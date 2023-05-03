An Alternative Reading of Luke 15: Counting in the Gospel of Luke and The Parable of the Lost Sons

by

Luke 15 contains three parables, stacked one on top of the other: one about a lost sheep, one about a lost coin, and one about a man and his two sons. I think, given their proximity in the text, it is reasonable to believe that the Gospel’s author intended them to be read together and to inform each’s interpretation of the other. I will admit to having never done this previously; and when I did I was surprised to discover how the parables work together to reinforce the importance of making individualized accounting for each sheep/coin/individual over whom we have charge.

Because the bulk of Luke 15 is used to recount the story commonly called the Parable of the Prodigal Son,[1] that is where I intend to focus most of this essay’s energy. But before getting there, it is useful to consider, briefly, the stories of the lost sheep and lost coin.

In the first parable a shepherd has lost one member of his flock and leaves the remaining sheep (ninety-nine) to find the one.[2] The shepherd and his friends rejoice when the lost sheep is located (Luke 15:4-6). In the second parable a woman loses one of her ten coins. After much searching, she and her friends are joyful when she finds the coin she lost (15:7-10). In both instances, the text quotes Jesus saying there will be similar joy felt over “one sinner that repententh” (Luke 15: 17, 10). In all my church years, I was taught to understand the reference to the repentant sinner as directly tied to the now-returned lost sheep and now-found lost coin. But what, exactly, did the sheep and coin do wrong? Of what do the sheep and coin need to repent? Sheep, by nature, tend to stay with the flock unless something separates them, and coins cannot lose themselves. It seems that if anyone did anything wrong it was the shepherd and the woman.

In these parables, it is expressly noted that the shepherd and the woman “lose” (Luke 15: 4, 8) something of great value (perhaps because of inattentiveness, distraction, carelessness, or self-centeredness). The text does not say that the sheep decided to wander off as an act of rebellion, [3] nor that the coin intentionally hid itself in contravention of previous commands. In both instances, the text suggests that the onus for the sheep and coin becoming lost rests squarely on the designated steward. Thus, I think it is reasonable to entertain the idea that the “sinners that repententh” in these parables could also be seen as the negligent shepherd and the careless woman. Said another way, the shepherd and woman’s efforts to find the thing which they lost can be understood as an act of repentance (see Jacob 1:19), and, thus, the joy the shepherd and woman felt over the recovery of the lost items is the joy that accompanies the shepherd and woman’s return to wholeness.

I open with this framing of the lost sheep and lost coin because, I believe, it informs how we might understand the third parable, about a man and his two sons. But first, a very brief summary of the parable is in order: A man has two sons. The younger son demands his inheritance and leaves home. After a time, the younger son returns, and he is welcomed back by his father. A celebration feast is held in honor of the now-returned younger son, but the older son is not invited. The father reminds the older son that he will inherit the father’s estate.

So, to start, it is worth noticing a few features of the text. We are never told why the younger son decides to leave. The reference to “riotous living” (15:13) after his departure often feeds the narrative that the younger son was just a self-absorbed wild-child who wanted to “live it up.” But if we slow down and ask (to paraphrase Eleanor Longden) “what happened to the younger son?” we open up the possibility that the son had suffered some hurt, pain, or trauma in his home life that made leaving seem like the only option. The fact that the father apparently puts up no resistance to the younger son’s departure may even suggest a fracture in the relationship. Perhaps the younger son said something like, “It’s time for me to go, give me my inheritance and you’ll never see me again,” and the father perhaps responded with, “sounds about right; here you go.” Given that there is no mention of the father making any effort to go find his son after the son departed, this reading may not be such a stretch. In real ways, this starts as a story about a lost son.

Also, it is notable that the younger son’s decision to return home was driven by physical exigency and nothing else. Perhaps, if the younger son had been able to fend for himself, he would never have returned. But in his dire circumstances he seemed to have no choice (15:17-19). When he did return, it appears that whatever animosity existed was set aside for a time. The father-who-never-went-to-look-for-his-younger-son receives the returning son warmly, and the son-who-seemed-content-to-be-gone-for-good says what needed to be said in order to be welcomed home (15:20-22). To celebrate the reunion, the father holds a feast (15:23-24).

