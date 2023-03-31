Waiting for the Temple

by

We are rapidly approaching the two-year anniversary of the announcement of the Vienna temple: the 4th of April 2021. I remember the day well. We were all watching conference from home during those pandemic times, so I wasn’t able to see the immediate reactions of my ward, but I’m sure audible gasps echoed around living rooms all around the country. The excitement was felt as far away as North America. People I hadn’t heard from in years—mostly former missionaries I had served with in the Austria Vienna mission in the mid-1990s but also family members and friends—reached out to share felicitations on an occasion that seemed to validate a lot of hard work by a lot of people over decades.

As a missionary, I recall members in a Vienna suburb showing us a map where they thought the temple was going to be built, even labeling it “temple square” (Tempelplatz). I don’t recall how they had determined that that would be the place. It was just an empty field in an unremarkable part of the country, far enough from Vienna that you could afford to build a house and raise a family but not so far that you couldn’t commute into the city for work. There were already a number of member families living there, so maybe someone had purchased the lot and intended to donate it to the church when the time was ripe. See below for details:

At any rate, a temple is something members have been working towards for a very long time.

As someone with a little skin in the game—besides my mission I have lived here and served in a variety of callings for nearly 20 years—I felt more bewildered than overjoyed. The announcement felt like it was coming out of nowhere. I’m certainly not privy to any inside information, but you can just tell by looking that the church has gotten smaller in the 25 years since I served as a missionary—fewer units, fewer missionaries, fewer baptisms, and lower attendance. In fact, just six months after the temple was announced, Vienna’s five wards were consolidated into four wards.

Still, the temple announcement gave the remaining members a shot in the arm, a tangible goal to work towards. And for a while, it did seem to rejuvenate testimonies. But since April 2021, I have not heard a single official announcement regarding progress of any kind.

On 18 September 2022, almost a year and an half after the announcement, our high councilor simply informed us that “We have not received any additional information about the location, design or construction start [of the temple].” And by “additional information” he actually just meant “information,” because what we know can be found here, and that’s not much.

Unofficially, however, there has been some news. Last December a ward member posted on social media that a relative, who is a temple architect, had been assigned to the Vienna temple project. So yay! Apparently part of the planning process is to figure out how people travel to church and whether sufficient parking was available, and so this recently-arrived member was asking what the local experience was like. But the post was quickly deleted, so I assume that the gun had been jumped and there was no intention to share any developments with the general membership. So much for that.

The next official announcement was an invitation by the stake presidency in February this year to join in a special fast “that our Father in Heaven will hasten this project and that a place for the construction of the temple can be found.” In other words, after two years we’re still looking for a location—so much for the “temple square” in Deutsch-Wagram.

Clearly God moves in a mysterious way, his wonders to perform, because it makes no sense to me to announce a project that is no more tangible than a wish the heart makes. I mean, I’m sure that building a temple in some jurisdictions is no easy process, and delays are no doubt par for the course for such projects with lots of moving parts. And with all the temples President Nelson is announcing, I get that not all of them are going to be built right away. Indeed, I understand the value of being patient and exercising faith and doing things in the Lord’s time and all that, but members have already waited and worked patiently for decades to realize a temple in Austria—why announce one before figuring out basic things like locations? And then letting years go by without providing any updates?

I also get than the announcement itself can generate excitement and build momentum towards a goal. But how long do church leaders honestly expect that boost to last when it is followed up by nothing more than crickets serenading a lonely tumbleweed rolling through a ghost town under a full moon? And the Vienna temple’s announcement is still fresh compared to the Budapest temple—it will be celebrating its fourth anniversary of no apparent progress next week.

I’m open to the possibility that I am not the kind of person church leadership was trying to motivate by announcing a temple—I felt the announcement was premature when it was made, even before realizing that years would pass before anything else happened. Then again, I still show up more often than not, and who else is going to build the kingdom around here if not me? And if they were trying to motivate people like me, well, it’s not working.

Regular updates—such as at stake conference—would go along way to sustaining the desired motivation, however, even if there wasn’t much to report. I would rather hear that “In the past six months we have visited 12 potential properties, had six discussions with the zoning commission and made a presentation to the city council, and it was all for naught” than generic encouragements to just keep on keeping on.

Announcing a temple in an underserved area clearly raises expectations. If managed well, these expectations can surely be converted into many good works while planning and construction proceed. But following up with silence is not a helpful way to sustain those expectations. I hope church leaders will reconsider their news embargo in these hardscrabble corners of the Lord’s vineyard and give us something to nourish our hope in a temple of our own in addition to the prospect that one could be built.