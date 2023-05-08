Relationality and Reconciliation

by

In the LDS Church’s Gospel Essays section it notes, “Through the Atonement of Jesus Christ, everyone will be redeemed from the effects of the Fall. We will be resurrected…In addition to redeeming us from the universal effects of the Fall, the Savior can redeem us from our own sins. In our fallen state, we sin and distance ourselves from the Lord, bringing spiritual death upon ourselves.”[1] Language like this, which feels emblematic of the majority of the Church’s language about the Atonement of Jesus Christ, centers (nearly exclusively, it seems to me) on how the Atonement helps individuals, you and me, overcome spiritual and physical death: that is to say, it focuses on how to reconcile schisms in humankind’s relationship with God.[2]

However, this vision of reconciliation, while critically important, seems incomplete. Though it may be true that a human-God schism is one result of sin that does need to be reconciled, it is equally true that sin does not only affect the relationship between the sinner and God. With rare exceptions, sin also has real-world and lasting impacts on other people.[3] And many times, sin creates victims,[4] with sinners being the perpetrators of that victimization. So, though it may be true the “natural man” is an “enemy to God” (Mosiah 3:19), the natural man also hurts other people. German Reformed theologian Jurgen Moltmann frames it thusly: “the victims of injustice and violence are not the determining subjects of their actions; they are made the objects of the action from the outside… Their souls are traumatized by what is done to them against their will.”[5] If eternal life is “a continuation and sacralization of human relationships in an eternal sphere” and if “salvation is a communal enterprise,”[6] then the eternal healing of human-human schisms must be at least as important as healing the human-God schism.

And yet, because the human-God schism dominates official discussion of eternal reconciliation, considerably more time seems to be spent exploring the responsibility the sinner bears in healing a breach of relationality with God[7] than is spent on the responsibility of the sinners (the perpetrators) to heal the breach of relationality with other people (the victims). [8] To the extent there is discussion of/to victims, it seems largely focused on the victims’ responsibility to forgive the sinner.[9] This approach often gives short shrift to the responsibilities of the perpetrators to heal human-human schisms their actions have caused. It also implicitly prioritizes the human-God relationship over the human-human relationship.[10]

And though victims need to forgive those who wronged them (it is, after all a commandment to do so), there is certainly more in the Atonement of Jesus Christ for victims then a charge to forgive and oblique references to divine help in doing so.[11] Failing to equally address both the import of eternal human-human relationality and the impact of sin on it (i.e., the perpetrator-victim schism) cuts short conversations on healing human-human schisms and how that is accomplished—conversations which are sorely needed. In fact, when one really internalizes the theological import of relationality among people, it seems responsible to ask ourselves: how can we increase discussion about healing human-human schisms, including specifically the steps sinners must take relative to those who have been harmed, and in what ways we can improve our support to those who have been victimized? Here are three brief suggestions:

First: Increase teaching on the importance of human-human relationality—Every aspect of the LDS Church’s doctrine is colored by the importance of human-human relations, from the creation to the Atonement of Jesus Christ, from embodiment to salvation, from priesthood to exaltation. We should do more to intentionally reinforce that human-human relationality is just as much a part of exaltation as human-God relationality. And we should continue to emphasize that this relationality includes the family unit, but also extends well beyond it. Relatedly, we can increase instruction and discussion relative to the critical need to reconcile human-human schisms, and specifically the importance of hearing, believing, and supporting victims.

Second: Prioritize relationality over individual piety— In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus teaches that human reconciliation, instigated by the perpetrator, should precede even required religious observance (Matthew 5:23-24).[12] Said more directly: in the eternal scheme of things, relationality might matter more than religious orthodoxy. More regularly exploring the implications of this notion in church and other meetings, and increased focus on the way in which this approach might be enacted “in real life,” could result in positive outcomes for the victims and the perpetrators of sin.

Third: Broaden our view of the sacrament—Alma observes that Jesus suffered “pains and afflictions… of every kind” (Alma 7:11). Each week, the sacrament demonstrates, in ritual form, this dimension of Jesus mission.[13] As sacrament trays make their way through the congregation, we see the tokens of one who suffered at the hands of others being brought to the lives of those who are suffering now; thereby individuals who may be suffering alone, are immediately brought into a community. This community building (i.e., relationality) is a first step to healing. But this is not all. The perpetrator and the victim may very well partake of the same sacramental elements (maybe even in the same Ward), and thus the sacrament enacts a proleptic vision of a healed community and, eventually, reconciliation.[14] All that to say, sacrament is more than just a place to think about the reconciliation of human-God schisms, we should more explicitly teach it is a place where human-human schisms can also begin repair.

Too many have been hurt. We have a solid foundation in healing the human-God schism. Now it is time to redouble our efforts to acknowledge and try to heal the human-human schisms caused by sin. This seems to be among the most important activities in which followers of Jesus may be called to accomplish in our day-and-age.

[1] The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Gospel Topics: The Fall of Adam and Eve.” Available at: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/manual/gospel-topics/fall-of-adam-and-eve?lang=eng. Cf. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Doctrinal Study: Atonement of Jesus Christ.” Available at: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/manual/gospel-topics/atonement-of-jesus-christ?lang=eng. For the purpose of this essay, I am eliding discussion about atonement theory writ large and, specifically, what sin is and what the results of it are. Rather, I am simply accepting this statement as written. See also, see fn 4.

