Lessons from Loaves and Fishes

by

I normally avoid the “horizontal harmony” model of New Testament commentary—analysis that takes pieces out of each gospel and strings them together into a single narrative that supposedly tells a single story. That’s just not how narratives work. Each gospel was created to be a complete story in its own right. Each evangelist had different doctrinal and rhetorical objectives, and we miss these when we smush them all together or treat the New Testament like a jigsaw puzzle with nicely interlocking pieces spread across four different boxes.

On the other hand, though, we can learn a lot by studying the events that are repeated in most or all of the gospels. With any ancient source, including the Bible, multiple independent attributions tell us things. Other than the events of Holy Week—which are remarkably similar in the four gospels—very few events in Jesus’s life are documented in all four gospels. When we find something that is, we can be sure that the first generation of Christians saw that thing as an important part of their faith.

By that criteria, the most important thing that Jesus did before the final week of his life was to feed a multitude of 5000 men (plus women and children) with five loaves of bread and two fish. This story occurs, with almost all details handled consistently in all four gospels: Matthew 14:13-21, Mark 6:30-44, Luke 9:10-17, and John 6:1-14. Furthermore, a similar story of Jesus feeding 4,000 (plus women and children) occurs in Matthew (15:32-39) and Mark (8:1-9). While the first Christians disagreed about many important historical and doctrinal points concerning the namesake of their religion, they all seemed to agree that Jesus fed people.

For both Matthew and Luke, the story takes on an extra dimension, as it recalls Satan’s first temptation of Christ in the wilderness. In these passages (Matthew 4:1-11; Luke 4: 1-13). In those passages, Jesus had been fasting for 40 days, and the devil challenged him to turn a stone into bread. Jesus resists the temptation by quoting scripture. When he is faced with the prospect of OTHER people being hungry in the desert, Jesus does things differently. He still doesn’t turn stones into bread. But he turns a little bit of bread into a lot of bread. And in the process, he teaches some important lessons about service, pastoral care, and leadership in the Church. Here are five of them:

Temporal needs have spiritual consequences

At the core of all six multitude-feeding stories is a very simple narrative: people were hungry, and Jesus made sure that they were fed. It is significant that this happened while Jesus was teaching the gospel—an activity that the New Testament frequently equates with nourishing the spirit (Mat 4:4, John 14:4). In several places, Jesus has to remind his followers that, while metaphorical nourishment is fine and important, non-metaphorical nourishment is also vital—and that people cannot focus on the things of the spirit until their immediate physiological needs are taken care of. Earlier in Matthew, Jesus is actually criticized for being a “glutton and a drinker” because he rejected the aesthetic lifestyle of John the Baptist and frequently ate and drank with his followers (Mat 11:18-19).

When he teaches a large audience until late in the evening and realizes that they want to stay and listen so much that they are neglecting to eat. When the disciples urge him to let the people go into the villages to buy food—essentially forcing them to choose between feeding their bodies and feeding their souls—Jesus insists on finding a way to nourish both body and soul at the same time. To put this a little differently, Jesus understands that physiological needs have spiritual consequences because a soul is both a body and a spirit. People cannot flourish if only one part of their soul has been fed, and genuine pastoral care cannot ignore things like food and shelter.



We are supposed to find our own ways to solve problems without turning people away

In all four gospels, the conversation between Jesus and his apostles goes like this: The disciples say that people are getting hungry, so Jesus should stop teaching and let them go buy food. And Jesus responds by saying, “you guys figure out how to feed them.” It is important to note that, before solving the problem, Jesus rejects their offered solution, which is to turn people away, and charges them with finding a way to feed them without turning them out. In Luke and John, the disciples protest that it would cost 200 denarii to feed everyone (a denarius was about one day’s wages for a common laborer), and Jesus tells them to see what people in the crowd have.

What I find most significant here is that, while the disciples wanted to solve the problem in the easiest way, which was to dismiss people and therefore make the vexing problem go away (including the unlikely assumption that everyone in the crowd had enough money to buy food in town). Jesus insisted that they come up with a better plan. It is always easier to solve problems by getting rid of people—who, let’s face it, cause most of our problems. But when we do that, we minister only to our own needs, and that just isn’t enough.

Communities usually have the resources to meet everyone’s needs, but that takes organization and a shared vision

One way to read the story of the loaves and the fishes is to shift the locus of the miracle from Jesus to the multitude—that is, to read the huge difference between the five loaves/2 fishes and the 5000 men (plus women and children) as a bit of narrative hyperbole to strengthen what Jesus really did: to convince everyone in the crowd to share the resources that they already had. Such hyperbole is not atypical of ancient texts, and we can’t deny that this is how the miracle begins. Jesus has the disciples ask everyone what they already have, and he made that enough for everybody.

If we read it this way—if we assume that the resources to feed the multitude already existed within the multitude but just weren’t distributed well—then we produce a near-perfect allegory for the world we live in today—the world contains all the resources necessary to feed everyone in it, but those resources are not well distributed, resulting in some people deprived of the resources they need to live. If we read the allegory this way, then we become the disciples charged with organizing ways to meet people’s temporal needs in a world of both vast abundance and profound inequality. This would be a miracle every bit as impressive as generating bread and fish bits out of thin air.

Nobody has to prove their worthiness to exist

There are some differences in the six versions of the loaves and fishes story-type. But not a single one of them records Jesus or his disciples asking people to prove that they were worthy of being fed. They don’t ask people to show an ID or take an oath. They don’t try to weed out Samaritans or Romans or Greeks. And they don’t try to make sure that anyone “belongs” in Galilee. Those who were hungry got food. That was the only qualification necessary, s it should be. Nobody ever has to prove that they have a right to exist.

Apostles eat last

In all four versions of the story, there are exactly twelve baskets of food left over after the multitude has been fed (nobody ever asks where the baskets came from)—for the twelve apostles who were managing the affair. The implication here is clear: apostles eat last. Guardians sleep on the floor. The people in charge have to make sure that everybody else is taken care of before they meet their own needs, and if there is any sacrificing to be done, they have to be the first ones to do it. This, it turns out, is a cardinal principle of leadership in the Kingdom of God.