The Gospel of Dirty Hands

Then Pharisees and scribes came to Jesus from Jerusalem and said, “Why do your disciples break the tradition of the elders? For they do not wash their hands before they eat.” He answered them, “And why do you break the commandment of God for the sake of your tradition? (Matthew 15:1-3. NRSV)

Both Matthew and Mark tell the story of the dirty hands. It is one of the most baffling conversations between Jesus and a group of interlocutors—in this case, a group of Pharisees—who challenge the disciples in the name of the dominant religion. Both Gospel writers take us quickly through the conversation because we should already have a sense of the basic idea—which is that (pace Confucius) performing correct rituals is not the same as being a good person. It is not even close.

We must note that the Pharisees’ question, “why don’t your disciples wash their hands before they eat?” has nothing to do with actual cleanliness. Mark makes this crystal clear (Mark 7:3-5). This is a “tradition of the elders” that takes the Levitical requirements for ritual purity and applies them to the everyday act of eating a meal. The closest analog we have today is the practice of blessing food. We have no direct commandment to say a prayer before every meal. It isn’t even written down anywhere. But religious people often feel uncomfortable eating food that hasn’t been blessed, and if no one in a group blesses the food, somebody will probably bring it up.

Jesus doesn’t respond to the question with anything we would recognize as an answer. Instead, he asks them another question that embeds a very serious accusation: “Why do you break the commandments of God for the sake of your tradition?” He goes on to explain exactly what he means:

For God said, ‘Honor your father and your mother,’ and, ‘Whoever speaks evil of father or mother must surely die.’ But you say that whoever tells father or mother, ‘Whatever support you might have had from me is given to God,’ then that person need not honor the father. So, for the sake of your tradition, you nullify the word of God. (Matthew 15:4-6)

We need to spend some time unpacking this, and Mark can help. Mark tells us that Jesus is referring to something called “Corban” (qorbān), or “an offering to God” (Mark 7:12). We have to guess a little at the specifics, but the practice appears to have worked something like what universities call a “planned gift,” or an estate donation—except with more rules. Property declared “corban” was gifted to the Temple, with the provision that the person making the gift could continue to use them during their lifetime.

But here’s the catch: on the authority of tradition, nobody else could use resources that had been donated to the Temple (live in the house, eat the produce from the land, etc.). This tradition was so entrenched that it even applied to parents who were still alive—thus overriding the duty that children had under the Mosaic Law to provide for their aging parents. This was a huge deal in a society with no pensions or Social Security. Children were the only resource that parents could count on when they could no longer work.

Jesus brings all of this up when the Pharisees bring up ritual handwashing because it clarifies the problem that he wants to address. Religious traditions often acquire authority in people’s minds that displaces the kinds of commandments that Jesus focused on the most, which all involved taking care of other people and ministering to their needs. People in high-demand religions often think they are being moral by fulfilling religious demands. Jesus disagrees. There is a fundamental, qualitative difference between being good and being observant.

It is easy to see what Jesus means when we look at other people’s religious observance. Of course, those silly Pharisees should have known better than to give money to the Temple instead of taking care of their parents. But the text is not inviting us to critique the ritual practices of Second Temple Judaism. The text invites us to think about everything we do in the name of tradition or religious observance. Latter-day Saints have lots of these: tithing, the Word of Wisdom, dress codes, daily prayers, reading the scriptures, writing in a journal, and so on.

Jesus does not speak against these things. By all accounts, he and his disciples were religiously observant Jews. He doesn’t say that it is bad to wash your hands before a meal or forbid his disciples to wash their hands if they want to. He certainly doesn’t tell the Pharisees that they should give up handwashing. Nothing about this passage should give us the idea that ritual observance is bad.

But not being bad is not quite the same as being good. Jesus does not rebuke the Pharisees for wanting to wash their hands. He rebukes them for using a ritual religious practice to criticize somebody else and question their moral worth. When people do this, they ignore the greater commandment (to love other people as they love themselves) and obey a set of religious forms—often pretending that this is what it means to love God.

Nor does Jesus rebuke people for wanting to give their property to the Temple. The Temple had bills to pay and expenses to meet, and, like churches today, it depended on voluntary donations to meet its obligations. Donating to the Temple was a good thing. But doing so to the detriment of one’s parents—to whom one had legal and moral responsibilities more sacred than any religious ritual—was to elevate religion above morality.

One of the consistent messages of the New Testament is that religious traditions and rituals—dietary codes, dress and grooming habits, prescribed worship forms, Sabbath observance, and even Temple attendance and sacrifices—are not as important as other people. And the obligations that we owe to a formal religious structure are not comparable to the obligations that we have to care for and love each other—which, it turns out, is what loving God with all our heart, mind, and strength actually means.