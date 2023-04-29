What If Jesus Meant What He Said About Rich People? A Non-Nuanced Reading of Lazarus and the Rich Man

It seems that the richer Christians get, the more interpretive energy they put into proving that Jesus didn’t really mean what he said about rich people. The camel through the eye of the needle? That was just the back gate to Jerusalem. Sell all you have and give it to the poor? He was using hyperbole to prove a point. Mary’s Magnificat? Never heard of it. If I had a dollar for every time I have had these discussions in a church context, I would be rich enough to have to worry about it.
Whatever Jesus meant by these things, there is a general agreement that there are two things he could not possibly have meant because they are just too hard to fit into our current understanding of the New Testament:
- Jesus could not possibly have been saying that it is inherently immoral to be rich. That would be unfair and simplistic. Some rich people are very moral, and some poor people are immoral in every way that one can be immoral, so it is just wrong to say that wealth, in and of itself, is a bad thing. It is the love of money, not the money itself, that is the root of all evil. What is important is how you use the wealth that you have. Certainly, rich people should do everything that they reasonably can to help poor people. But it is just wrong to say that Jesus criticizes the bare fact of having wealth.
- Furthermore, Jesus could not have been saying that a society that permits profound economic inequalities is inherently corrupt. He was not criticizing capitalism or low taxes. Don’t go making Jesus into a communist. He said that people should help the poor, but he never said that the government should help the poor—or that people should be forced by the state to surrender their hard-earned dollars to give to people who have not worked for it. That goes against free agency. In the Kingdom of God there won’t be any rich or poor, but that is what happens after Jesus comes again. It is not possible to live that way today, so don’t go trying to immanentize the eschaton. Keep your woke nonsense out of my religion!
These assertions, and many like them, are made necessary by the fact that there is really no way to read the text honestly without coming to the conclusions they reject—not if we rely solely on what is there. To reach other conclusions, we have to rely on what is not there—a critical maneuver best accomplished by adjectives rather than arguments. No passage in the New Testament illustrates this better than the Parable of Lazarus and the Rich Man (Luke 16:19-31) from this week’s Come Follow Me reading.
The parable begins by telling us a few basic facts about two men:
There was a rich man who was dressed in purple and fine linen and who feasted sumptuously every day. And at his gate lay a poor man named Lazarus, covered with sores, who longed to satisfy his hunger with what fell from the rich man’s table; even the dogs would come and lick his sores. (:19-21)
It is important to note what we are NOT told here. We know of Lazarus only that he was poor. We do not know if he was righteous or wicked, or somewhere in between. We don’t know if he was mentally ill, sexually promiscuous, addicted to a substance, guilty of criminal behavior, or bad smelling—because none of these things matter to the interpretation of the story, just as none of them impact the moral duty that the rich man has towards him.
We know a little bit more about the rich man (he would not be named “Dives,” which just means “rich man,” until the middle ages), but not as much as we think we do. The overwhelming fact about him is that he is rich. This is beyond dispute. We also know that he spent some portion of his wealth on luxury items, including food and clothing. We don’t know what he did with the rest of his money. We don’t know how he came by his fortune.
We don’t know how he treated other people. And we don’t know how he treated Lazarus, though the text supports a strong inference that he did not do anything to address the poor man’s suffering. We don’t know if he was religious, righteous, a good husband and father, a pillar of his community. Just that he was rich and that he did other things with at least some of his money than take care of the poor. With just this knowledge, we have to make sense of the major plot line:
“The poor man died and was carried away by the angels to be with Abraham. The rich man also died and was buried. In Hades, where he was being tormented, he lifted up his eyes and saw Abraham far away with Lazarus by his side.” (:22-23)
If we stick to the text, we can’t make any assumptions about relative morality that are not given in the text. We must assume that Lazarus was “with Abraham” (whatever theological assumptions one wants to read into that phrase) because he was poor and did not receive economic justice in his life. And we must assume that the rich man was in hell because he was rich and did not give all of his excess wealth to relieve the suffering of the poor. If there were any other factors that mattered to our interpretation of the story, Jesus would have told us about them.
The implications here are stark as they apply to wealthy people, but they do not run counter to other things that Jesus has said. In fact, there is nothing in the New Testament even hints at a different understanding. Jesus told us that it is more difficult for a rich person to enter the Kingdom of God than for a camel to go through the eye of the needle. And when a rich man asked what he needed to do to inherit eternal life, Jesus told him to sell everything he had and give it to the poor. The inherent sinfulness of wealth is one of the most consistent themes of the New Testament.
And Jesus tells us why this is so.
“Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust consume and where thieves break in and steal, but store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust consumes and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. (Matthew 6:19-21)
Heaven, the Kingdom of God, and Eternal Life all mean the same thing. They refer to a constitutive reality that we create when our entire focus is on loving God and loving each other. It cannot be created by people who value other things more, and a person who holds on to great wealth when other people are suffering, by definition, loves the wealth more than the people who are suffering. People cannot inherit the Kingdom of Heaven by holding on to wealth simply because the Kingdom of Heaven is what happens when people stop holding on to wealth, and everything else, that is not the Kingdom of Heaven.
This is, of course, nothing new. One of the overarching principles of Hebrew prophecy is God’s condemnation of societies that allow some people to live in poverty. The scriptures unfailingly present this as a structural problem. It has to do with the way that societies are organized–with the core principles that determine how collective decisions are made. God’s Kingdom is not neutral on these questions. Both the Old and the New Testaments make it clear that God overwhelmingly favors social structures that do not permit great wealth and great poverty to coexist. And everybody who has a say in a society’s organization is morally accountable for this principle.