[2] Interestingly, German theologian Jurgen Moltmann argues that this focus results from the Reformed tradition’s reading of Pauline texts. See “Then and Now” Theology Today, Vol 69 No 1 (2017). Pg 13. Given the strongly protestant influence that is present the LDS Church’s approach to “atonement,” it is not surprising that this perspective continues to resonate throughout the church.

[3] While the focus here is on human-human schisms, it is also no doubt true that sin results in a human-Gaia schism that also needs reconciliation.

[4] I realize using the language of “victims” can be polarizing, particularly when seen through the lens “victimhood culture.” To be exceptionally clear: I am using the word the word “victim” in this essay consistent with the Jurgen Moltmann’s use of the word in “We believe in the forgiveness of sins, but who justifies the victim?” in Comfortable Words: Essays in Honor of Paul F. M. Zahl. Ed. by John D. Koch, Todd H. W. Brewer. Wipf & Stock, 2013. Ch. 11, pp. 125-130.

[5] Moltmann, Jurgen. “The Unfinished Reformation.” Theology Today, Vol 69 No 1 (2017). Pg 16. This essay relies heavily on Moltmann who most clearly articulates the need for Christian theology for victims.

[6] Terryl Givens. Wrestling the Angel. 2015. Oxford University Press. Pg 268, 272.

[7] See, for instance, Richard G. Scott, “To Heal the Shattering Consequences of Abuse,” General Conference, April 2008, https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/general-conference/2008/04/to-heal-the-shattering-consequences-of-abuse?lang=eng. Scott has a section entitled, To the Perpetrator which his focuses almost exclusively on healing the human-God schism. Of repairing the human-human schism, he only notes, “Show your desire to heal the anguish that you have caused others” and asserts that going through priesthood-leadership guidance repentance “will also bring relief to the abused and their families.”

[8] Another example of a similar approach is Elder Kevin R. Duncan’s 1992 General Conference address, “The Healing Ointment of Forgiveness.” Though Duncan acknowledges that victimization can occur, the focus of the discussion is on the victim forgiving the perpetrator. There is no discussion of the perpetrator’s responsibility to make amends. https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/general-conference/2016/04/the-healing-ointment-of-forgiveness?lang=eng

[9] See, for instance, Holland, Jeffrey R. “The Ministry of Reconciliation.” October 2018 General Conference. Available at: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/general-conference/2018/10/the-ministry-of-reconciliation?lang=eng. Here, Holland uses language that is, I think, representative of much church discourse on this topic: “Surely each of us could cite an endless array of old scars and sorrows and painful memories that this very moment still corrode the peace in someone’s heart or family or neighborhood…. Please don’t give precious space in your soul to them any longer…. forgiving and forsaking offenses, old or new, is central to the grandeur of the Atonement of Jesus Christ.” In that same talk, Elder Holland alludes to the fact that the perpetrator should do something by quoting the scriptural charge to “Go thy way unto thy brother, and first be reconciled to [him/her], and then come unto me with full purpose of heart, and I will receive you” (12:23-24)—but that all that is offered by way of addressing the human-human/perpetrator-victim schism.

[10] The Church contains one aspect of human-human reconciliation that is not present in other religious traditions: work for the dead. The Church teaches that “[the dead] without us cannot be made perfect—neither can we without our dead be made perfect” (D&C128:15) and that the Earth would be “utterly wasted” (D&C 2:3) if generations are not bound together. The doctrine that past, present, and future generations—who are temporally separated—can be brought together through proxy ordinances performed in the temple is part-and-parcel of the notion of reconciliation. Human-human relationality is fractured by our temporal existence and temple work overcomes these fractures. Because the Church teaches that priesthood authority can bypasses restrictions of time and place, long-distant relatives from other parts of the world can be, quite literally, connected (i.e. reconciled) with families here-and-now. It is no wonder that the beauty and power of this process is central to worship in the Church. This aspect of reconciliation falls outside the scope of this discussion since the human-human reconciliation temple work affords does not speak to resolving the perpetrator-victim schism, but nonetheless deserved mentioning.

[11] Moltmann powerfully observes, “God does not only put the sinners right; he first of all creates justice for those who suffer violence.” See Moltmann, Jurgen. “The Unfinished Reformation.” Theology Today, Vol 69 No 1 (2017). Pg 18. Emphasis added.

[12] Blount, Brian et al. True to Our Native Land: An African American New Testament Commentary. Fortress Press, 2007. Pg. 92.

[13] Elder Neal L. Anderson noted that phrase ‘renewing our baptismal covenant’ is “not found in the scriptures.” He says this focus “is not inappropriate… but it is not something that is used in the scriptures, and it can’t be the keynote of what we say about the sacrament. See, Neal L. Anderson, April 2015 General Conference Leadership Training Meeting, quoted in Terryl Givens. Feeding the Flock. Oxford University Press. 2017. Pg 204.

[14] For a thoughtful discussion of the way in which the sacrament can work toward community, in the face of victimization, see Gutierrez, Gustavo. A Theology of Liberation. Orbis Books. 1988. 148-150.