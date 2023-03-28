The theory of ethical miracles and why it is dumb

We’ve all been there. You are sitting in some Sunday School or Auxiliary lesson and some chucklehead goes on and on about how they are so obedient that if God asked them to kill someone, they would. They think they are the height of righteousness because they are chomping at the bit to get some blood on their hands. These people are psychopaths; avoid them if possible. But sometimes they influence people, so here are a few things to help.
Ask them, “Why stop there?” If God asked them to sodomize babies, would they do that? If God asked them to get an abortion, would they do that? What if God asked them to make sweet, sweet love to ducks? Perhaps they’ll think, “That’s crazy! And offensive! There is no Biblical precedent for man-duck love!”
At this point, you can take a look at the Biblical precedent. And, you will note, that many of the people God has kill other people in scripture do not, in fact, want to. In fact, in at least a couple of instances, God appears to be more bloodthirsty than they are (see, for example Abraham and Nephi). Or, for instance, take the example of Gideon. God calls Gideon. Gideon says, basically, “Yeah, being your judge is a terrible job and I don’t want it.” God says, “You are what I’ve got.” Gideon then tests God to see if this is legit. There is a bunch of business with wool and dew, but the real moral here is that when the still, small voice is telling you to do something crazy, make yourself completely sure that this is coming from God, not your own misfiring neurons. To paraphrase an incident in Ezekiel, don’t eat the poop bread, unless you have no doubt that God wants you to eat the poop bread.
Which brings me to the title of this post. People seem to think that laws and societies and such should allow for miraculous crime. Sure, when most people murder someone, it is bad, but when I do it, God has inspired me to do it so you shouldn’t care. A serious stable society will throw you in jail (or kill you) anyway, especially one made up of good people. That isn’t religious persecution; that is sanity. Because the whole point of a miracle is that it is an incredibly unlikely occurrence. And the reason you are being thrown in jail is because no society can function if it is allows random people who are inspired by God decide to occasionally kill people.
With hypotheticals like a terrorist who knows the location of a ticking bomb, we often pretend that there is some circumstance that will justify our fulfilling some pretty dark desires. An angel with a flaming sword, perhaps? But if that angel hung around until the cops showed up, they’d just try to arrest him as well. Because God granting you a special dispensation to do something horrible means nothing to the courts and it shouldn’t. That was still a crime you committed, whether or not God approved. At the very best, God is telling you that the “righteous kill” won’t be a burden for you in the afterlife; on Earth, we’ve still got to live with you safely.
The moral of this particular story is that good societies don’t let people commit crimes just because the criminals think God made them do it (much less the Devil). So revel in your righteousness, I suppose, but don’t think it should get you a “Get out of jail free” card.
Comments
Wait a minute here. It sounds like you are the one reveling in your own righteousness with this post and likely condescending thoughts as your peers fumble their way through awkward discussions as they try to demonstrate their faith in a trolley car situation.
It would have been nice if Nephi was so Christlike, that he was willing to lay down and say, no Lord, take my head instead if this is they will. Would God have given him a ram in the thicket? But it seems like from the hints in the text Laban deserved death; but that’s not what was said with the utilitarian calculus. But still, it would an interesting anti-nephi-lehi moment.
Someone could make exactly that argument — that the Book of Mormon was started with violence and ended that way. Lehi prophesying violence, the people responding with violence, Lehi’s kids trying to buy the plates and being met with violence (I assume some self righteous words were even spoken in that “negotiation” that angered Laban). Laban responding in violence, Nephi feeling he has no choice but to resort to violence (Laban and even Zoram threats).
So you might say, that the Book of Mormon is a tale of a family turned nation that ultimately went astray into murderous destruction and the roots were right there in the family all along. But Lehi’s children, they were also weighed down with the blood and sins of their own generation that were seemingly inescapable.
Indeed, it seems the ultimate end of every living thing is to be eaten by something else, sounds rather violent doesn’t it? Except, of course, Christ. He broke that pattern. His life, demonstrated he was the exception.
Back to your strong words. Psychopaths to be avoided? Sodomizing ducks? This is where your thoughts go as you condescend to others? I feel sorry for whatever burdens that you’re carrying as a result of your mortal experiences. I hope you find peace in Christ.