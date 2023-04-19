Heaven Is Here, If You Want It

To read the Gospels is to become obsessed with a vision. And the name of the vision is “the Kingdom of God,” or, sometimes, “the Kingdom of Heaven” or just “the Kingdom.” It is the most powerful vision in any of the standard works, where it occasionally also goes by the name of “Zion.” It is the focus of most of Christ’s parables and of the vast majority of His teaching and ministry. And it remains one of the most poorly understood concepts in the churches that use his name.
And here is the root of the misunderstanding: throughout his ministry, Jesus tried to describe what the Kingdom looked like—how people who understand the vision act towards each other and how they orient themselves toward God. We have taken that simple description and turned it into a prescriptive list of things that we have to do to earn a place in something called “heaven.” In the process, we have turned consequences into rewards and instructions on how to live into checks that can only be cashed after we die. For centuries, Christians have been trying to earn the very thing that the New Testament instructs us to build.
Imagine if we did something similar with the advice we often hear today. I know that, if I want to lose weight, I have to do two things: I have to eat fewer calories and do more exercise. There is nothing magical about this; it is a simple statement of cause and effect, of an action and its consequences. I am not trying to earn the blessing of a slim figure through my willpower and virtuous eating and exercise behavior. I am simply doing math with food. Heaven, it turns out, works the same way.
In the New Testament Jesus uses “Heaven,””the Kingdom of Heaven,” and “the Kingdom of God” interchangeably—not to refer to an afterlife or a reward, but to describe a society that we can have any time we want it. Two of the parables in this week’s lesson, the Parable of the Unmerciful Servant and the Parable of the Good Samaritan, directly address the question of how to construct God’s Kingdom on earth.
The Parable of the Unmerciful Servant
The parable in Matthew 18:21-34 comes in response to Peter’s earnest attempt to quantify Jesus’s message on forgiveness. Then came Peter to him, and said, Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?” (18: 21). Peter no doubt sees seven forgiveness as generous. But Jesus immediately identifies the problem–not with the number, but with the transactional nature of Peter’s question. He answers that Peter must forgive his brother “70 times 7 times”–and then he immediately launches into a parable, lest Peter start setting up a chart with 490 forgiveness squares.
Therefore is the kingdom of heaven likened unto a certain king, which would take account of his servants. And when he had begun to reckon, one was brought unto him, which owed him ten thousand talents. But forasmuch as he had not to pay, his lord commanded him to be sold, and his wife, and children, and all that he had, and payment to be made. The servant therefore fell down, and worshipped him, saying, Lord, have patience with me, and I will pay thee all. Then the lord of that servant was moved with compassion, and loosed him, and forgave him the debt. (18 :23-27)
The big trick here for modern readers is to recognize just how enormous a sum 10,000 talents was. The standard weight of a talent in the Roman Empire was about 75 pounds. So 10,000 talents of gold would be 750,000 pounds, with a 2023 value of around 15 billion dollars. But this isn’t really the point. It is an amount that would have been unfathomable to Jesus’s audience, like “eleventy trillion dollars” or “all the money in the world” would be to us. It is designed to make transactional righteousness seem impossible–because it is.
The amounts are unimportant because Jesus is talking about a way of being that is godly, but not manly. God’s love is unconditional, and his forgiveness is unlimited, because that is what being God means. And it is also what it means to live in the Kingdom of God. There is nothing transactional about any of this. If we are going to create a good society to live in, people are going to have to forgive each other rather a lot because, no matter how hard we try, human beings obstruct, offend, insult, inconvenience, and otherwise get in the way of other human beings. If we cannot learn to forgive, then, wherever we live will not be heaven. It will be something else. That’s how consequences work.
The Good Samaritan
Jesus gives the parable of the Good Samaritan in Luke 10, in response to the question, “who is my neighbor?” which is itself a response to His statement that the two great principles of Eternal Life are “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbour as thyself” (Luke 10:27).
This setup is important, because the “certain lawyer” is, like Peter in the earlier example, trying to find a way to define a transaction that will result in a reward. He wants to know who he has to love if he wants to earn his way into heaven. The main thing that Jesus tells him is, “that’s not how this works.”