In a modern liberal democracy, where social policy is set (however imperfectly) by popular vote, this makes us all accountable for the social structure that emerges. And those who profess to be Christian have an added responsibility to the core principles of our faith. This element of God’s kingdom can’t wait for the eschaton, and the fact that we cannot accomplish it perfectly does not mean that we should organize our society on exactly opposite principles and simply wait for Jesus to come and create the justice that we could not.
In a society that has been organized on anything like Christian principles, neither Lazarus nor the rich man should exist. One of the non-negotiable aspects of such a society is socioeconomic equality, which means that people are free from both the spiritual burdens of great wealth and the physical deprivations of great poverty. Both are characteristics of a society organized on the principles that Jesus, in no uncertain terms, denounced. This is not a woke-Marxist manipulation of the meaning or even a nuanced interpretation of the text. It is a straightforward reading of the words on the page. We display only contempt for the gospel when we pretend that they mean something else.
Comments
“ the Kingdom of Heaven is what happens when people stop holding on to wealth.” I’m going to be thinking about this post for a long time.
I have been serving in a Catholic soup kitchen for approximately 10 years. I, being comfortably well off, have been confronted by this dichotomy on a weekly basis. Some thoughts:
The general leadership of the soup kitchen seems to not like poor people. They, it seems, work in the soup kitchen to earn good marks while, basically, holding their noses around the poor.
I have decided to be as personable to these poor, homeless, often disturbed, people as possible. I greet them, talk with them, make jokes, etc. I realize that, for very thin margins, I could be there.
I am happy with my comfort. I do not think I could really invite someone off the street to live in my house, either. And it makes me a uncomfortable to see myself in this light.
As Jesus said, we will always have the poor. The problem is ageless and society-wide, and we must address the problem as a society. So, can I exonerate myself because of my attitude and my voting pattern? Can I find comfort that I treat the poor as people with feelings? That I devote 6 hours a week feeding them (basically earning good marks)?
If the rich man in the parable were know to have pangs of conscience about being rich among poor, would you (and maybe God) think better of him?
Excellent as always, Michael. Especially this: “In a society that has been organized on anything like Christian principles, neither Lazarus nor the rich man should exist.” (As I think the scriptures suggest, if you want to live the way Jesus wants us to live, and you make–and mostly keep–over $100,000 year, you’re doing something wrong.)
Michael, you’re clearly right about what the text says. And what it means. Attempts to transform the eye of a needle into a city gate is transparently and laughably absurd.
And yet, whatever the plain language, Jesus was (dare I say it?) wrong. (And don’t worry–you’re a state away from me, so when the lightening comes, you’ll be safe!)
I’m reading Ehrman’s Peter, Paul, & Mary Magdalene right now and, as Ehrman discusses the New Testament, it’s clear that the writers had and eschatology of an imminent Kingdom of God; Jesus is going to return within the writers’ lifetime.
Eschewing wealth, eschewing property is easy when money and property will be gone in a year or two or maybe less. Selling all you have and following Jesus (or giving to the Apostles): easy if it’s going to be temporary.
But it doesn’t work in a world where the Kingdom of God is somewhere in the (probably distant) future. Because in that world, at least to the extent this life matters, we have to work and save and give and and and.
And I don’t mean this to dispute anything you’ve said; I actually think this is where the rubber of religion meets the road of lived experience. Because we have to live the contradiction of an impossible law in an imperfect world. And in this imperfect world, our sharing what we have with the poor becomes, if possible, even more critical and important than in a world with an imminent Kingdom, because now we have to help and support the poor indefinitely, not just for now.
Trying to soften what Jesus said is cheating. But so is taking it too literally and throwing up our hands. The beauty is in the messy world of not fighting the plain language, but picking and choosing how we can best approximate it in the world that we live in.
IMHO, of course.
Sam, Ehrman definitely sees Jesus as an apocalyptic prophet who presented the Kingdom of God as something that was going to be established, immanantly, by a cataclysmic eschaton. This is a majority opinion among contemporary New Testament scholars. But it is not a unanimous one. A second possibility–espoused most famously by John Dominec Crossan and Marcus Borg–holds that Jesus spoke of a sapiential Kingdom rather that an eschatological one.
The sapiential Kingdom is constitutive. We create it through our actions, imperfectly, but decisively, and it is only eschatological if we do it correctly. Those who interpret the New Testament this way see the teachings of Jesus as an instruction manual for building something, not as a set of commandments for deserving something.
I fully agree that, if we read Jesus’s Kingdom parables as eschatological, then all the stuff about rejecting wealth is simplistic because, as you say, that is easy to do if you think the world is ten minutes away from ending. But all of my posts this year come from the assumption that Jesus meant the Kingdom to be sapiential–something that is within the power of human beings to create in this world, and that most of the parables are constitutive instructions on how to create it.
This parable is kind of an odd duck. The poor man dies and goes into the arms of Abraham who was arguably the richest man in Canaan during his mortal life–a fun bit of irony there. And then the rich man who is in torment pleads with Abraham to send the poor man to warn his brothers so that they might not come to the terrible place where he is. But Abraham tells the rich man (in so many words) that if they won’t believe the law and the prophets neither will they believe a person who was raised from the dead to warn them.
And so, the only way I can make sense of this story is to allow the end to justify its meaning. It seems to me that the first half of the story — about the dichotomy between the rich man and the poor man — is standard fare so to speak–something that everyone will understand. Thus the lack of any moral complication. But the real meat of the parable is in the second half–IMO. The Savior is telling the story to the Pharisees–and it finally has to do with their failure to understand the spirit of the Law.
In many areas of the country, including mine, it’s easy to make six-figures and not be wealthy. Thanks inflation. But then again, many of the poor today would be wealthy standing next to the poor of Biblical times.
Practically, we’d all have to do it together. Or at least everyone in your sphere would have to. A fantastic starting place to bring on the eschaton is in your own ward.