The theory of ethical miracles and why it is dumb

We’ve all been there. You are sitting in some Sunday School or Auxiliary lesson and some chucklehead goes on and on about how they are so obedient that if God asked them to kill someone, they would. They think they are the height of righteousness because they are chomping at the bit to get some blood on their hands. These people are psychopaths; avoid them if possible. But sometimes they influence people, so here are a few things to help.

Ask them, “Why stop there?” If God asked them to sodomize babies, would they do that? If God asked them to get an abortion, would they do that? What if God asked them to make sweet, sweet love to ducks? Perhaps they’ll think, “That’s crazy! And offensive! There is no Biblical precedent for man-duck love!”

At this point, you can take a look at the Biblical precedent. And, you will note, that many of the people God has kill other people in scripture do not, in fact, want to. In fact, in at least a couple of instances, God appears to be more bloodthirsty than they are (see, for example Abraham and Nephi). Or, for instance, take the example of Gideon. God calls Gideon. Gideon says, basically, “Yeah, being your judge is a terrible job and I don’t want it.” God says, “You are what I’ve got.” Gideon then tests God to see if this is legit. There is a bunch of business with wool and dew, but the real moral here is that when the still, small voice is telling you to do something crazy, make yourself completely sure that this is coming from God, not your own misfiring neurons. To paraphrase an incident in Ezekiel, don’t eat the poop bread, unless you have no doubt that God wants you to eat the poop bread.

Which brings me to the title of this post. People seem to think that laws and societies and such should allow for miraculous crime. Sure, when most people murder someone, it is bad, but when I do it, God has inspired me to do it so you shouldn’t care. A serious stable society will throw you in jail (or kill you) anyway, especially one made up of good people. That isn’t religious persecution; that is sanity. Because the whole point of a miracle is that it is an incredibly unlikely occurrence. And the reason you are being thrown in jail is because no society can function if it is allows random people who are inspired by God decide to occasionally kill people.

With hypotheticals like a terrorist who knows the location of a ticking bomb, we often pretend that there is some circumstance that will justify our fulfilling some pretty dark desires. An angel with a flaming sword, perhaps? But if that angel hung around until the cops showed up, they’d just try to arrest him as well. Because God granting you a special dispensation to do something horrible means nothing to the courts and it shouldn’t. That was still a crime you committed, whether or not God approved. At the very best, God is telling you that the “righteous kill” won’t be a burden for you in the afterlife; on Earth, we’ve still got to live with you safely.

The moral of this particular story is that good societies don’t let people commit crimes just because the criminals think God made them do it (much less the Devil). So revel in your righteousness, I suppose, but don’t think it should get you a “Get out of jail free” card.