Why Jesus’s two great commandments can’t be at odds with each other

The New Testament offers strong evidence that the two great commandments are inseparable. Here’s the story:

Then one of them, which was a lawyer, asked him a question, tempting him, and saying, “Master, which is the great commandment in the law?”

Jesus said unto him, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.” (Matthew 22:35–40)

Jesus responds to the lawyer’s attempt to trip him up by referencing the most widely-known excerpt from the Hebrew Bible, Deuteronomy 6, or the Shema, the prayer recited morning and evening by practicing Jews to this day.

By my reading, Jesus directly challenges the lawyer’s assumption that there can even be one great commandment, affirming that loving our neighbor as we love ourselves is “like unto” the first (love here meaning more than feeling or sentiment, but action, preference etc.).

Much hinges on the meaning of “like unto it” (Greek: homoios). It can mean “resembling, and it can mean equivalent to. Strong’s Concordance says the usage in this verse means “equivalent in authority,” in other words, they are equally important.

Jesus wants his Jewish listeners to remember that their own prophets insisted the law is more than obedience and ritual practices directed to God, but is wrapped up in how people treat each other. God demands “mercy” not merely “sacrifice” (ie, the fulfilling of ritual practices, Hosea 6:6).

Isaiah was more specific:

To what purpose is the multitude of your sacrifices unto me? saith the LORD: I am full of the burnt offerings of rams, and the fat of fed beasts; and I delight not in the blood of bullocks…When ye come to appear before me,… Bring no more vain oblations; incense is an abomination unto me; the new moons and sabbaths, the calling of assemblies, I cannot away with; it is iniquity,…Wash you, make you clean; put away the evil of your doings from before mine eyes; cease to do evil; Learn to do well; seek judgment, relieve the oppressed, judge the fatherless, plead for the widow. Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool. (Isaiah 1:11–18)

Jesus offers a stunning, elegant, beautiful, and totally Jewish response to the challenger’s question. It seems to me Jesus is skillfully using a Hebrew rhetorical device, parallelism, to affirm, explain, and amplify the first commandment (love God) with instruction about how to fulfill it (love neighbor as self).

This interpretation is strengthened by other New Testament verses, like when Jesus outlines the logistics of the final judgment and directly says the way we treat others is literally how we treat God, and is the rubric we’ll be judged by:

“Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me” (Matt 25:36–40).

See also the Sermon on the Mount (Matt. 5) where Jesus clarifies that neighbor includes “enemy,” which the parable of the good Samaritan also echoes.

And Jesus identified love toward each other as the defining characteristic by which people could recognize the Christian community (“by this shall people know you are my disciples…” John 13:34-35).

Other New Testament texts confirm this reading. Consider 1 John 4:20, which says it’s impossible to love God and also hate a brother.

Yes, we can talk more in depth about what love toward another person consists of, how love is shown, the role of a person’s intention in that love, and things like that. But by my reading of the text, and as Michael Austin recently wrote, the fulfilling of the “first” commandment is impossible without fulfilling the second—it is, in fact, the key to how the first is fulfilled. It is the accusing lawyer who wants to prioritize or assume that there is one great commandment. It is the accuser’s faulty logic that the first can be fulfilled apart from the second, or that it exists in tension with other commandments.

As with other questioning-accuser scenes in the New Testament, Jesus’s reply demonstrates the faulty logic of the questioner and overturns the premise of the question. What’s the greatest commandment? There’s two. Love God, love others as yourself. Everything—”the law and prophets”—hangs on them. Together. They’re like the oars of a rowboat. Using one oar would keep us spinning in circles. Add the second oar and they both become operative to move our boat forward together.

*art by Rivka Korf Studio