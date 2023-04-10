The Gospel of Dirty Hands

Then Pharisees and scribes came to Jesus from Jerusalem and said, “Why do your disciples break the tradition of the elders? For they do not wash their hands before they eat.” He answered them, “And why do you break the commandment of God for the sake of your tradition? (Matthew 15:1-3. NRSV)
Both Matthew and Mark tell the story of the dirty hands. It is one of the most baffling conversations between Jesus and a group of interlocutors—in this case, a group of Pharisees—who challenge the disciples in the name of the dominant religion. Both Gospel writers take us quickly through the conversation because we should already have a sense of the basic idea—which is that (pace Confucius) performing correct rituals is not the same as being a good person. It is not even close.
We must note that the Pharisees’ question, “why don’t your disciples wash their hands before they eat?” has nothing to do with actual cleanliness. Mark makes this crystal clear (Mark 7:3-5). This is a “tradition of the elders” that takes the Levitical requirements for ritual purity and applies them to the everyday act of eating a meal. The closest analog we have today is the practice of blessing food. We have no direct commandment to say a prayer before every meal. It isn’t even written down anywhere. But religious people often feel uncomfortable eating food that hasn’t been blessed, and if no one in a group blesses the food, somebody will probably bring it up.
Jesus doesn’t respond to the question with anything we would recognize as an answer. Instead, he asks them another question that embeds a very serious accusation: “Why do you break the commandments of God for the sake of your tradition?” He goes on to explain exactly what he means:
For God said, ‘Honor your father and your mother,’ and, ‘Whoever speaks evil of father or mother must surely die.’ But you say that whoever tells father or mother, ‘Whatever support you might have had from me is given to God,’ then that person need not honor the father. So, for the sake of your tradition, you nullify the word of God. (Matthew 15:4-6)
We need to spend some time unpacking this, and Mark can help. Mark tells us that Jesus is referring to something called “Corban” (qorbān), or “an offering to God” (Mark 7:12). We have to guess a little at the specifics, but the practice appears to have worked something like what universities call a “planned gift,” or an estate donation—except with more rules. Property declared “corban” was gifted to the Temple, with the provision that the person making the gift could continue to use them during their lifetime.
But here’s the catch: on the authority of tradition, nobody else could use resources that had been donated to the Temple (live in the house, eat the produce from the land, etc.). This tradition was so entrenched that it even applied to parents who were still alive—thus overriding the duty that children had under the Mosaic Law to provide for their aging parents. This was a huge deal in a society with no pensions or Social Security. Children were the only resource that parents could count on when they could no longer work.
Jesus brings all of this up when the Pharisees bring up ritual handwashing because it clarifies the problem that he wants to address. Religious traditions often acquire authority in people’s minds that displaces the kinds of commandments that Jesus focused on the most, which all involved taking care of other people and ministering to their needs. People in high-demand religions often think they are being moral by fulfilling religious demands. Jesus disagrees. There is a fundamental, qualitative difference between being good and being observant.
It is easy to see what Jesus means when we look at other people’s religious observance. Of course, those silly Pharisees should have known better than to give money to the Temple instead of taking care of their parents. But the text is not inviting us to critique the ritual practices of Second Temple Judaism. The text invites us to think about everything we do in the name of tradition or religious observance. Latter-day Saints have lots of these: tithing, the Word of Wisdom, dress codes, daily prayers, reading the scriptures, writing in a journal, and so on.
Jesus does not speak against these things. By all accounts, he and his disciples were religiously observant Jews. He doesn’t say that it is bad to wash your hands before a meal or forbid his disciples to wash their hands if they want to. He certainly doesn’t tell the Pharisees that they should give up handwashing. Nothing about this passage should give us the idea that ritual observance is bad.
But not being bad is not quite the same as being good. Jesus does not rebuke the Pharisees for wanting to wash their hands. He rebukes them for using a ritual religious practice to criticize somebody else and question their moral worth. When people do this, they ignore the greater commandment (to love other people as they love themselves) and obey a set of religious forms—often pretending that this is what it means to love God.
Nor does Jesus rebuke people for wanting to give their property to the Temple. The Temple had bills to pay and expenses to meet, and, like churches today, it depended on voluntary donations to meet its obligations. Donating to the Temple was a good thing. But doing so to the detriment of one’s parents—to whom one had legal and moral responsibilities more sacred than any religious ritual—was to elevate religion above morality.
One of the consistent messages of the New Testament is that religious traditions and rituals—dietary codes, dress and grooming habits, prescribed worship forms, Sabbath observance, and even Temple attendance and sacrifices—are not as important as other people. And the obligations that we owe to a formal religious structure are not comparable to the obligations that we have to care for and love each other—which, it turns out, is what loving God with all our heart, mind, and strength actually means.
Comments
AMEN!!
My ward planned a trip to the temple, and for weeks it was the only thing that was discussed during sacrament meetings. This is a good point to take in Sunday school.
I think the unique context of this and other exchanges between Jesus and these leaders reinforce the notion that Jesus is speaking to the deadness of their law. That context being that these people are using the Law of Moses, and the traditions they have built up around it, to condemn the one who literally gave them this law. The law was meant to point those who followed it to Jesus. But faced with God himself, the leaders’ understanding (or perversion) of the law was doing the opposite and they were rejecting God.