And Jesus answering said, A certain man went down from Jerusalem to Jericho, and fell among thieves, which stripped him of his raiment, and wounded him, and departed, leaving him half dead. And by chance there came down a certain priest that way: and when he saw him, he passed by on the other side. And likewise a Levite, when he was at the place, came and looked on him, and passed by on the other side.
But a certain Samaritan, as he journeyed, came where he was: and when he saw him, he had compassion on him. And went to him, and bound up his wounds, pouring in oil and wine, and set him on his own beast, and brought him to an inn, and took care of him. And on the morrow when he departed, he took out two pence, and gave them to the host, and said unto him, Take care of him; and whatsoever thou spendest more, when I come again, I will repay thee. Which now of these three, thinkest thou, was neighbour unto him that fell among the thieves? (18:30-33)
The parable, of course, derives much of its strength from an ethnic conflict that his audience would have understood immediately. We can imagine our own comparables, but that isn’t really the point. The point is that the commandment to “love thy neighbor” comes without limits. Your neighbor is everybody. Full stop.
Once again, this is not a transactional commandment. By definition, “the Kingdom of Heaven” is a society where people act like the Good Samaritan. Societies in which people act like the Priest and the Levite are very different, as are societies in which everyone acts like thieves.
The overall message of these parables is very simple: take care of each other and learn how to forgive, and you can have heaven any time you want it. The power of the vision is the suggestion that we can actually do it if we all do it together. And Latter-day Saints believe that such a society has been created twice in the history of the world: the antediluvian City of Enoch (Moses 7) and the 200 years following Christ’s appearance in the Book of Mormon (4 Nephi). Perhaps the most powerful message of the Restoration is that we can do it again.
Comments
This gets confusing for me when dealing with alcoholic family members. I go to AlAnon and learn to Detatch with Love, Set Boundaries, and be less co-dependent. Then I go to church and get confused again. What are your thoughts?
Tracy, I think that one benefit of not looking at forgiveness as a transaction, or as a regulative commandment, is that questions like this change their focus. It moves the discussion out of the ethical realm (“you need to forgive because it is moral/right/a commandment to forgive others”) and into a purely practical realm (“I need to get better at forgiving because I want to live in a society where people are forgiving”). That is a long-term goal, and it takes all of our life to learn how to balance various conflicting factors, one of those being personal boundaries
And it also means that people need to be tolerant with you when you are trying to set those boundaries and navigate difficult, often conflicting desires. Problems are easy to solve if you solve them in isolation. It is easy to say, “forgive people because that is important” if you don’t have to deal with questions like, “but what if a person won’t think I have forgiven them if I don’t let that person trespass my boundaries or ask me to do things that are bad for my spiritual or emotional health.” A blog post, by its very nature, looks at questions like this in isolation. But the reason I think we should talk about these things pragmatically rather than as absolute ethical points is that these questions never occur in nature without other questions. So we need to have grace for each other as we negotiate these kinds of competing demands.
I do not know you personally, but the very fact that you are asking this question tells me that you are taking the injunction to forgive seriously and that you are looking for ways to reconcile it with other things, such as your own mental and spiritual health, that you also take seriously. Take as long as you need to figure out the best way for you to reconcile these things. You have a whole lifetime to figure these things out, and you should trust your instincts. I believe that forgiveness is important, but I also believe that forgiveness does not always look like the people who have offended us think that it should look. Especially if they think that forgiveness looks like putting ourselves in a position to be abused.
I hope that is helpful. Your question is exactly the right question, and the answers are complicated and can be the work of a lifetime.
Thank you very much.
I don’t usually have much to say about devotional posts these days but you have got me on this one, which treats the topics that I like best about the church and Christianity in general. Well done. Well said. Fifty points for Gryffindor, or whatever your house is.
No, unfortunately, we can’t have Heaven anytime we want it, and don’t have what we need now to bring it about.
Hate to rain on the parade… but there is a hopeful message in that downer of an opening sentence.
The two examples the OP gives of Zion communities – Bountiful and Enoch’s Zion – actually give a bit of a different picture of what is required to bring about Heaven on Earth. Yes, being nice and treating others well is important, obviously, as that is what heavenly beings apparently do. But those alone will get you no closer to having Zion here than deciding one day you’d like to build a tower. There have been righteous people in every age who have never experienced Zion in their lifetimes… in fact, sometimes they experienced the exact opposite in trying to live good lives in a world ruled by The Enemy.
