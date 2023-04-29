What If Jesus Meant What He Said About Rich People? A Non-Nuanced Reading of Lazarus and the Rich Man

by

It seems that the richer Christians get, the more interpretive energy they put into proving that Jesus didn’t really mean what he said about rich people. The camel through the eye of the needle? That was just the back gate to Jerusalem. Sell all you have and give it to the poor? He was using hyperbole to prove a point. Mary’s Magnificat? Never heard of it. If I had a dollar for every time I have had these discussions in a church context, I would be rich enough to have to worry about it.

Whatever Jesus meant by these things, there is a general agreement that there are two things he could not possibly have meant because they are just too hard to fit into our current understanding of the New Testament:

Jesus could not possibly have been saying that it is inherently immoral to be rich. That would be unfair and simplistic. Some rich people are very moral, and some poor people are immoral in every way that one can be immoral, so it is just wrong to say that wealth, in and of itself, is a bad thing. It is the love of money, not the money itself, that is the root of all evil. What is important is how you use the wealth that you have. Certainly, rich people should do everything that they reasonably can to help poor people. But it is just wrong to say that Jesus criticizes the bare fact of having wealth.

Furthermore, Jesus could not have been saying that a society that permits profound economic inequalities is inherently corrupt. He was not criticizing capitalism or low taxes. Don’t go making Jesus into a communist. He said that people should help the poor, but he never said that the government should help the poor—or that people should be forced by the state to surrender their hard-earned dollars to give to people who have not worked for it. That goes against free agency. In the Kingdom of God there won’t be any rich or poor, but that is what happens after Jesus comes again. It is not possible to live that way today, so don’t go trying to immanentize the eschaton. Keep your woke nonsense out of my religion!

These assertions, and many like them, are made necessary by the fact that there is really no way to read the text honestly without coming to the conclusions they reject—not if we rely solely on what is there. To reach other conclusions, we have to rely on what is not there—a critical maneuver best accomplished by adjectives rather than arguments. No passage in the New Testament illustrates this better than the Parable of Lazarus and the Rich Man (Luke 16:19-31) from this week’s Come Follow Me reading.

The parable begins by telling us a few basic facts about two men:



There was a rich man who was dressed in purple and fine linen and who feasted sumptuously every day. And at his gate lay a poor man named Lazarus, covered with sores, who longed to satisfy his hunger with what fell from the rich man’s table; even the dogs would come and lick his sores. (:19-21)

It is important to note what we are NOT told here. We know of Lazarus only that he was poor. We do not know if he was righteous or wicked, or somewhere in between. We don’t know if he was mentally ill, sexually promiscuous, addicted to a substance, guilty of criminal behavior, or bad smelling—because none of these things matter to the interpretation of the story, just as none of them impact the moral duty that the rich man has towards him.

We know a little bit more about the rich man (he would not be named “Dives,” which just means “rich man,” until the middle ages), but not as much as we think we do. The overwhelming fact about him is that he is rich. This is beyond dispute. We also know that he spent some portion of his wealth on luxury items, including food and clothing. We don’t know what he did with the rest of his money. We don’t know how he came by his fortune.

We don’t know how he treated other people. And we don’t know how he treated Lazarus, though the text supports a strong inference that he did not do anything to address the poor man’s suffering. We don’t know if he was religious, righteous, a good husband and father, a pillar of his community. Just that he was rich and that he did other things with at least some of his money than take care of the poor. With just this knowledge, we have to make sense of the major plot line:

“The poor man died and was carried away by the angels to be with Abraham. The rich man also died and was buried. In Hades, where he was being tormented, he lifted up his eyes and saw Abraham far away with Lazarus by his side.” (:22-23)

If we stick to the text, we can’t make any assumptions about relative morality that are not given in the text. We must assume that Lazarus was “with Abraham” (whatever theological assumptions one wants to read into that phrase) because he was poor and did not receive economic justice in his life. And we must assume that the rich man was in hell because he was rich and did not give all of his excess wealth to relieve the suffering of the poor. If there were any other factors that mattered to our interpretation of the story, Jesus would have told us about them.

The implications here are stark as they apply to wealthy people, but they do not run counter to other things that Jesus has said. In fact, there is nothing in the New Testament even hints at a different understanding. Jesus told us that it is more difficult for a rich person to enter the Kingdom of God than for a camel to go through the eye of the needle. And when a rich man asked what he needed to do to inherit eternal life, Jesus told him to sell everything he had and give it to the poor. The inherent sinfulness of wealth is one of the most consistent themes of the New Testament.

And Jesus tells us why this is so.

“Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust consume and where thieves break in and steal, but store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust consumes and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. (Matthew 6:19-21)

Heaven, the Kingdom of God, and Eternal Life all mean the same thing. They refer to a constitutive reality that we create when our entire focus is on loving God and loving each other. It cannot be created by people who value other things more, and a person who holds on to great wealth when other people are suffering, by definition, loves the wealth more than the people who are suffering. People cannot inherit the Kingdom of Heaven by holding on to wealth simply because the Kingdom of Heaven is what happens when people stop holding on to wealth, and everything else, that is not the Kingdom of Heaven.

This is, of course, nothing new. One of the overarching principles of Hebrew prophecy is God’s condemnation of societies that allow some people to live in poverty. The scriptures unfailingly present this as a structural problem. It has to do with the way that societies are organized–with the core principles that determine how collective decisions are made. God’s Kingdom is not neutral on these questions. Both the Old and the New Testaments make it clear that God overwhelmingly favors social structures that do not permit great wealth and great poverty to coexist. And everybody who has a say in a society’s organization is morally accountable for this principle.

In a modern liberal democracy, where social policy is set (however imperfectly) by popular vote, this makes us all accountable for the social structure that emerges. And those who profess to be Christian have an added responsibility to the core principles of our faith. This element of God’s kingdom can’t wait for the eschaton, and the fact that we cannot accomplish it perfectly does not mean that we should organize our society on exactly opposite principles and simply wait for Jesus to come and create the justice that we could not.

In a society that has been organized on anything like Christian principles, neither Lazarus nor the rich man should exist. One of the non-negotiable aspects of such a society is socioeconomic equality, which means that people are free from both the spiritual burdens of great wealth and the physical deprivations of great poverty. Both are characteristics of a society organized on the principles that Jesus, in no uncertain terms, denounced. This is not a woke-Marxist manipulation of the meaning or even a nuanced interpretation of the text. It is a straightforward reading of the words on the page. We display only contempt for the gospel when we pretend that they mean something else.