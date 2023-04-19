Heaven Is Here, If You Want It

by

To read the Gospels is to become obsessed with a vision. And the name of the vision is “the Kingdom of God,” or, sometimes, “the Kingdom of Heaven” or just “the Kingdom.” It is the most powerful vision in any of the standard works, where it occasionally also goes by the name of “Zion.” It is the focus of most of Christ’s parables and of the vast majority of His teaching and ministry. And it remains one of the most poorly understood concepts in the churches that use his name.

And here is the root of the misunderstanding: throughout his ministry, Jesus tried to describe what the Kingdom looked like—how people who understand the vision act towards each other and how they orient themselves toward God. We have taken that simple description and turned it into a prescriptive list of things that we have to do to earn a place in something called “heaven.” In the process, we have turned consequences into rewards and instructions on how to live into checks that can only be cashed after we die. For centuries, Christians have been trying to earn the very thing that the New Testament instructs us to build.

Imagine if we did something similar with the advice we often hear today. I know that, if I want to lose weight, I have to do two things: I have to eat fewer calories and do more exercise. There is nothing magical about this; it is a simple statement of cause and effect, of an action and its consequences. I am not trying to earn the blessing of a slim figure through my willpower and virtuous eating and exercise behavior. I am simply doing math with food. Heaven, it turns out, works the same way.

In the New Testament Jesus uses “Heaven,””the Kingdom of Heaven,” and “the Kingdom of God” interchangeably—not to refer to an afterlife or a reward, but to describe a society that we can have any time we want it. Two of the parables in this week’s lesson, the Parable of the Unmerciful Servant and the Parable of the Good Samaritan, directly address the question of how to construct God’s Kingdom on earth.

The Parable of the Unmerciful Servant

The parable in Matthew 18:21-34 comes in response to Peter’s earnest attempt to quantify Jesus’s message on forgiveness. Then came Peter to him, and said, Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?” (18: 21). Peter no doubt sees seven forgiveness as generous. But Jesus immediately identifies the problem–not with the number, but with the transactional nature of Peter’s question. He answers that Peter must forgive his brother “70 times 7 times”–and then he immediately launches into a parable, lest Peter start setting up a chart with 490 forgiveness squares.

Therefore is the kingdom of heaven likened unto a certain king, which would take account of his servants. And when he had begun to reckon, one was brought unto him, which owed him ten thousand talents. But forasmuch as he had not to pay, his lord commanded him to be sold, and his wife, and children, and all that he had, and payment to be made. The servant therefore fell down, and worshipped him, saying, Lord, have patience with me, and I will pay thee all. Then the lord of that servant was moved with compassion, and loosed him, and forgave him the debt. (18 :23-27)

The big trick here for modern readers is to recognize just how enormous a sum 10,000 talents was. The standard weight of a talent in the Roman Empire was about 75 pounds. So 10,000 talents of gold would be 750,000 pounds, with a 2023 value of around 15 billion dollars. But this isn’t really the point. It is an amount that would have been unfathomable to Jesus’s audience, like “eleventy trillion dollars” or “all the money in the world” would be to us. It is designed to make transactional righteousness seem impossible–because it is.

The amounts are unimportant because Jesus is talking about a way of being that is godly, but not manly. God’s love is unconditional, and his forgiveness is unlimited, because that is what being God means. And it is also what it means to live in the Kingdom of God. There is nothing transactional about any of this. If we are going to create a good society to live in, people are going to have to forgive each other rather a lot because, no matter how hard we try, human beings obstruct, offend, insult, inconvenience, and otherwise get in the way of other human beings. If we cannot learn to forgive, then, wherever we live will not be heaven. It will be something else. That’s how consequences work.



The Good Samaritan

Jesus gives the parable of the Good Samaritan in Luke 10, in response to the question, “who is my neighbor?” which is itself a response to His statement that the two great principles of Eternal Life are “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbour as thyself” (Luke 10:27).

This setup is important, because the “certain lawyer” is, like Peter in the earlier example, trying to find a way to define a transaction that will result in a reward. He wants to know who he has to love if he wants to earn his way into heaven. The main thing that Jesus tells him is, “that’s not how this works.”

And Jesus answering said, A certain man went down from Jerusalem to Jericho, and fell among thieves, which stripped him of his raiment, and wounded him, and departed, leaving him half dead. And by chance there came down a certain priest that way: and when he saw him, he passed by on the other side. And likewise a Levite, when he was at the place, came and looked on him, and passed by on the other side. But a certain Samaritan, as he journeyed, came where he was: and when he saw him, he had compassion on him. And went to him, and bound up his wounds, pouring in oil and wine, and set him on his own beast, and brought him to an inn, and took care of him. And on the morrow when he departed, he took out two pence, and gave them to the host, and said unto him, Take care of him; and whatsoever thou spendest more, when I come again, I will repay thee. Which now of these three, thinkest thou, was neighbour unto him that fell among the thieves? (18:30-33)

The parable, of course, derives much of its strength from an ethnic conflict that his audience would have understood immediately. We can imagine our own comparables, but that isn’t really the point. The point is that the commandment to “love thy neighbor” comes without limits. Your neighbor is everybody. Full stop.

Once again, this is not a transactional commandment. By definition, “the Kingdom of Heaven” is a society where people act like the Good Samaritan. Societies in which people act like the Priest and the Levite are very different, as are societies in which everyone acts like thieves.

The overall message of these parables is very simple: take care of each other and learn how to forgive, and you can have heaven any time you want it. The power of the vision is the suggestion that we can actually do it if we all do it together. And Latter-day Saints believe that such a society has been created twice in the history of the world: the antediluvian City of Enoch (Moses 7) and the 200 years following Christ’s appearance in the Book of Mormon (4 Nephi). Perhaps the most powerful message of the Restoration is that we can do it again.