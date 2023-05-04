I Am the Rich Young Ruler

by

As he was setting out on a journey, a man ran up and knelt before him and asked him, “Good Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” Jesus said to him, “Why do you call me good? No one is good but God alone. You know the commandments: ‘You shall not murder. You shall not commit adultery. You shall not steal. You shall not bear false witness. You shall not defraud. Honor your father and mother.’ ” He said to him, “Teacher, I have kept all these since my youth.” Jesus, looking at him, loved him and said, “You lack one thing; go, sell what you own, and give the money to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; then come, follow me.” When he heard this, he was shocked and went away grieving, for he had many possessions. (Mark 10:17-22)

Mark presents him only as a man with many possessions. Matthew calls him a “young man,” and Luke describes him as a “ruler” who was “very rich.” The version that has come down to us through history is “the rich young ruler,” a composite taken from all three versions of the story. This amalgamation has not served it us well, as it gives us too many ways to resist identifying the man as ourselves. I am not young, and I am not a ruler. I can even stretch the definition of “very rich” so far out of context that it might not necessarily always include me. Not my needle; not my camel.

That will not do. I know perfectly well that I am rich. I have lived a life of wealth and privilege that nobody in Jesus’s original audience could even have comprehended. Most people alive today could not comprehend it either. I have always had a comfortable home, a reliable vehicle, and plenty of food. I was able to get as much education as I wanted. And I buy an obscene number of books and electronic devices.

And I have no intention of selling everything, quitting my job, and helping people for the rest of my life. I am not even planning to sell half of my possessions and work half time, helping people for the other half of the time—even though I could do this without seriously altering my lifestyle or my living standard. I am not strong enough to do this. I like my stuff. And the thought of giving it all up fills me with dread. What if I need it later? What if I lose my job? How am I going to retire? Will I die homeless and penniless and without any friends? Surely that is not what Jesus wants me to do. Every time I read this story in the Bible, I come away grieving, for I have many possessions.

I think that we often judge the rich young ruler too harshly. He just wanted a checklist on how to be righteous,” we say. “he didn’t understand that it is about loving people and not about following all the rules.” And we say this as if we would have done better if we had been there. And we imagine that we would do better now if we had the kind of money that guy had—an amount that we never specify but know with moral certainty must be more than we have right now. Just look at his clothes in the Carl Bloch painting. He is clearly in a different category than me. Would a painter that everybody likes so much lie?

I do not believe that Jesus intended to give any of us places to hide from his injunction—”sell what you own and give the money to the poor.” He did not say sell your exrcess, or sell everything that you don’t need to live. And he didn’t really distinguish between rich and poor. He told the rich young ruler that the only commandment he still needed to obey was to sell everything, give it to the poor, and “come follow me.”

The last bit is really important. It is not enough to sell things or even to give to the poor. Jesus also asks for a humongous leap of faith, to consider the lilies of the field and trust that we can continue to exist, and in fact, experience more happiness and fulfillment without all of our stuff. His main point, as I read it, is similar to the main point of Buddhism or the Sufi variety of Islam: we have to get rid of our stuff because our stuff prevents us from progressing spiritually. It binds us to the economic system that gives it value and the political system that protects that value. It is impossible to imagine a better world, or even a different one, as long as we are tied through our possessions to a decidedly non-Godly social organization.

A famous scene in Dante’s Inferno helps us see how our possessions impede our spiritual progress. In the seventh canto, Dante and Virgil encounter the hoarders and the wasters—people whose obsessions seem antithetical to each other but who, in reality, are both tied firmly to material things. The hoarders save everything out of anxiety for the future, and the wasters spend everything in order to enjoy the present.

The people in both groups suffer the same fate. They are forced to roll huge boulders around in a circle for all of eternity, one group shouting, “why do you hoard” and the other shouting, “why do you waste.” Neither group understands that they are all being punished for the same sin of loving material things too much.

But here is the really interesting thing: nobody makes them do this. When I say that they are forced, I mean that they are compelled by their natures. There are no demons goading them along, nor is Satan standing behind them with a whip. At any time, they could all stop pushing the boulders, sit down, and spend all of eternity relaxing and conversing pleasantly with each other about other things. But they never will because they are tied to possessions, and the boulders are the only things in hell that they can possess. This is not the punishment for what they have done, but the consequence of who they have become.

This is what I mean when I say, as I have said almost every week this year, that heaven is constitutive, consequential, and sapiential and not regulative, transactional, and eschatological. The rich young ruler cannot inherit the Kingdom of God unless he is willing to give up all of his wealth because that is what the Kingdom of God means. It is a society that runs on different rules and a completely different logic than any society that exists today. Great wealth can’t exist in God’s Kingdom because nobody would even know what it means.

Both kinds of societies require a great deal of faith, in the New Testament sense of the word, which is more about trust than belief. It takes enormous faith in a system to recognize the instantly transferrable pieces of electronic information that we call “money” as something that conveys wealth. It only works because everybody expects it to work and believes that it will. The last time that people lost their faith in monetary policy, trillions of dollars vanished from the world in the blink of an eye. The Kingdom of God works on very similar principles, it will work when everybody believes that it can.

I lack the faith necessary to bring about the Kingdom of God. I cannot hide from this. And I have no way to mitigate the sorrow that I feel when I read the story of the rich young ruler and realize that I, too, must slink away in sadness because I have many possessions. I have no recourse to readings that let me off the hook—or even minimize the importance of the commandment that I am ̶in̶c̶a̶p̶a̶b̶l̶e̶ ̶o̶f̶ unwilling to accept. I stand convicted and condemned for my lack of faith.

In Matthew, Jesus turns to his disciples after the rich man leaves and says, “again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God” (Matthew 19:24). Few passages in the New Testament have been analyzed as thoroughly as this one, and most of the analysis focuses on ways that Jesus could not possibly have meant what he said. I strongly believe that Jesus meant exactly what he said, which leaves rich people like me with only one recourse, which is to stop being rich— not to qualify for heaven when I die, but to do everything in my power to create heaven where I live.