Yet, in celebrating his younger son’s return, the father fails to invite the older son to the celebration. It’s unclear if the father forgot about the older son or intentionally excluded him. Either way, the older son was, I think rightly, frustrated (15:25-30). The older son says, in effect, “how could you forget about me? I’ve done everything you asked, and then you throw a party for my younger brother without even inviting me?” I do not read this as a case of sour grapes; I sense hurt and pain. It is the emotional response of someone who feels discarded. In welcoming the younger son, the father alienates—i.e., loses—the older son. A second lost son. The father’s response to the older son contains no expression of sorrow, no recognition of wrongdoing, and no apology for the slight. Rather, the father says, effect, “don’t worry about it; I know you’re the consistent one. You’re going to inherit everything anyway” (15:31-32). The text never comments on whether the father’s response resonated with the older son, and there is no discussion about future family dynamics among the father and two sons. It does not feel like a stretch to imagine that the situation remained complicated.

From this analytical vantage point, what we call the Parable of the Prodigal Son, could reasonably be called the Parable of the Lost Sons. And when taken together, these three parables of lost things seem to reinforce the importance of making an individualized accounting for each sheep/coin/individual over whom one has charge. Jesus seems to suggest that if something or someone one is lost, then the steward has the responsibility to find it. Seen through this lens, the father’s actions (or lack thereof) stand in stark contrast to the shepherd and the woman. Unlike the shepherd and woman who recognize their loss and actively search out that which was lost—that is to say, they account for their stewardship—in the parable of the lost sons, the father “had two sons, but he forgot to count.”[4] And in not counting, he could not account for his stewardship. In fact, in the Matthew 18’s version of the lost sheep parable, Jesus uses the parable as a warning to his disciples of the need to care for, and to be watchful over, the “little ones” (Matt 18:10, 14). Like Luke’s Gospel, Matthew’s recounting of the lost sheep is about the need for attentiveness by those acting as shepherds (not repentance for the sheep). Luke’s version of the parables seems to add that while it is easy (relatively speaking) to find a lost sheep or locate a lost coin, “making a lost child feel loved, is infinitely more difficult, and infinitely more important.”[5]

Thus, if these parables are about the stewards, then the “lost-ness” and “found-ness” of these parables is more about relationality and the need to heal brokenness than it is about compliance with religious rules or church policies (the Greek ekklesia, usually translated as “church,” is never used in the Gospel of Luke). Remember, Jesus relates these parables to the religious experts of the day who were complaining that Jesus was talking to “publicans and sinners” (15:1). Jesus’s response to their criticism seems to be the lesson that using “compliance with religious law” as the primary method for distinguishing “us” and “them” is misguided. Rather, it is we who are responsible for others that have work to do; and we ought to be focusing on the individuals themselves (rather than our perception of the individuals). We need to ensure that every single individual is counted… including those who seem to be out of compliance with whatever rules we think should not be broken. And because each individual matters, in these parables—and in his life—Jesus teaches that true Christ-like stewardship is, ultimately, an expression of individualized care and love.

[1] Many modern commentators rightly point out that calling this section of scripture the “Parable of the Prodigal Son” prejudices our reading of the story itself and serves to predetermine our interpretive approach. Miroslav Volf’s stunning analysis of this story—under the heading “The Open Arms of the Father”—offers a very different framework to understand the parable. See Miroslav Volf, Exclusion and Embrace: A Theological Exploration of Identity, Otherness, and Reconciliation, Revised and Updated. 2019. (Abingdon Press: Nashville, TN): 161-171.

[2] Jesus does not identify a specific shepherd, but instead applies the parable to those (apparently men) to whom he was speaking, “What man of you, having an hundred sheep…”. Yet, in the context of the parable, Jesus asks them to consider what it is like to care for a sheepfold, and thus to be a shepherd.

[3] In Matthew 18, it is more explicitly stated that the sheep had “gone astray” (Matt 18:12). However, when the sheep is returned to the flock there is also no discussion of repentance for the sheep.

[4] Amy-Jill Levine and Marc Zvi Brettler (eds), The Jewish Annotated New Testament, 2nd Edition, Fully Revised and Expanded. 2017. (Oxford Univ Press: NY, NY): 146.

[5] Amy-Jill Levine and Marc Zvi Brettler (eds), The Jewish Annotated New Testament, 2nd Edition, Fully Revised and Expanded. 2017. (Oxford Univ Press: NY, NY): 146.