christ spoke of manifesting love by keeping the commandments — not just the two great ones — and by making sacrifices. Thus, some today argue that we show “love” to others by asking them to change, do hard things and to adhere to God’s other laws – even when making such requests would seem hard or be offensive to others. Elsewhere, as christiankimball notes, the scriptures speak of love in terms of compassion or mercy. Relying on those scriptures, some today argue that we show “love” by accepting others as they are and not focusing on whether they adhere to God’s law or asking them to change. Thus, even when one agrees that everything should be interpreted through the lens of love, people reach different results.
BHodges: I’ll also note that it seems clear where the Brethren fall in this debate. I think all would agree that we love God by loving our neighbor. When they speak of putting the “first commandment first,” I think it is always in terms of that being the best way to show love to others. In other words, we are best able to love and help others by first focusing on our relationship with God.
I’m going to set aside the question of whether the two laws are equally important or equivalent, but I’d suggest that assuming they are equal in importance, there is still a distinct order between the two of them: the first is to love God and the second is to love your neighbor as yourself. That seems important to me because, while I agree that the reality is that there is never truly a conflict between loving others and loving God, it can sure seem that way, and the order of operations is to determine what it takes to love God, and then to determine what we should do to love others, keeping in mind that the second will not conflict with the first. Reversing the order runs the risk of accomplishing neither.
christiankimball,
I like what you say. I’ve always thought of the phrase “and the second is like unto it” with the Savior’s parable of the sheep and the goats in mind:
“Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”
I’ve always seen a latter-day saint exaltation connection with these concepts.
Love God, love your neighbor, serve God, serve your neighbor. The worth of souls is great. As man now is, God once was. As God now is, man may become.
It would seem any denigrating of your fellow man is afront to what God once was.
Dsc: “Reversing the order runs the risk of accomplishing neither.”
Yes–or at least not doing the latter as well as we might otherwise.
Dsc: “Reversing the order runs the risk of accomplishing neither.”
In my proposed reading you literally can’t reverse the order. The first is fulfilled via the second. As the context I provided above suggests.