Children, Food, Dogs, and Who the Gospel Is For

Jesus left that place and went away to the district of Tyre and Sidon. Just then a Canaanite woman from that region came out and started shouting, “Have mercy on me, Lord, Son of David; my daughter is tormented by a demon.” But he did not answer her at all. And his disciples came and urged him, saying, “Send her away, for she keeps shouting after us.” He answered, “I was sent only to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.” But she came and knelt before him, saying, “Lord, help me.” He answered, “It is not fair to take the children’s food and throw it to the dogs.” She said, “Yes, Lord, yet even the dogs eat the crumbs that fall from their master’s table.” Then Jesus answered her, “Woman, great is your faith! Let it be done for you as you wish.” And her daughter was healed from that moment. (Matthew 15:21-28 NRSV)

The most significant thing about this passage is not that Jesus compares a woman to a dog, as striking as that image may be. Nor is it the announcement that Jesus has been sent to the Children of Israel. Those are both misdirections that Matthew and Mark throw into the story, like good stage magicians, to occupy our attention while they prepare the stunning finale: this is a story in which Jesus Christ, the mortal Messiah and incarnation of the God of the world, gets into an argument with a Canaanite woman, loses the argument, and changes his mind.

As Matthew tells it, at least, she was a Canaanite woman. Mark makes her Syrophoenician. All we need to know, really, is that she was not Jewish and that her nationality made her especially problematic to people who were. Combined with the fact that she was a woman, and that she was approaching Jesus as a beggar on the streets, we can conclude that she was a “them” in a world of “us’s.” Think of the three or four categories of people you would have the hardest time thinking well of and combine them into one. That’s who this woman was.

To understand why this is important, let’s look at the original audience of both Mark and (a few years later) Matthew. Both gospels were written to a Church that had already decided to accept Gentiles without making them follow dietary laws or undergo circumcision. That decision was made at the Council of Jerusalem (Acts 15) about 10-15 years before Mark’s gospel was written and 35-40 years before Matthew. But, as we read in Acts and in some of Paul’s letters, this produced a split in the Church between the original Jewish disciples and the non-Jewish converts, who were quickly becoming the majority.

Matthew, especially, wrote to the Jewish Christians who were increasingly alienated from both their Jewish roots and from the emerging Christian Church. He had to walk a fine line between confirming the importance of Jewish scripture and traditions while arguing that bringing the gospel to the Gentiles was always part of the plan. This means that he went to great lengths to show that Jesus was the fulfillment of Jewish prophecy (and, indeed, the whole entire purpose of the Hebrew Tanakh, which became the “Old Testament” to the divinity of Christ). But he also had to show that Gentiles were with Jesus from the very beginning.

To this end, Matthew brings in three Zoroastrian magi, who may or may not have been wise men, and makes them part of the origin story. The first people outside of his own family to recognize Jesus’s divinity (this is Matthew, remember, the Shepherds are in Luke) are non-Jewish devotees of a Persian prophet. All of the apostles place Gentiles in key places in the story: the centurion’s son, the Good Samaritan, the woman at the well, and, of course, the Canaanite/Syrophoenician woman in this story.

When the woman approaches Jesus, the disciples want to send her away. Had not Jesus told them not to go into any Gentile cities but only to “the lost sheep of the House of Israel?” (Matt. 10:5-6). Jesus quotes just these words to the woman, and then he says that “It is not fair to take the children’s food and throw it to the dogs.” The metaphor is difficult to defend, as it goes well beyond arguing that taking care of the Jews just happens to be his job description. It implies a difference in the moral worth of individuals. Some have infinite worth, like children; others are ultimately disposable, like dogs.

Let’s talk about why Jesus—or at least why Mark and Matthew—would use a metaphor like this when trying to explain to their audiences that Jews and Gentiles are equal before God. None of the common explanations work for me: that Jesus was establishing the proper order for teaching the gospel, that he was testing the woman’s faith before granting her a miracle, or that he was really calling her an endearing term for a beloved pet.

Here’s what does make sense to me. A woman asks Jesus to minister to her needs, and Jesus, acting as a voice for the assumptions of his culture, refuses. But rather than just saying no, he engages with the woman by offering an argument in the form of a metaphor. Rather than slinking away in sadness or defiantly rejecting the metaphor, she enters into it to offer a rebuttal: “Even dogs eat table scraps.”

Look at what the woman’s argument does. Jesus argues that anything he gives to somebody who is not a Jew takes resources and attention away from their intended recipients. This is an argument from scarcity that assumes a zero-sum game: there is only so much Jesus to go around, and any attention he gives to Canaanite women is going to take some quantity of Jesus away from its intended recipient. The woman rejects the scarcity argument entirely by reasserting the metaphor. Most of us do this when someone presents us with an argument by metaphor. It does not mean that we accept the comparison—the woman was not acknowledging that she was a dog; she was showing Jesus how even his own chosen metaphor did not support his argument.

It is not a zero-sum game, the woman asserts. Children and dogs live together in a mutually beneficial relationship. Children are messy eaters, and they never eat everything; there are always crumbs that fall from the table, and if the dogs don’t eat them, they will just stay on the floor and attract ants. Furthermore, the resource is not food; it is attention, and in the time it took you to tell me that story about dogs and children, you could have healed my daughter twice. So don’t pretend that this is a time-management issue.

And she wins. Jesus changes his mind. Because she demonstrates faith, to be sure, but also because she has a superior argument; there was no scarcity. It takes him less time to say that the woman’s daughter has been healed than it took to explain why he couldn’t heal her in the first place. There is enough Jesus to go around.

And this is the point that both Mark and Matthew want to make to their own audiences at a time when the Jewish-Gentile split was threatening to tear the Church apart. If Jesus can change his mind about Canaanites and Samaritans and Syrophoenicians, they seem to be saying, then so can you. And so, it seems, must we all.