Singing A New Song

About two years ago, I wrote a piece for Square Two Journal in which I advocated for a move away from military/war imagery in LDS religious discourse. I suggested that even though the Abrahamic tradition has always included such language, the LDS church’s contemporary message is one of “healing for all of creation that is grounded in God’s love” and that “military/war language detracts from what we are actually called to do as Christians generally and as the ‘true and living church’ specifically.” I continue to believe that.

Yet, as Michael Austin noted in his blog post last year, we have a number of LDS hymns that use conflict imagery. Austin summarized his discussion of these types of hymns with the insightful comment: “It is hard enough to renounce war and proclaim peace under any circumstances, but it is virtually impossible when you have been raised to see warfare as God’s ideal solution to difficult spiritual problems. If we want peace to prevail among nations and within our own hearts, then maybe it is time to stop singing about war and sing hymns of peace instead.”

All around, we see conflict: wars among nations, domestic abuse in the home, deadly aggression in our schools, the victimization and oppression of marginalized groups, vitriolic and divisive political discourse… the list goes on and on. This conflict comes with devastating results for individuals and communities, and at its core it is tearing apart human-human, human-creation, and human-God relationships. Considering that a central tenet of the LDS Church’s gospel message is the forging of these very same relationships, it seems counterintuitive–to me at least–to sing hymns of worship which employ imagery that pits one person or thing against another. Austin is right: now, maybe more than ever, it is time to sing hymns of peace.

As a way to embody this idea of excising conflict imagery from my own personal vocabulary, in my Square Two Journal article, I offered new lyrics for hymn 259, “Hope of Israel (Zion’s Army).” Today, inspired by President Nelson’s call in the most recent general conference to be a peacemaker, I want to continue that exercise with two more hymns (both of which are on Austin’s list). I have no illusions that these lyrics will be adopted or used by anyone; rather it is the exercise of intentionally replacing words of conflict with words of peace that I find compelling. Said differently, this is about turning my own doxological sword into a plowshare and molding my own liturgical spear into a pruning hook, and never again singing about war (to paraphrase Isaiah 2:4).

“Behold! A Loving Legion” (Alternative text for hymn 251 “Behold! A Royal Army”):

Behold! a loving legion

With kindness, hope, and zeal

Is coming forth to minister

To those who need be healed.

Disciples of the Master,

United, bold and strong.

They follow the Good Shepherd

And sing His joyful song:



And now they see the hungry,

The sad, the poor, and weak;

The brothers, sisters most ignored,

Are those for whom they seek.

The Leader calls, “show mercy!”

They pass the word along.

Rememb’ring his example,

they share his joyful song!

Oh, when the suff’ring’s ended;

When exploitations cease.

When all are known as our own kin

And, finally, all have peace.

Before the loving God of all–

One heart, one mind, one voice–

In Zion we’ve all found a home

And each can now rejoice.

[Chorus]

Charity, charity

Like His, that redeemed us.

Charity, charity

Like Jesus Christ, our Lord!

Charity, charity, charity

Like Jesus Christ, our Lord!

“Up, Awake, Ye Who Seek to Bring Zion” (Alternative text for hymn 248 “Up, Awake, Ye Defenders of Zion”):

Up, awake, ye who seek to bring Zion!

The Savior’s already at your door.

He looks like the jailed, the pariah.

He is the unshav’n and the poor.

Rember the Pool of Bethesda;

Forget not the ten lepers cleansed.

When we help those in need of assistance

It’s Jesus, Himself, that we mend,

It’s Jesus, Himself, that we mend,

It’s Jesus, Himself, that we mend,

When we help those in need of assistance

It’s Jesus, Himself, that we mend.



By God’s servants will Zion be founded

One simple, loving act at a time.

Their faith upon Jesus is grounded,

And their visage is both humble and sublime.

In each person’s heart is a longing

To do the work Christ sent them out to do.

So, among all creation they labor.

They heal, and lift, and bless, though they be few.

And they’ll always be tender and true,

And they’ll always be tender and true,

And they’ll always be tender and true,

They heal, and lift, and bless, though they be few.

And they’ll always be tender and true.



Oh! The task it appears overwhelming;

Pain and suffr’ing cause millions to mourn.

Yet, with Jesus our guide and our helmsman

We’ll succor all the sad and the forlorn.

In time all our griefs will be passed us;

At last, among all people will be found

The power of love and of kindness.

Then let us to char’ty be bound!

Then let us to char’ty be bound!

Then let us to char’ty be bound!

The power of love and of kindness,

Then let us to char’ty be bound!