I only mention this because in fulfilling the Law of Moses, it seems that Jesus didn’t do away with ritual and tradition, set them as something “not as important as people”, or make them merely good/ optional things. It was because people are so important that rituals under the new law were reinstated or clarified. Baptism and the sacrament, as two rituals and traditions, were instituted at Bountiful for the blessing of the people, as shown by the miraculous events that transpired as the people took part in them.
I agree with the OP that dead or incorrect rituals and traditions should not take the place of taking care of people or be used as a standard of righteousness. This is spot on, in my opinion. I also believe that the current LDS church likely does not have a correct understanding or authorization regarding these rituals, or we would see the same miracles and outcomes accompany them.
But, I wouldn’t throw out the idea of rituals and traditions altogether as extremely important, essential, and good things – someday we might have them again, and I think that when properly understood, performing them would be the same thing as loving God and caring for each other.
I’ve always been fascinated by the blessing of food (particularly meals). Giving thanks for the food makes sense. Blessing it…not so much. It seems to reside in this weird space between blessing the articles of the sacrament (an ordinance) and hoping it doesn’t cause sickness (which may have been justified at certain times in the past, but not so much now, in this society). But it’s a tradition, and a tradition with strong implications for righteousness. Go ahead and try to have a meal, or even “refreshments” in a Church setting without a prayer being said about it and you’ll get serious pushback. Like, what would happen if we didn’t pray? More than a tradition, it’s definitely ritual, and merely performative as there is really no rational reason for doing it (other than expressing gratitude for the food, which still gets tedious and redundant). I can imagine Christ, living among us today, pointing out the absurdity of blessing jello and potato chips, that they might “nourish and strengthen our bodies”. I imagine his response would be “If you’re interested in being healthy you could, you know, just not eat that stuff.” And the Pharisees would reply “But this is the way it’s supposed to be done! And those potato chips will make us healthy because we blessed them!”
It is kind of funny though that our modern frame of reference can’t escape the idea that…ya, the pharisees were right; you should wash your hands before you eat.
I mean, especially in an age where sanitation was minimal, people spread all kinds of disease from and through watering sources etc.
I can’t help but think about the ritual hand washing before a meal with the ritual cleansing (full body) before going to the temple, and again John’s baptism. They were obviously all different, but had a similar purification theme.
I don’t think Jesus was saying the ritual cleansing was bad, but he was responding defensively to the Pharisees who were looking for reasons to criticize and Jesus was having none of that. It goes back to the Saducees, who the text specifically reminds us don’t believe in the resurrection, asking about the resurrection.
The Pharisees in this case didn’t care about the principle of the washing, but wanted to find something to criticize thar Jesus wasn’t don’t well enough in their eyes.
It’s also no coincidence the chapter starts with criticism about washing before eating bread, a metaphor of dogs and bread and crumbs, and Jesus ends the chapter with feeding 4000 fish and bread. Surely some significance there.
Excuse me while I go cut into a fresh loaf…
“Go ahead and try to have a meal, or even “refreshments” in a Church setting without a prayer being said about it and you’ll get serious pushback.”
It’s been years now, but I remember serving in the temple where the training season before the start of the day it was remarked that the cafeteria food has already been blessed so we don’t need to say a prayer. It’s hard to recall exactly, but the feeling from the communication was something like, “don’t bless the food before you eat, that’s been done already, we don’t need 100 prayers in vain for the same thing out of rote behavior.” Although it wasn’t said like that for sure.
Sute,
Rote prayers in the temple? Shocking.
Fantastic essay!
A remarkable quality of Jesus’ministry is he asked questions. He engaged people around him by inviting them to think. An orthodox people are not keen on thinking – the thinking was done earlier by others and the duty of the people now is to follow the tradition. Yet then the focus becomes on sustaining the tradition and we forget or are never taught the underlying principle that spawned the rule or practice.
Traditions and social orthodoxy in general can sustain a community but they can also become obstacles to spiritual progression. They can justify us in accepting a lesser good. So we need to have the light of Christ in us and we need the courage to question in a given moment if doing what is expected is the best way to serve God and our fellow man.
Turtle: That has often crossed my mind as well. At family gatherings, when I am called (or call upon myself) to give the blessing on the food, increasingly I find myself expressing thanks, asking for the spirit to remind us all to have a thankful heart, and then consecrating the strength and energy obtained from the food (even jell-o and potato chips provide empty but burnable calories) to doing some good in the world. Reminders from my sons (now grown up) that we need to “lift the curse” seem to be less frequent. We honor the ritual, but it’s not really about the food; it’s about gratitude for the bounty of God’s creation, our privilege to enjoy that bounty, and commitment to not waste it.
Regarding our possibly rote and repetitive meal-related prayers:
I have not asked for the blessing of the food for decades but have instead focused on our gratitude and our desire to life in a way that reflects our gratitude. I was talking about this with a friend at church one day. He told me that in his opinion the practice of praying before meals had nothing at all to do with the need to purify food, and in many cases had nothing to do gratitude. Rather he saw the occasion of praying at mealtime as simple a way to stay focused on God throughout the day. Meal-time prayers were a way to structure frequent prayers into our lives. They give us repetitive opportunities to seek God in prayer. It had, for him, nothing to do with food.
On the topic of being told the food served in the temple had already been blessed in one’s absence, so that further prayer is not required: I have always found this to be very odd, since for me the purpose of the prayer is to express my personal gratitude for the food before I eat it. Now I can do that in my head, silently, that’s not an issue, but to be told not to? Mind boggling.