Celebrate the Birthday of the King Follett Sermon with a New Book from BCC Press

One hundred and seventy nine years ago, on April 7, 1844, Joseph Smith delivered a sermon to commemorate the death of King Follett, a close friend of his who died a month earlier in a construction accident. Smith spoke for two and a half hours to an audience of around 20,000 people. No exact transcription of the discourse remains, but several extensive reports, mixing quotation, paraphrase, and commentary, survived.

The King Follett Sermon was notable for its striking doctrines, some of which have become core Mormon beliefs. Smith presented humanity and deity as the same kind of being, with the differences between them as different stages of development. Like God, human intelligences have no beginning and no end. And like human beings, God passed through a mortal phase. Years later, Lorenzo Snow would sum up the great doctrinal innovations of the King Follett Sermon with a couplet that has become as well known to Latter-day Saints as any scriptural text: “As man is now, God once was; as God is now, man may be.”

But, of course, it was never this tidy. The ideas in the King Follet Sermon circulated well before they were articulated on that day, and the meaning of the sermon within Mormonism evolved over time. Yet there has never been a complete biography of this famous discourse—one that explains its history, its textual development, and its reception over almost 200 years.

Until now.

BCC Press is proud to prepsent William V. Smith’s epic biography of the King Follett Sermon. Smith, a long-time BCC blogger and one-time professor of mathematics at the BYU, has spent decades studying this sermon, its textual variants, and its various intersections with Latter-day Saint communities, both official and unofficial. He has combined all of this research into an extremely well-organized, compulsively readable, and impressively exhaustive tome. It really doesn’t matter who you are; you need to read this book.

And because we know you are going to love it, we are going to give you, absolutely free, two of the very best bits in the book: Smith’s list of the 23 textual sources for the sermon that he uses as the basis of his analysis and his timeline of the delivery and the reception of the King Follett Sermon from 1844 through 2013.