The common overall theme, actually, in both of these examples that seems to have been overlooked is this: Extreme cases of divine intervention (i.e., miracles) were required for Zion to even have a chance of being established, and those acts of divine intervention happened on God’s timeline. For those at Bountiful, Jesus had to destroy almost an entire civilization in order to give the remaining inhabitants a chance at it. For Zion, God had to give Enoch power over the Earth to keep the people of God protected from their enemies. In both cases, power that enabled the righteous to be separated and protected from the wicked was needed for Zion to be established.
In addition to this general protective power, power or glory of Heaven given directly to the people seems to also be necessary before anything like Zion can come about. In Bountiful, Jesus bestowed on them the Holy Ghost, gave them food and drink he brought from Heaven (and which had, I believe, a profound impact on both their bodies and spirits from that time forward), and provided them with disciples blessed with immortality, who saw Heaven, and remained among the people working mighty miracles. For Zion, we have fewer details, but it says that the ‘glory of the Lord’ was on these people, and I imagine very similar miracles being performed.
Gifts and miracles will be provided that will help us build Zion again. They are mentioned very specifically in the Book of Mormon. We don’t have them yet, and so no matter what you do, Zion is going to wait. This should hopefully take some pressure off feeling that we and others ought to ‘be better’ in order to get a result, and likewise feeling animosity toward ourselves and others when perceived failures seem to be the cause of why things aren’t better now. Without those things that we need, I don’t think we even know enough to know exactly what ‘be better’ should fully entail. We lack the stories to know even what we should worship and how we should do it.
Counterintuitively, rather than pretend we can bring about Zion through our actions, it would be better to do as Moroni counseled: Awake to our awful situation. We do not have the power we need, and the earth is ruled by everything, pretty much, that Zion is not. Pretty bad. But that awakening can be a hopeful one, in realizing that we have promises that the power will come down from Heaven when we most need it, to few scattered across the earth, and that this will be the beginning of the story that ends with Heaven and Earth reunited as one.
So, what to do in the meantime? Live in hope, and yes, do all of those nice things for each other, but don’t be fooled into thinking that will bring Heaven. At some point we will have the power and the tools required to build Zion, and so I guess we should also try and position ourselves to receive those blessings in a positive way, as apparently there may be many who won’t, for whatever reason.
I would also put away your bibles for a period of time – they, or how you are using them, are likely doing more harm than good at this point. The Book of Mormon would be the best source, but even that is so loaded with a couple centuries of traditions, alterations, and approved interpretations that it might be hard to see things in new ways.
It may just be a matter of holding on for a bit as best we can and starting to believe in and pray for the promised blessings and miracles, fully recognizing the powerlessness of our current circumstances, but desiring to do good nonetheless.
WW, take 20 points from Slytherin. Sorry.
WW, I’m not sure I understand your comment and I know I’m not a mind reader. The following comment was prompted by your comment–it is what came to my mind–but is not intended as a response or argument directed toward you.
When discussing Heaven on Earth or Zion, there is a common argument that this is the time for personal righteousness and that the Millenium or Second Coming is the time for systemic change. I acknowledge that topics of systemic racism and sexism and heterosexism (for three hot examples among many) can be controversial in our community. Many of us want to stop at the “don’t hate” version of those -isms and not proceed to the systemic discussion of making things better. And I acknowledge that the discussions when we do engage are difficult and even painful. But my sense of God’s big Heaven on Earth or Zion project is that those are the very issues we are called to grapple with, in the here and now. On this earth. In 2023. It’s hard to read the story of the Good Samaritan any other way. “Who is my neighbor?” and the Second Great Commandment don’t give me leeway to wait for Christ to fix things.
And feeding the hungry and housing the unhoused and not killing each other and more. It’s a long list. We’d better get busy.
I think the revelation at the Fishing River makes clear that it was only the personal failures of the people of Zion’s Camp that prevented the redemption of Zion. And that we are still waiting “for a little season” for us to finally get our act together.